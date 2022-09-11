ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. Brig Niagara ends 2022 sailing season

By Briaunna Malone
Saturday marked the end of the sailing season for the U.S. Brig Niagara.

Forty daysail students participated in a trip around the Bayfront and out to the lake for an educational program.

The students learned about the Battle of Lake Erie and the building of the fleet dating back to 1813.

The captain of the daysail said that this season required all hands on deck, but he is proud of his crew that pulled together to make it possible.

“We have a great group of volunteers. We have a great staff, and because all of them were able to do this and I want to thank them and say how proud I am of all the work that’s gone into this sailing season,” said William Sabatini, Captain of U.S. Brig Niagara.

Sabatini said that Saturday was an appropriate day to close out the sailing season for the Niagara as it marks the 209th anniversary of the Battle of Lake Erie.

