Welcome reprieve: Restrictions loosen as weekend's extreme weather eases

The extreme fire weather over the weekend that stoked the Cedar Creek Fire near Waldo Lake and Oakridge to more than 85,900 acres, forcing power outages and evacuations for thousands, has begun to ease with cooler temperatures rolling in.

Dry weather remains a concern, but fire officials expect cooler temperatures and a heavy smoke layer to have the effect of moderating fire activity.

That meant some Oakridge area residents were able to return to their homes Sunday after the Lane County Sheriff’s Office downgraded several evacuation levels near the Cedar Creek Fire.

Highway 58, which had been closed since Friday night, reopened partially to milepost 36 east of Oakridge. Highway 58 remains closed from milepost 37, east of Oakridge to milepost 62 at Willamette Pass.

Additionally, Lane County closed its temporary evacuation point Sunday afternoon at Lane Community College and its non-emergency call center, redirecting people to call 211.

The city of Westfir, as well as areas of Oakridge — west of Salmon Creek, south of Laurel Butte Road and north of the Middle Fork Willamette River — have been reduced to a level 2 "be ready" evacuation notice.

"While every effort is being made to protect the communities of Oakridge, Westfir and High Prairie, it is possible that conditions may require moving back to a level 3 'go now' evacuation notice in some or all of these areas and that can happen at any time," the sheriff's office said Sunday in a news release.

The sheriff's office cautioned those who have mobility limitations, special needs or are medically fragile should not to return to the level 2 areas. Additionally those who lack access to reliable transportation or have large animals or pets that may be difficult to move are advised to not return yet.

For those located in level 2 and level 3 evacuation areas, Lane County Animal Services will continue to operate the large animal evacuation shelter at the Lane Events Center.

While residents in level 2 evacuation areas were able to return home, many areas remain under level 3 evacuation, which prevents residents from accessing their properties.

The High Prairie area, including High Prairie Road, Brock Road, Bar BL Ranch Road, Nubian Way, Mountain View Road and Huckleberry Lane remain at a level 3 "go now" evacuation.

Additionally, Westfir-Oakridge Road from Westfir city limits to Roberts Road, McFarland Road and Oakridge north of Laurel Butte Road, east of Salmon Creek remain under level 3 evacuation and are closed. The Hills Creek Reservoir area south of Highway 58 and Greenwaters Park also remain under level 3 evacuation.

The loosening evacuation notices come after consultation between the Lane County Sheriff’s Office and fire teams.

Fire grows to 85,926 acres overnight, threatens 2,230 homes

Despite loosening evacuations, the Cedar Creek Fire grew to 85,926 acres and fell to 0% containment Sunday morning after the fire breached existing containment lines, according to fire officials.

The fire remains roughly 7 miles from Oakridge, to the north of Highway 58 and south of Forest Service Road 19 and east of Eagle Butte.

On Saturday evening, the firefighters conducted strategic burning operations near Eagle Butte, 5 miles northeast of Oakridge.

Seven task forces and an incident management team have been assigned by the Office of the Oregon State Fire Marshal to protect homes, businesses and critical infrastructure in the area.

As of Sunday morning, 2,230 homes and 443 commercial structures are under threat by the fire, according to fire officials. No structures or outbuildings have been burned.

On the east edge of the fire, efforts are being focused on creating fire breaks along existing reams and burn-out operations to reduce fuels. Heavy equipment will be arriving on site for use near Cultus Lake, Little Cultus Lake and along the Cascade Lakes Highway and forest service roads. Officials expect fire breaks on the east edge of the fire to take most of the week to complete.

The extreme weather that drove much of the fire’s growth over the weekend has eased and winds have calmed. Dry weather remains a concern, but fire officials expect cooler temperatures and a heavy smoke layer to have the effect of moderating fire activity.

Additionally, crews are prepping infrastructure around Lava Lake and evaluating areas around Odell Lake.

The Cedar Creek Fire that was at 33,100 acres Thursday, but strong east winds arrived Friday and the fire grew fast on Friday. The fire grew all day Friday and Saturday. The fire started by lightning strikes on Aug. 1.

