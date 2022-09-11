ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Lansing, MI

Michigan football still No. 5, Michigan State up to No. 9 in new USA TODAY Coaches Poll

By Eddie Morales, USA TODAY
The Detroit Free Press
The Detroit Free Press
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WwOkP_0hr67DnD00

A Week 2 slate in college football featuring upsets aplenty caused considerable shakeup in the USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll. The chaos didn’t quite reach the upper echelons, but things did get a bit tighter at the top.

Alabama is still No. 1, though the Crimson Tide’s narrow escape from Texas and No. 2 Georgia’s impressive showing through the first two weeks has caused the gap to shrink. Alabama received 39 of 65 first-place votes this week, while the Bulldogs claimed 25. Ohio State holds on to the No. 3 position, picking up the remaining No. 1 nod. Clemson and Michigan football hold steady at 4 and 5, respectively.

The rest of the top 10, however, looks very different. Bedlam rivals Oklahoma and Oklahoma State hold the next two spots, followed by Southern California climbing four spots to No. 8. Michigan State football slides up to No. 9.

TOP 25:Complete USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll for Week 2

Kentucky and Brigham Young make the week’s big leaps. The Wildcats vault 10 places to No. 10 after winning at Florida, while the Cougars gain 11 spots to land at No. 14 after outlasting future Big 12 foe Baylor in overtime. Arkansas also makes a big move, climbing six notches to No. 11 after winning its SEC opener against South Carolina.

Heading in the other direction, Texas A&M falls from No. 6 all the way to No. 22 after becoming Appalachian State’s latest upset victim. Baylor slips 11 spots to No. 19. Texas, despite coming up a point short against Alabama, actually moves up two spots to No. 20.

RAINER SABIN:As Jim Harbaugh sees it, the future of Michigan football is J.J. McCarthy

BIG TEN MISERY INDEX:Michigan football, Michigan State prove savvy shoppers

CHRIS SOLARI:Michigan State 'very realistic' about fixes needed in passing game

Tennessee joins the poll at No. 16 following its overtime triumph at Pittsburgh, and Penn State moves in at No. 23.

Notre Dame is out of The top 25 for the first time since September of 2017. Wisconsin is the week’s other dropout following a home loss to Washington State.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Report: Prominent Coach Interested In The Nebraska Job

The Nebraska football job has only been open for several hours and already one coach is being mentioned heavily in conjunction with it. This afternoon, longtime college football writer Lars Anderson reported that Iowa State's Matt Campbell is the "primary" target for Nebraska and that the 42-year-old head coach is intrigued about leaving his current post to lead the Huskers.
LINCOLN, NE
The Spun

Nebraska Football Legend Wants To Be Next Head Coach

Ndamukong Suh has thrown his name into the Nebraska head coaching search. He tweeted on Sunday that he's ready to lead the program after Scott Frost was fired. “If anyone’s asking I’m ready to be head coach,” Suh tweeted. Frost was fired on Sunday afternoon after the...
LINCOLN, NE
The Spun

Nick Saban Hints At Why Alabama Star Didn't Play Saturday

One of the biggest surprises from Saturday's game between Alabama and Texas was the fact that cornerback Eli Ricks didn't get a chance to showcase his skillset. Ricks, a former All-SEC performer, transferred to Alabama after spending two years at LSU. In two seasons at LSU, he had 31 total tackles, six pass deflections and five interceptions.
MONTGOMERY, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
East Lansing, MI
Football
Local
Michigan Football
State
Tennessee State
State
Florida State
City
East Lansing, MI
Local
Michigan Sports
State
Texas State
State
Alabama State
State
Arkansas State
State
South Carolina State
State
Wisconsin State
East Lansing, MI
College Sports
State
Kentucky State
State
Georgia State
Local
Michigan College Sports
East Lansing, MI
Sports
The Spun

2 SEC Coaches Named Candidates For Nebraska Job

It's going to take a special candidate to get Nebraska's football program back on track. And according to Dennis Dodd of CBS Sports, a couple of SEC coaches are on the Huskers' watchlist. Among the suggested candidates, Dodd listed: Iowa State's Matt Campbell, interim coach Mickey Joseph, Wisconsin DC Jim...
LINCOLN, NE
On3.com

Legendary Nebraska head coach Tom Osborne weighs in on Scott Frost firing

If anyone knows how much Nebraska fans want to win, it’s Tom Osborne. In the wake of Scott Frost’s firing over the weekend, he’s speaking out. Osborne, who led the Cornhuskers to three national titles, spoke with KETV in Omaha and shared his thoughts about what happened to Frost — a former Nebraska quarterback whose fall culminated in his firing on Sunday. He expressed his sympathy, pointing to a few factors in why things didn’t work out for him in Lincoln.
LINCOLN, NE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brigham Young
The Spun

Mickey Joseph Reveals First Major Change As Nebraska Coach

Mickey Joseph will be in charge of the Nebraska football program through the rest of the 2022 season. As the interim head coach, Joseph revealed he has made one alteration to the schedule implemented by his predecessor Scott Frost. Instead of having Sunday, the typical day after games, as their...
LINCOLN, NE
Scorebook Live

Danville (Arkansas) cancels football season

The Arkansas Activities Association announced Monday afternoon that Danville High School is canceling the rest of its football season.  The AAA indicated DHS administrators notified them that they don't have enough players to compete. The Little Johns will continue to compete at the junior ...
DANVILLE, AR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Michigan State Football#Coaches Poll#College Football#American Football#Bulldogs#Ohio State#Clemson#Oklahoma State#Wildcats#Cougars#Sec#Texas A M
The Spun

Report: Primary Target Of Nebraska's Coaching Search Revealed

Having fired Scott Frost, Nebraska must now embark on their first head coaching search in five years. And it appears their primary target is one of the most coveted names in football. According to Lars Anderson of Sports Illustrated, Iowa State head coach Matt Campbell is the primary target of...
LINCOLN, NE
FOX Sports

Alabama drops to No. 3, Texas moves into Joel Klatt's top 10 rankings

Texas finally looks like a program that can compete for a Big 12 title. That was Joel Klatt's take after watching the Longhorns go toe-to-toe with No. 1-ranked Alabama this past weekend. Steve Sarkisian's team entered the matchup as a 21.5-point underdog but held a 19-17 lead with less than...
AUSTIN, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
Sports
University of Notre Dame
Sports
Texas A&M University
Sports
Penn State University
NewsBreak
USA Today
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Michigan State University
Akron Beacon Journal

These Ohio schools made U.S. News & World Report's lists of best colleges

Ohio students don't need to look far for top-tier higher education programs, according to newly released rankings from U.S. News & World Report. The magazine's lists of best colleges include several in-state institutions, including Ohio State University, Case Western Reserve University, John Carroll University, Baldwin Wallace University, Cedarville University and Ohio Northern University.
OHIO STATE
The Detroit Free Press

The Detroit Free Press

11K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Detroit Michigan news - freep.com is the Detroit Free Press. News about Detroit, as well as headlines and stories from around Michigan.

 http://freep.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy