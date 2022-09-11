‘Sleep in Heavenly Peace’ builds 24 beds for local kids

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The non-profit ‘Sleep in Heavenly Peace’ started about 10 years ago in a garage in Idaho. It has continued to grow, helping hundreds of kids have a place to sleep at night.

The non-profit now has a Sedgwick County chapter that started this Spring.

The group held its first community build day where volunteers built 24 beds for kids in need.

“You may not think that there are kids sleeping on the floor here in Wichita or Sedgwick County, but there are,” said President of the Sedgwick County Sleep in Heavenly Peace Chapter, Richard Neu.

“We have little children, we have older individuals, and it is a whole broad spectrum, but everyone is coming together, and it is really awesome to see in a community,” said Miss Kansas 2022, Ayanna Hensley.

Volunteers started from scratch, sawing the lumber down, drilling the holes, building the headboards, side rails, and making sure each bed was ready to be assembled.

Each bed is stained and branded with a Sleep in Heavenly Peace logo.

“It’s really cool just to watch there is just a whole mechanism, there is just a conveyor belt of workers,” said Hensley.

For volunteers like Nicole and Rory Bloyer, this was a way to get out in their community and help.

“I do love working,” said Volunteer Rory Bloyer.

“It’s better to give than receive principal I think that this is putting it into action,” said Volunteer Nicole Bloyer.

This led the non-profit to start helping kids in our area get a good night’s sleep in their brand-new bed.

“These kids will be having a lot of them the very first bed they will ever own,” said Neu.

After the community builds, sleep in heavenly peace delivers the beds, complete with a mattress, bedding, and a handmade quilt.

They are looking for more volunteers to help with building and delivering beds, plus sponsors to help make this all happen.

You can learn more here.

