ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

Putin, Macron discuss nuclear plant as Ukraine disconnects it from power grid

By Adam Schrader
UPI News
UPI News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CsmS9_0hr654rV00

Sept. 11 (UPI) -- Russian President Vladimir Putin and French President Emmanuel Macron to discuss the conditions around the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant as Ukraine disconnected it from the power grid Sunday.

The call between Putin and Macron was announced in a readout from the Kremlin, which placed blame on threats to security of the facility on "regular Ukrainian attacks." Ukraine has said that Russian forces have been staging at the nuclear facility to fire on surrounding communities.

Zaporizhzhia, the largest nuclear power plant in Europe and the first one operated in a war zone, was seized by Russian troops earlier this year. Western officials and the International Atomic Energy Agency fear that continued artillery fire near it poses an imminent nuclear threat to Europe.

"A detailed and frank exchange of views was held on the situation in Ukraine, with a focus on ensuring the safety of the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant," according to the Kremlin readout.

"The President of Russia informed about the measures taken by Russian specialists to ensure the physical protection of the station and stressed the need to influence the Kyiv authorities so that the shelling of the station would immediately stop."

The Kremlin added that "mutual readiness was expressed for non-politicized interaction on the situation" with the participation of the International Atomic Energy Association, the United Nations' nuclear watchdog.

Putin also claimed to Macron that Ukrainian troops were using weapons supplied by Western countries to shell Ukraine's own civilian infrastructure in the Donbas region in eastern Ukraine.

Donbas has been largely held by pro-Russian separatists since the Ukrainian territory of Crimea was illegally annexed by Russia in 2014. Putin recognized Luhansk and Donetsk as independent republics before the start of the invasion and is expected to try to annex the region into Russia in coming months.

In a statement from Elysee Palace, Macron said that he asked Putin to withdraw his troops from the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant.

Macron said he will remain in contact with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky as well as the director-general of the IAEA and will speak to Putin again in the coming days "so that an agreement can be reached guaranteeing the safety" of the nuclear facility.

The call came as Energoatom, Ukraine's nuclear regulator, said in a statement Sunday that operations at the nuclear power plant have "completely stopped."

"Power unit No. 6 of the ZNPP was disconnected from the power grid. Preparations are underway for its cooling and transfer to a cold state," Energoatom said.

The nuclear regulator said that the power unit has been operating at a critically low power level for the past three days "since all communication lines of the Zaporizhzhia NPP with the Ukrainian power system were damaged due to Russian shelling."

"Yesterday evening, after one of these communication lines was restored to its operational capacity, it became possible to power the ZNPP's own needs from the energy system of Ukraine. Therefore, a decision was made to shut down power unit No. 6 and transfer it to the safest state - cold shutdown," Energoatom said.

Ukrainian regulators said that the facility will be powered by diesel generators in the event of repeated damage to the lines of communication with the power system.

"Energoatom takes all possible measures to organize the supply of additional batches of diesel fuel to the ZNPP," the statement reads.

Ukrainian officials called for the creation of a demilitarized zone around the power plant to safeguard it from "the racist shelling of the communication lines."

"After that, it will be possible to repair the communication line, to ensure the inclusion and further safe operation of the ZNPP," the statement reads.

The Institute for the Study of War, a think tank based in Washington, D.C., said in an analysis Sunday that Russian forces over the weekend did not attempt a western advance in the Zaporizhzhia province around the power plant and instead focused on shelling to the south.

"Ukrainian sources reported that Ukrainian forces struck unspecified targets in Russian-occupied Polohy on the western Zaporizhzhia Oblast frontline," according to the think tank.

"Russian occupations authorities are setting information conditions to seize control of Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant operations amid international outcries."

According to the IKnstitute for the Study of War, Vladimir Rogov -- a Russian occupation official in Zaporizhzhia -- claimed that Ukrainian officials "deliberately" shut down power to the facility.

"Rogov stated that he is opposed to peacekeepers visiting the ZNPP, claiming they will be biased against Russia, and claimed the ZNPP needs security against claimed Ukrainian shelling instead of peacekeepers," according to the Institute for the Study of War.

His statements "indicate continued Russian hostility towards any non-Russian intervention," the think tank wrote.

Rogov's statement comes one day after the IAEA released a draft resolution calling on Russia to cease all operations at the power plant.

Last month, Sergiy Kyslytsya, Ukraine's permanent ambassador to the United Nations, told UPI in an interview that an incident at the nuclear power plant "potentially can be much worse than Chernobyl."

He also said that Moscow has tried "sabotaging the visit of Grossi's team" while telling the world that they invited the U.N.'s nuclear watchdog to visit the plant.

Comments / 11

Astrid Dobek
2d ago

Putin is willing to sacrifice all of Europe for his selfish wants. He is known for being a liar and a traitor and a murderer of innocent civilians and children. The man cannot be trusted with anyone or anything living. Is it true parasite.

Reply(2)
5
Related
TheDailyBeast

Russian HQ Blown Up as Ukrainian Guerrillas Vow Revenge

The headquarters of a Russian group urging Ukrainian citizens to ditch Kyiv and join Moscow has been blown up in Russian-controlled Melitopol. Vladimir Rogov, one of the Russian proxy leaders in the Zaporizhzhia region, announced the news on Telegram, blaming “Ukrainian terrorists” for destroying the offices of a group called “We Are Together With Russia.”
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
americanmilitarynews.com

US releases airstrike video after US troops attacked

Early Thursday morning, the U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) released footage of the U.S. airstrikes against Iran-linked militants in Dier Ez Zor, Syria on late Tuesday night. The video was released after U.S. troops were hurt in a rocket attack on Wednesday. The video CENTCOM released shows infrared footage as multiple...
MILITARY
americanmilitarynews.com

China is sending troops to Russia – here’s what they’re doing

The Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) is sending troops to Russia to participate in joint military drills later this month, reports revealed this week. The PLA troops will head to Russia to take part in their “Vostok” military drills, Reuters reported Wednesday. The Russian military is also hosting India, Belarus, Mongolia, Tajikistan and other countries during the drills, which will run from Aug. 30 to Sept. 5.
MILITARY
TheDailyBeast

Russia’s Panicked Confession: This Is What Scares Us Most

In a recent interview with Russian state media outlet TASS, the head of the Russian Foreign Ministry’s North American Department, Aleksandr Darichev, said that in the event the U.S. designates Russia a state sponsor of terrorism, it would represent “a point of no return” in relations between the two countries. Speaking on behalf of the country that ruthlessly invaded its smaller neighbor and is continually being accused of human rights violations and serious war crimes, Darichev shamelessly claimed on Saturday that the West, led by the United States, “has trampled upon international law and absolute taboos in diplomatic practice.”Appearing on...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vladimir Putin
Daily Mail

Putin limps across the room as he observes major Russian war games alongside 'side-lined' defence minister Sergei Shoigu

Russian President Vladimir Putin appeared to walk with a limp as he attended Russia's major Vostok war games today, raising fresh doubts over his health. The Russian leader, 69, observed the major military exercises from inside a command post while sitting next to his defence minister Sergei Shoigu who is said to have been 'sidelined' by Putin due to Russia's heavy losses in Ukraine.
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ukraine War#Politics#Nuclear Power#Nuclear Weapon#Power Grid#Russian#French#Kremlin#The United Nations
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
The Hill

Putin’s on the brink

In Vietnam, Afghanistan and many other conflicts, the stronger power lost because it could not win, and the weaker power triumphed simply because it did not lose. So shall it be in Ukraine, where the same process is playing out rapidly. In less than six months, Russian President Vladimir Putin’s...
POLITICS
Daily Beast

New American ‘VAMPIRE’ Weapon Could Crush Putin’s War

Alongside the billions of dollars in money and aid the U.S. has sent to Ukraine, a growing collection of new and innovative weapons has captured international attention. Outside of decades-old weapons systems such as the HIMARS multiple rocket launcher and HARM anti-radiation missile, the central focus of public interest has been in drone technology, including U.S.-supplied Switchblade and the more mysterious Phoenix Ghost.
MILITARY
TheDailyBeast

Russia Just Pushed Us One Step Closer to Nuclear Catastrophe

Russian military trucks emblazoned with the ominous “Z” that has come to symbolize Vladimir Putin’s deadly intentions in Ukraine have been spotted right inside the turbine halls of the Ukrainian nuclear power plant Zaporizhzhia. But Russia—on Friday—dismissed calls to demilitarize the most dangerous nuclear power plant in Europe.Pleas for help from Ukrainian workers held hostage inside the Russian-controlled plant are ominous. “What is happening is horrific and beyond common sense and morality,” they wrote on Telegram. Constant shelling ricochets off the reactors, causing untold damage, they say, warning that if the attacks don’t stop soon, “nuclear fuel will begin melting,...
EUROPE
UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
447K+
Followers
64K+
Post
152M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy