Man expected to survive after shooting in Northside area, HPD says

HOUSTON (CW39) — One man is recovering after he was shot several times in the Northside area of Houston Wednesday night. It happened shortly after 10 p.m. near Fulton Street and Boundary Street. Houston police officers and fire officials responded to an initial call of a shooting. Officers arrived...
HOUSTON, TX
2-year-old boy injured in hit-and-run in north Harris County; driver arrested: Pct. 4

HOUSTON – A suspect has been arrested and charged after injuring a toddler in a hit-and-run incident in north Harris County Thursday, deputy constables with Precinct 4 said. Deputies with Constable Mark Herman’s Office responded to reports of a 2-year-old being struck by a vehicle in an apartment complex parking lot located in the 14600 block of Ella Boulevard.
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
Public Safety
Suspected drunk driver causes crash that injures 6 children, 1 severely

A Houston mother says a suspected drunk driver caused a crash that will forever alter her son’s and other relatives’ lives. Tremaine Turner’s 10-year-old son is being treated at Texas Children’s Hospital more than three weeks after a crash involving an intoxicated driver. The accident happened...
HOUSTON, TX
Man shot, killed outside Inwood apartment complex

Houston police are searching for a man accused of shooting and killing another man outside a Greater Inwood apartment complex last weekend, according to the Houston Police Department. The victim’s identity is pending an autopsy from the county’s medical examiner, according to the department. Officers around 9:40 p.m....
HOUSTON, TX
18-year-old ninth-grader, another student arrested after planning to ‘chain doors, shoot up’ Madison High School, documents say

HOUSTON – Two Madison High School students were arrested Wednesday after authorities believe they were planning a school shooting for Friday, according to court documents. Cornell Santell Thomas, an 18-year-old in the ninth grade, and Damian Darias, 17, are both charged with making a terroristic threat, a third degree felony.
HOUSTON, TX

