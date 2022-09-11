DOBSON — Surry County Health and Nutrition Center is now offering the updated Moderna and Pfizer booster shots. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends the updated COVID-19 boosters from Pfizer-BioNTech, for people ages 12 years and older, or from Moderna for people ages 18 years and older. The bivalent vaccine booster is designed to offer protection against two different strains of the virus – the original strain that all previous vaccines have targeted and the newer Omicron subvariants, BA.4 and BA.5.

SURRY COUNTY, NC ・ 22 HOURS AGO