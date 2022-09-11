ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spartanburg, SC

Former Spartanburg caregiver pleads guilty to stealing medication from vulnerable adults

By Bethany Fowler
Fox 46 Charlotte
Fox 46 Charlotte
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XEEJO_0hr63xoR00

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A former Spartanburg caregiver accused of depriving residents of their prescription pain medications pleaded guilty Wednesday.

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW: Sign up here for QC News Alerts and get breaking news sent straight to your inbox

According to the South Carolina Attorney General’s Office, Erica Danielle Gilbert Nichols, 29 years old, of Converse, SC, pleaded guilty to five counts of theft of a controlled substance, neglect of a vulnerable adult and exploitation of a vulnerable adult.

During Oct. 2020 and March 2021, Nichols neglected and exploited five residents of the facility by unlawfully depriving them of their prescription pain medications.

🚨 Queen City News is TRACKING CRIME where you live. CLICK HERE

Nichols was also accused of unlawfully obtaining and possessing these controlled substances, including hydrocodone and oxycodone, for her own personal use.

She was sentenced to 5 years in prison, which the judge suspended to 30 days in jail and 3 years probation.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Queen City News.

Comments / 6

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WBTV

Man shot by deputy during chase in Rock Hill, S.C.

The CDC recommends everyone 12 and older get it – as long as you've had your primary shots. Work being done to bring up CMS student test scores. Two weeks after troubling test scores showed Charlotte-Mecklenburg students were behind in several grades and subjects, district leaders are laying out a plan to help students recover.
ROCK HILL, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Nichols, SC
City
Converse, SC
City
Spartanburg, SC
Spartanburg, SC
Crime & Safety
State
South Carolina State
FOX Carolina

Greenville Police: Suspect found inside burglarized business

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Greenville Police say one man faces charges after officers checked on a burglarized business and found the suspect still inside. Police say they were on routine patrol, when they checked on a business on Laurens Rd. that was previously burglarized. Officers say they began to...
GREENVILLE, SC
Fox 46 Charlotte

Elderly woman missing after leaving assisted living facility in Chester County, deputies say

FORT LAWN, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Investigators are searching for a 79-year-old woman last seen leaving an assisted living facility in Fort Lawn Tuesday, according to the Chester County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said Judy Pate went missing from Helms-Gordon Residential Care. She was reportedly last seen walking towards the right side of the building. […]
CHESTER COUNTY, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Caregiver#Crime#Qc News Alerts#Nexstar Media Inc#Queen City News
Fox 46 Charlotte

Alleged drug trafficker from Hickory had meth, 3 guns: Sheriff

LINCOLN COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – An alleged drug trafficker from Hickory is facing charges after three guns and meth were found in a vehicle during a traffic stop last week, the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office announced Tuesday. Deputies conducted a traffic stop on 45-year-old Hickory resident Pachea Tomlinson on Saturday on Highway 27. […]
HICKORY, NC
FOX Carolina

Deputies declare another drug house closed after search in Hendersonville

HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Henderson County Sheriff’s Office announced that two suspects were recently charged after multiple departments searched a home in Hendersonville. Deputies said they executed a search warrant at a house along White Sparrow Drive on September 8, 2022. According to deputies, 23.7 grams...
HENDERSONVILLE, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
FOX Carolina

Records reveal a decade of poor conditions at Upstate assisted living facility

INMAN, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - It’s been seven months since an arrest revealed the horrors happening at one Upstate assisted living facility. Darryl Mast, who owned Oakridge Community Care Home, was arrested in February and charged with neglect, exploitation and breach of trust with fraudulent intent. When officials got...
INMAN, SC
Fox 46 Charlotte

Man shot multiple times, dies in Gaston County, police say

GASTONIA, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A 64-year-old man died Tuesday evening after he was shot multiple times in Gastonia, according to the Gaston County Police Department. Authorities said the shooting happened around 6:21 p.m. on September 13 in the 100 block of Twisted Oak Lane. First responders found a man, identified as 64-year-old Timothy […]
GASTON COUNTY, NC
FOX Carolina

‘Time of turbulence:’ Upstate police chief, multiple officers resigning

PACOLET, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The town of Pacolet released a statement on Wednesday about the resignation of multiple law enforcement officers including the police chief. According to town officials, they learned on Sep. 1 about the “imminent resignation” of the chief, a lieutenant and several other officers.
PACOLET, SC
wspa.com

Marion man charged with breaking and entering, meth possession

MCDOWELL COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – A Marion man was charged with a felony and a misdemeanor following an early August break-in, the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office said. According to the sheriff’s office, Tony Wesley Lewis II, of Marion, was charged with ‘Felony Possession of Methamphetamine as well as ‘Misdemeanor Breaking and Entering’.
MARION, NC
WYFF4.com

Woman dies after shooting in Greenville, coroner says

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. — The Greenville County Coroner's Office said a woman died after a shooting Tuesday. According to investigators, the woman was taken by a private vehicle to a hospital around 9 p.m. with at least one gunshot wound. The coroner's office said 24-year-old Ju-Keya Ju-Nae Babb died...
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
Fox 46 Charlotte

Fox 46 Charlotte

57K+
Followers
16K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX 46 Charlotte is your local source for news, weather, traffic, and sports in the Charlotte.

 https://www.fox46.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy