Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WVNews
Week Three: Big 12 2022 football notes and picks
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — It was a celebration of overtime last week in the Big 12, as no fewer than three games (Houston-Texas Tech, Baylor-BYU and Kansas-West Virginia) took extra time to settle, with the first two of those requiring a pair of extra periods. Oddly enough, that same pair of games were previews of league games to come -- perhaps as early as next season.
WVNews
Preston golf vies in Fairmont, Morgantown
KINGWOOD — The Preston Knights’ golf team continued its season this past week with a match on Monday at the Fairmont Field Club and another on Tuesday afternoon at the Pines Country Club in Morgantown. In Monday’s match, Preston placed third out of four teams with a score...
WVNews
Friends of WVU Hospitals hosts inaugural golf tournament
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Friends of WVU Hospitals auxiliary hosted its inaugural golf tournament …
WVNews
Bonnie’s Bus to offer mammograms in Hamlin, West Columbia, and Ravenswood
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Bonnie’s Bus mobile mammography unit will visit Lincoln, Mason, and Jackson counties offering three-dimensional (3D) digital screening mammograms and breast care education to women. Bonnie's Bus. A service of WVU Medicine-WVU Hospitals and the WVU Cancer Institute, Bonnie’s Bus will be at:
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WVNews
LUCAS to offer lung cancer screening in Jane Lew, Weston, Parsons, and Fairmont
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — LUCAS, a first of its kind, state-of-the-art mobile lung cancer screening unit, will visit Lewis, Tucker, and Marion counties offering low-dose computed tomography (LDCT) scans. LUCAS. A service of WVU Medicine-WVU Hospitals and the WVU Cancer Institute, LUCAS will be at:
WVNews
Median along U.S. 50 to close in Harrison County (West Virginia) near W.Va. 98 next week
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — West Virginia Division of Highways personnel will close the median at the intersection of U.S. 50 and Fire Access Road, mile marker 73.5 near the intersection of U.S. 50 and W.Va. 98, next week. The median will be closed around the clock Monday through...
WVNews
Mon Health System approved to build Mon Health Harrison Neighborhood Hospital in Bridgeport, West Virginia
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Mon Health System, part of Vandalia Health, announced Friday that it has been approved to build a small format hospital in Bridgeport to serve the greater Harrison County community. Approval came from the West Virginia Health Care Authority in response to a Certificate of...
WVNews
After climate bill passage, WVa natural gas plant unveiled
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A Maryland company announced Friday it will build a natural gas power plant designed to capture climate-changing carbon in northern West Virginia. Officials said it was made possible by a recently signed law embraced by Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin that gives tax breaks for alternative energy projects.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WVNews
AB announces events for Homecoming weekend
PHILIPPI, W.Va. (WV News) — Alderson Broaddus University will host a variety of events for the public as part of their Homecoming celebration September 28 through October 2. As part of alumni festivities, AB will host the class of 1972 celebrating their 50th anniversary. Full Homecoming Event Schedule.
WVNews
Harrison, Marion County residents among latest COVID dead in West Virginia
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources reported 2,288 active COVID-19 cases statewide Friday. There have been seven deaths reported since the last report, with a total of 7,364 deaths attributed to COVID-19. DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 91-year old...
WVNews
WVU Medicine's Dr. Clay Marsh pens letter to WVU community on new state law banning most abortions
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — Dr. Clay Marsh, chancellor and executive dean of WVU Health Sciences, on Friday released a letter to the West Virginia University community following Gov. Justice's signing of a bill banning most abortions in West Virginia. "Many of you are following West Virginia House Bill...
WVNews
Clarksburg-Harrison Public Library to celebrate opening of branch in Salem, West Virginia
SALEM, W.Va. (WV News) — Clarksburg-Harrison Public Library officials on Friday announced the opening of their first library branch in Salem. To mark the occasion, the library, along with the City of Salem and the Salem Area Chamber of Commerce, will host a grand opening and ribbon-cutting ceremony Sept. 24 at the Salem Train Depot.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WVNews
Sister Norma Pimentel
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — All Saints Bridgeport will host Sister Norma Pimentel Oct. 8-9.
WVNews
Dinah Courrier.jpg
KEYSER, W.Va. (WV News) - Dinah Courrier, Class of 1964, is the conduit in her family connec…
WVNews
All Saints Bridgeport to host Sister Norma Pimentel Oct. 8-9
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — All Saints Bridgeport will host Sister Norma Pimentel Oct. 8-9. Sister Pimentel is a religious sister of the Missionaries of Jesus, and serves as executive director and a licensed professional counselor for Catholic Charities of the Rio Grande Valley in South Texas, according to an online biography.
WVNews
Bench warrants issued for 5 who fail to show for arraignments in Clarksburg, West Virginia
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — A judge has issued a bench warrant for a 38-year-old Meadowbrook woman who didn't appear for her arraignment Thursday on child neglect and obstructing charges. Harrison County grand jurors on Sept. 7 handed up a three-count indictment against Amanda Jean Finch, according to Harrison...
WVNews
Clarksburg Visitors Bureau to hold 'Clarksburg's Got Talent' contest
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — A "Clarksburg's Got Talent" contest will be held during the First Friday celebration Nov. 4 in downtown Clarksburg. Interested candidates must send an audition video to hello@exploreclarksburg.com by Sept. 30.
WVNews
LUCAS lung cancer screening mobile vehicle
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — LUCAS, a first of its kind, state-of-the-art mobile lung cancer screenin…
Comments / 0