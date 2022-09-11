MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — It was a celebration of overtime last week in the Big 12, as no fewer than three games (Houston-Texas Tech, Baylor-BYU and Kansas-West Virginia) took extra time to settle, with the first two of those requiring a pair of extra periods. Oddly enough, that same pair of games were previews of league games to come -- perhaps as early as next season.

