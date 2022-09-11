ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgantown, WV

WVNews

Week Three: Big 12 2022 football notes and picks

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — It was a celebration of overtime last week in the Big 12, as no fewer than three games (Houston-Texas Tech, Baylor-BYU and Kansas-West Virginia) took extra time to settle, with the first two of those requiring a pair of extra periods. Oddly enough, that same pair of games were previews of league games to come -- perhaps as early as next season.
WVNews

Preston golf vies in Fairmont, Morgantown

KINGWOOD — The Preston Knights’ golf team continued its season this past week with a match on Monday at the Fairmont Field Club and another on Tuesday afternoon at the Pines Country Club in Morgantown. In Monday’s match, Preston placed third out of four teams with a score...
WVNews

After climate bill passage, WVa natural gas plant unveiled

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A Maryland company announced Friday it will build a natural gas power plant designed to capture climate-changing carbon in northern West Virginia. Officials said it was made possible by a recently signed law embraced by Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin that gives tax breaks for alternative energy projects.
WVNews

AB announces events for Homecoming weekend

PHILIPPI, W.Va. (WV News) — Alderson Broaddus University will host a variety of events for the public as part of their Homecoming celebration September 28 through October 2. As part of alumni festivities, AB will host the class of 1972 celebrating their 50th anniversary. Full Homecoming Event Schedule.
WVNews

KEYSER, W.Va. (WV News) - Dinah Courrier, Class of 1964, is the conduit in her family connec…
WVNews

All Saints Bridgeport to host Sister Norma Pimentel Oct. 8-9

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — All Saints Bridgeport will host Sister Norma Pimentel Oct. 8-9. Sister Pimentel is a religious sister of the Missionaries of Jesus, and serves as executive director and a licensed professional counselor for Catholic Charities of the Rio Grande Valley in South Texas, according to an online biography.
