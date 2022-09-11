ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Petersburg, FL

floridapolitics.com

Ballard Partners sets up shop in Sarasota

Todd Josko will serve as Managing Partner of the new office. Top government relations firm Ballard Partners is expanding on the homefront with a new office in Sarasota. Todd Josko will serve as Managing Partner of the new office, which marks the firm’s eighth office in the Sunshine State — Ballard Partners also has offices in Tallahassee, Fort Lauderdale, Miami, Jacksonville, Orlando, Tampa and West Palm Beach.
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
floridapolitics.com

AHCA fines abortion clinic over 24-hour wait period law

Records indicate the clinic violated the rule 193 separate times. Florida health officials are fining an Orlando abortion clinic $193,000 for violating a state law requiring a 24-hour waiting period before abortions are performed, according to a case assigned to an administrative judge Tuesday. The Florida Agency for Health Care...
ORLANDO, FL
floridaing.com

Ruskin Florida: An Up-And-Coming Vacation Destination

Ruskin, Florida is a hidden gem in Hillsborough County, of the Tampa Bay area. This small town is full of history and charm, and its residents are friendly and welcoming. You can explore the local shops and restaurants, take a leisurely stroll along the waterfront, or enjoy one of the many annual events.
RUSKIN, FL
fox35orlando.com

Man visiting from Tampa drowns at Ormond Beach, officials say

ORMOND BEACH, Fla. - A 69-year-old man reportedly drowned at Ormond Beach Wednesday, according to the Volusia County Beach Safety Ocean Rescue. Officials said the victim and his wife were visiting the area from Tampa and were staying at a local hotel when the incident happened. The man told his...
ORMOND BEACH, FL
thegabber.com

These St. Pete Museums Are Free This Saturday

In South Pinellas, there are two Museum Days to know about—Smithsonian Magazine’s Museum Day and St. Petersburg’s Arts Alive! Free Museum Day. Both happen on Sat., Sept. 17, and both get Pinellas County residents into St. Petersburg museums for free with a reserved ticket. Here’s the list of participating venues for 2022.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
Toby Hazlewood

“Fed Up Every Time You Fill Up? You Need a Governor Focused on You” Charlie Crist Tells Florida Voters in New TV Advert

On September 13, the campaign team behind Democrat Charlie Crist's challenge of Ron DeSantis for Florida governor, released a new advert. In keeping with his previous adverts and much of his publicity campaign on Twitter, the advert calls out many of what Crist sees as failures and poor decisions made by the Republican DeSantis during his first term.
FLORIDA STATE
floridapolitics.com

Sunburn — The morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics — 9.13.22

Top government relations firm Ballard Partners is expanding on the homefront with a new office in Sarasota. Todd Josko will serve as Managing Partner of the new office, which marks the firm’s eighth office in the Sunshine State — Ballard Partners also has offices in Tallahassee, Fort Lauderdale, Miami, Jacksonville, Orlando, Tampa and West Palm Beach.
FLORIDA STATE
#Legislature#Science Center#Research Site#College#Usf St Petersburg#Florida Flood Hub#The Flood Hub#St Pete Beach#Republican#House
floridapolitics.com

Florida Keys spiny lobster industry hit by housing crisis, labor shortage

Florida harvesters may also have to compete with those in North Carolina within a few years. Living where you work in Florida is a real problem for thousands of state residents, and it’s causing problems across industries. Harvesting spiny lobster — also known as the rock lobster — is bigger in the Keys than in most places, but folks can’t get crews to fully staff their boats.
FLORIDA STATE
floridapolitics.com

Enjoy the show: Sparks fly between Florida conservative press members

Plenty are getting roasted in this dumpster fire. All is not well in the world of Florida conservative media. In the race to offer the most unconditionally flattering coverage of Gov. Ron DeSantis, outlets have run into some challenges, including each other. At a time when proving conservative bona fides...
FLORIDA STATE
Toni Koraza

Opinion: Florida to face more frequent wildfires

Florida may face more frequent wildfires in the upcoming years, based on an annual Wildfire Report released Thursday. Texas, Colorado, and New Mexico were named alongside Florida as the riskiest housing markets for wildfire damages in the upcoming years. Although wildfires predominantly affect the Western States, like California, recent dry conditions have sparked serious concerns in the Southern and Eastern United States.
FLORIDA STATE
floridapolitics.com

Board of Governors votes to hire Ray Rodrigues as Chancellor

He succeeds Marshall Criser in the role. The Florida Board of Governors (BOG) voted unanimously to begin negotiations with Sen. Ray Rodrigues to be the next Chancellor of Florida’s State University System. The hiring decision came at the same meeting where governors honored outgoing Chancellor Marshall Criser. Rodrigues, an...
FLORIDA STATE
Bay News 9

Medical Examiner: Largo man drowned due to gator attack

LARGO, Fla. — The Pinellas County medical examiner has determined the official cause of death for Sean McGuinness, 47, was drowning because of an alligator attack, according to a recently released autopsy report. What You Need To Know. The Pinellas County medical examiner determined the official cause of death...
LARGO, FL

