floridapolitics.com
Hillsborough transportation referendum campaign prepares for round two
Legal challenges curtailed their first victory. Can they pull off another win?. This November, voters will again have the opportunity to determine whether to fund sweeping transportation and transit improvements throughout Hillsborough County via a 1% sales tax. If that feels a bit like déjà vu, it’s because it is....
floridapolitics.com
Ballard Partners sets up shop in Sarasota
Todd Josko will serve as Managing Partner of the new office. Top government relations firm Ballard Partners is expanding on the homefront with a new office in Sarasota. Todd Josko will serve as Managing Partner of the new office, which marks the firm’s eighth office in the Sunshine State — Ballard Partners also has offices in Tallahassee, Fort Lauderdale, Miami, Jacksonville, Orlando, Tampa and West Palm Beach.
floridapolitics.com
AHCA fines abortion clinic over 24-hour wait period law
Records indicate the clinic violated the rule 193 separate times. Florida health officials are fining an Orlando abortion clinic $193,000 for violating a state law requiring a 24-hour waiting period before abortions are performed, according to a case assigned to an administrative judge Tuesday. The Florida Agency for Health Care...
Teachers say they can't afford to live in Pinellas County
PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — Pinellas County school board members approved its 2022-23 budget, but teacher's raises were not secured. Teachers attended the school board and budget meeting on Tuesday and said they need to be paid more because they can't afford to live in Pinellas County. “I am here...
Manatee County Commission makes controversial decision to name newest park after DeSantis
Manatee County plans to turn the area into the county's newest park with an exercise trail, dog park and more.
fox13news.com
Gas Plant District in St. Pete: One of the oldest Black neighborhoods razed for baseball
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - In the heart of downtown St. Petersburg, two gas cylinders once stood, casting twin shadows over a bustling neighborhood. There were hundreds of African Americans who called Gas Plant their home – before Tropicana Field took its place. The tightly knit community was around for nearly a century.
floridaing.com
Ruskin Florida: An Up-And-Coming Vacation Destination
Ruskin, Florida is a hidden gem in Hillsborough County, of the Tampa Bay area. This small town is full of history and charm, and its residents are friendly and welcoming. You can explore the local shops and restaurants, take a leisurely stroll along the waterfront, or enjoy one of the many annual events.
fox35orlando.com
Man visiting from Tampa drowns at Ormond Beach, officials say
ORMOND BEACH, Fla. - A 69-year-old man reportedly drowned at Ormond Beach Wednesday, according to the Volusia County Beach Safety Ocean Rescue. Officials said the victim and his wife were visiting the area from Tampa and were staying at a local hotel when the incident happened. The man told his...
thegabber.com
These St. Pete Museums Are Free This Saturday
In South Pinellas, there are two Museum Days to know about—Smithsonian Magazine’s Museum Day and St. Petersburg’s Arts Alive! Free Museum Day. Both happen on Sat., Sept. 17, and both get Pinellas County residents into St. Petersburg museums for free with a reserved ticket. Here’s the list of participating venues for 2022.
“Fed Up Every Time You Fill Up? You Need a Governor Focused on You” Charlie Crist Tells Florida Voters in New TV Advert
On September 13, the campaign team behind Democrat Charlie Crist's challenge of Ron DeSantis for Florida governor, released a new advert. In keeping with his previous adverts and much of his publicity campaign on Twitter, the advert calls out many of what Crist sees as failures and poor decisions made by the Republican DeSantis during his first term.
floridapolitics.com
Sunburn — The morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics — 9.13.22
Florida voter fraud cases starting to come to court
In the lead up to court hearings over voter fraud in Florida's 2020 election, multiple factors led to 20 arrests for unqualified voters casting ballots.
2 Florida Universities Ranked Among Best Public Schools by U.S. News & World Report
Two Florida universities took coveted spots on the list of America’s top public schools as ranked by U.S. News & World Report. The University of Florida in Gainesville ranked fifth among the nation’s public universities. Among all U.S. colleges, it ranked 29th best. Florida State University in Tallahassee...
fox13news.com
From Gas Plant resident to St. Pete mayor, Ken Welch's life comes full circle
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - Walking through the empty city council chambers, wearing blue denim jeans and a blazer, St. Pete Mayor Ken Welch glanced at the seat where his late father once sat. "Right in this room," he reflected, "my father was on this city council, 1981." Welch is the...
floridapolitics.com
Florida Keys spiny lobster industry hit by housing crisis, labor shortage
Florida harvesters may also have to compete with those in North Carolina within a few years. Living where you work in Florida is a real problem for thousands of state residents, and it’s causing problems across industries. Harvesting spiny lobster — also known as the rock lobster — is bigger in the Keys than in most places, but folks can’t get crews to fully staff their boats.
floridapolitics.com
Enjoy the show: Sparks fly between Florida conservative press members
Plenty are getting roasted in this dumpster fire. All is not well in the world of Florida conservative media. In the race to offer the most unconditionally flattering coverage of Gov. Ron DeSantis, outlets have run into some challenges, including each other. At a time when proving conservative bona fides...
Opinion: Florida to face more frequent wildfires
Florida may face more frequent wildfires in the upcoming years, based on an annual Wildfire Report released Thursday. Texas, Colorado, and New Mexico were named alongside Florida as the riskiest housing markets for wildfire damages in the upcoming years. Although wildfires predominantly affect the Western States, like California, recent dry conditions have sparked serious concerns in the Southern and Eastern United States.
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis stops in Jacksonville to announce more bonuses for first responders
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Gov. Ron DeSantis today announced in Jacksonville that he will deliver $1,000 bonuses to reward first responders in recognition of their dedicated public service. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. The announcement was made at a briefing on Monday, Sept. 12 while he met with...
floridapolitics.com
Board of Governors votes to hire Ray Rodrigues as Chancellor
He succeeds Marshall Criser in the role. The Florida Board of Governors (BOG) voted unanimously to begin negotiations with Sen. Ray Rodrigues to be the next Chancellor of Florida’s State University System. The hiring decision came at the same meeting where governors honored outgoing Chancellor Marshall Criser. Rodrigues, an...
Bay News 9
Medical Examiner: Largo man drowned due to gator attack
LARGO, Fla. — The Pinellas County medical examiner has determined the official cause of death for Sean McGuinness, 47, was drowning because of an alligator attack, according to a recently released autopsy report. What You Need To Know. The Pinellas County medical examiner determined the official cause of death...
