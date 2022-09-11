Proposed Ordinance Prohibiting Camping, Storage of Personal Belongings on Public Property Around Temporary Shelters to be Introduced Sept. 13

Read full article on original website
Pierce County Council approves opioid settlement agreement
Pierce County Council press release. In a move allowing Pierce County to receive funds from opioid manufacturers and distributors, the Council formally approved a settlement offer negotiated by the State of Washington’s Attorney General. The unanimous vote sends the settlement’s Memorandum of Understanding to County Executive Bruce Dammeier for...
Applicants Sought for the Tacoma Arts Commission
City of Tacoma announcement. Individuals who are interested in supporting, enhancing, and providing leadership for the arts in Tacoma are invited to apply to serve on the Tacoma Arts Commission (TAC). The Tacoma City Council is looking for volunteer arts advocates and/or artists to fill the following eight positions on the TAC:
City of Tacoma proposes ordinance to ban homeless encampments near city-run shelters
A proposed ordinance could mean banning unsanctioned encampments within 10 blocks of shelters operated by the city. Proponents said it would help channel people into much-needed programs, but opponents said it’s just literally pushing the problem down the road.
WorkForce Central Announces Request for Proposals for WIOA Youth Provider
WorkForce Central announcement. WorkForce Central is pleased to announce the release of a Request for Proposals (RFP) to identify and select a qualified subrecipient for Department of Labor federal funds to provide Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act (WIOA) Title I Young Adult Services in Pierce County. Interested applicants can apply...
Letter: Who’s in charge here?
Street improvements continue in Lakewood. Right now, major work is being done on Washington Street. This work necessitates traffic being rerouted through a detour on 112th Street. Now that all this traffic is on 112th, someone decided it would be a good idea to do some road work there. Yes, you read that right. Road repairs are being done on the designated detour. It seems that someone at City Hall ought to schedule work to avoid such conflicts.
September 2022 Campaign Focuses on Vehicle-Related Contaminants
City of University Place announcement. Pollution from car tires that flows into our waterways is extremely poisonous to Coho salmon. Research shows that the newly discovered toxic chemical associated with tires (6PPD-quinone) is the reason large numbers of salmon are dying in Northwest creeks before they have a chance to spawn. That’s why this year’s Puget Sound Starts Here Month campaign is focused on vehicle-related pollutants.
Sumner government official allegedly sends racist meme email
A local official allegedly sent out a racist meme with one of their government accounts back in August. Patrick Reed, Public Government Affairs manager for the Secretary of State’s office, as well as a city council member for the city of Sumner, WA sent an email with a meme stating that if people are in court, they’re guilty, especially if they are Black or Mexican. KIRO7 obtained a copy of that exchange through a public documents request after receiving a tip about it.
King County purchases 64-bed inpatient behavioral treatment center
KING COUNTY, Wash. — King County announced Wednesday it plans to save a private treatment center that would have closed. The move will save 25% of the county’s mental health residential treatment bed space as there is a dire shortage for anyone needing in-person treatment for mental health crises.
West Pierce Fire & Rescue Puts Technical Rescue Rig in Service
West Pierce Fire & Rescue announcement. West Pierce Fire & Rescue (WPFR) recently took ownership of the new Rescue 20 technical rescue apparatus and held a “push-in” ceremony at its home station, Station 20, located on Pacific Highway in Lakewood. The rig was washed and pushed into the apparatus bay by WPFR personnel.
DuPont September 9 Report from Mayor, Council
Read the DuPont Mayor and City Council September 9 report by clicking here. The above news or information was provided by the person or entity noted above. If you have news or information you'd like to share with 30,000+ monthly readers, click here to learn how.
Duplex and cottage housing development proposed on Chambers Street
Olympia's Site Plan Review Committee held a presubmission conference on a proposed project to build a duplex and six cottage housing at 908 Chambers Street SE on Wednesday, September 7. In a narrative submitted to the committee, developers Ben and Max Maclay stated that the housing project would be completed...
‘Eco blocks’ on Seattle streets are thwarting more than homeless encampments
SEATTLE — Eco blocks are popping up all over some Seattle neighborhoods. The trouble is most of them are illegal. Those who admit to putting up the ecology blocks say they are just trying to protect their businesses. The blocks do appear to be discouraging homeless encampments. But Seattle’s...
Clover Park School District August 2022 Board Review
Clover Park School District announcement. During its Aug. 8 board meeting, the Clover Park School District (CPSD) Board of Directors heard a report from Superintendent Ron Banner. Superintendent’s Report. In his report, Banner introduced the new assistant superintendent for secondary schools, Dr. Gloria Henderson, and discussed student achievement and...
Feds In Seattle for Homeless Issue
The King County Regional Homelessness Authority requested HUD’s help setting up a command center. The goal, according to the King County Regional Homelessness Authority, is to set up a “incident response system” plan for homelessness, treating it like an emergent crisis rather than a perpetual, unchanging problem.
PCSD training facility renamed, dedicated in memory of Deputy Dom Calata
Pierce County Sheriff’s Department announcement. Welcome to the Deputy Dom Calata Defensive Tactics Training Center. On Aug. 30, the facility where our deputies participate in defensive tactics training was officially dedicated in memory of Deputy Calata. A small ceremony was held to commemorate the occasion. Deputy Calata was one...
Large fire burned at recycling yard in Pacific near SR 167
PACIFIC, Wash. - Firefighters were called to a large fire Thursday afternoon at a recycling yard off of State Route 167 in Pacific, Washington. Video from a Washington State Department of Transportation camera showed black smoke billowing up from the fire. The address matched a recycling yard on West Valley...
Assisted Living Locators Announces New Ownership For Tacoma Franchise
TACOMA, Wash. – Assisted Living Locators announced today new ownership of its Tacoma franchise. Now owned by Senior Living Advisor, Tracy Raymond, Assisted Living Locators provides the full continuum of care offering FREE guidance in locating quality assisted living and in-home care options. Raymond, a certified dementia care specialist,...
Dump truck takes out traffic signal at South Tacoma Way/Pacific Highway in Lakewood
City of Lakewood news story. Drivers are encouraged to find alternate routes, or expect long delays, when approaching the intersection of South Tacoma Way, Pacific Highway and state Route 512. A dump truck that was part of a night paving operation on this section of road struck the traffic pole...
Seattle teacher was fired for abusing kids. State says he can keep his teaching license
A former teacher found in a state investigation to have serially physically abused children at a North Seattle elementary school was allowed to keep his teaching license with a reprimand. Martin McGowan, who taught for nearly three decades at West Woodland Elementary School in Seattle’s Ballard neighborhood, enjoyed a reputation...
Locals react to new Tacoma camping ordinance
TACOMA, Wash. — Tents fill a stretch of South Altheimer St. in Tacoma. Right near them is the Give Me a Chance Family Shelter. Kendra Jenkins is the intake coordinator and says the encampment has been problematic at times. “We’ve had to call 911 because of weapons being drawn...
