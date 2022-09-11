ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Charleston, SC

North Charleston, SC
Charleston, SC
North Charleston, SC
live5news.com

Chase involving state trooper ends in deadly Berkeley Co. crash

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Berkeley County deputies responded Monday after a high-speed chase involving the South Carolina Highway Patrol ended in a deadly crash near Moncks Corner. South Carolina Highway Patrol Lance Cpl. Nick Pye said a trooper attempted to pull over a black Honda Accord on U.S. 17A...
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC
wfxb.com

Arrests Made in Connection to September Shooting in Charleston

Charleston police have arrested two suspects involved in a shooting on King Street that occurred on September 4th that injured five people. The total number of arrests relating to this incident is now 4. One of the new additions to the count of arrested is a 16 year old boy from North Charleston. He is charged with 1 account of attempted murder and 1 account of possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime. The suspect has also been charged with 5 accounts of assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature, 1 count of unlawful carry of a handgun, as well as 1 count of possession of a handgun under 18 years of age. The identity of the juvenile has not been released due to his age. However, this investigation is still on going.
CHARLESTON, SC
counton2.com

CPD arrests teen in connection to King Street shooting

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Police Department (CPD) has arrested two additional people in connection to a Labor Day Weekend shooting on King Street that left five people injured. According to CPD, a 16-year-old male was arrested Monday. He was taken into custody by US Marshals and the...
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Man sentenced after guilty pleas in fatal DUI crash

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A man learned his prison sentence after he entered guilty pleas last week to three charges in a fatal 2019 crash in downtown Charleston. Thomas Garris pleaded guilty to one count of felony driving under the influence causing death and two counts of felony driving under the influence causing great bodily injury on Sept. 6, according to Solicitor’s Office spokesperson Naomi Nation.
CHARLESTON, SC
abcnews4.com

Coroner releases name of man found dead after house fire in Summerville neighborhood

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCIV) — The Dorchester County Coroner's Office Wednesday afternoon released the name of a man found dead in a burning home on Tuesday. Willie G. Niemeyer, 67, of Summerville, was found deceased in the sunroom of a home in the 300 block of Ashley Drive Tuesday evening, according to the coroner's office. Firefighters found him in a home heavily involved in flames.
SUMMERVILLE, SC
abcnews4.com

Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run crash in Colleton County

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Officials are investigating a hit-and-run crash that left a man dead in Colleton County over the weekend. According to Colleton County Fire-Rescue, a man dressed in all-black clothing was struck by a car on Industrial Road near the intersection of Lakeshore Drive on Saturday at around 1:30 a.m. After hitting the pedestrian, the driver left the scene.
COLLETON COUNTY, SC
abcnews4.com

CPD looks to improve from Memorial Day mass shooting response

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Charleston police call it a lack of communication. It applied to a new directive to shut down pop-up parties around the city. A lack of guidance on how to do that contributed to how police responded to a mass shooting on Memorial Day that injured 13 people, including three law enforcement officers.
CHARLESTON, SC
counton2.com

Charleston man gets 14 years in prison for fatal DUI

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Ninth Circuit Solicitor Scarlett Wilson announced that a man has been sentenced to 14 years in prison after pleading guilty to a fatal 2019 DUI. Thomas Cade Garris admitted to leaving the bar Mynt on January 26, 2019 after being kicked out for “rowdy behavior.” He recalled that he and his girlfriend argued for some time, then he went and got his truck to come back and pick up his girlfriend, who was apparently so drunk she could not stand up on her own.
CHARLESTON, SC

