Police arrest suspects on King Street for unlawful carry in area of recent shootings: CPD
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Charleston Police Department says nine of its officers made two separate arrests for suspects illegally carrying firearms on King Street. According to CPD, the arrests were made near the location of recent shootings. Police have confiscated the weapons. CPD says this is just one of...
Deputies, SWAT team on scene of standoff near Ashley Phosphate Road: DCSO
DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Members of the Dorchester County Sheriff's Office are responding to a domestic incident on North Ridgebrook Drive. A spokesperson for the sheriff's office says the incident involved violence toward a significant other. The suspect is believed to be alone in a home. Negotiators have...
Man dies from multiple gunshot wounds on St. Helena Island, police say
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Beaufort County Sheriff's Office says a gunshot victim succumbed to his victims after a reported shooting on St. Helena Island Tuesday night. Police say deputies responded to a call in the Seaside Road and Ginsing Lane area around 8:45 p.m. for a report of a gunshot victim.
Man barricaded in Greenridge Road apartment had 40 active warrants, deputies say
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A 24-year-old man was taken into custody following a brief stand-off with law enforcement at a North Charleston apartment complex on Tuesday afternoon. Deputies with the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) attempted to serve 40 active warrants on a man who then barricaded himself inside a unit at the Jamison […]
Chase involving state trooper ends in deadly Berkeley Co. crash
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Berkeley County deputies responded Monday after a high-speed chase involving the South Carolina Highway Patrol ended in a deadly crash near Moncks Corner. South Carolina Highway Patrol Lance Cpl. Nick Pye said a trooper attempted to pull over a black Honda Accord on U.S. 17A...
Arrests Made in Connection to September Shooting in Charleston
Charleston police have arrested two suspects involved in a shooting on King Street that occurred on September 4th that injured five people. The total number of arrests relating to this incident is now 4. One of the new additions to the count of arrested is a 16 year old boy from North Charleston. He is charged with 1 account of attempted murder and 1 account of possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime. The suspect has also been charged with 5 accounts of assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature, 1 count of unlawful carry of a handgun, as well as 1 count of possession of a handgun under 18 years of age. The identity of the juvenile has not been released due to his age. However, this investigation is still on going.
Barricaded man with 40 active warrants arrested by Charleston Co. SWAT team
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — A man wanted by several South Carolina agencies was taken into custody Tuesday afternoon following an hours-long standoff in North Charleston, according to the Charleston County Sheriff's Office. Law enforcement officers responded to an apartment complex at 2245 Greenridge Rd. before 7 a.m. to...
Suspected gunman, 16, arrested in connection to King Street shooting that injured 5
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Charleston Police have arrested the suspected gunman in the Labor Day weekend shooting on King Street that left five people with gunshot wounds, according to the police department. A 16-year-old boy from North Charleston was taken into custody Monday afternoon and charged with one count...
Charleston Deputies still searching for suspect in hit-and-run crash that killed actor Alexander Jennings
CHARLESTON, S.C. –The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in finding the suspect in a hit-and-run July 5 crash that killed 22 year-old actor Alexander Jennings. Jennings was walking on Sol Legare Road around 2:30 am when he was struck by two vehicles. Both...
Driver dies after chase with highway patrol in Berkeley County: BCSO
MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCIV) — Berkeley County Sheriff's Office says a person who attempted to drive away from a traffic stop fatally crashed in Berkeley County on Monday. At around 3:50 p.m., a South Carolina Highway Patrol trooper reportedly identified a stolen car on Hwy 17A. According to SCHP,...
CPD arrests teen in connection to King Street shooting
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Police Department (CPD) has arrested two additional people in connection to a Labor Day Weekend shooting on King Street that left five people injured. According to CPD, a 16-year-old male was arrested Monday. He was taken into custody by US Marshals and the...
SCHP releases photo of suspect's vehicle in fatal hit-and-run investigation
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — South Carolina Highway Patrol officials are seeking information on a fatal hit and run involving a pedestrian Saturday. Officials say the collision occurred at 1:28 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 10, in the area of Industrial Road and Lakeshore Drive. According to police, a vehicle...
Man sentenced after guilty pleas in fatal DUI crash
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A man learned his prison sentence after he entered guilty pleas last week to three charges in a fatal 2019 crash in downtown Charleston. Thomas Garris pleaded guilty to one count of felony driving under the influence causing death and two counts of felony driving under the influence causing great bodily injury on Sept. 6, according to Solicitor’s Office spokesperson Naomi Nation.
Crash involving log truck and train blocks traffic on Front Street in Georgetown
GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WPDE) — A collision involving a log truck and train is blocking traffic in Georgetown Wednesday morning. Georgetown police said the crash happened at Front Street and Fraser Street near the steel mill. Officials said the logs are in the road. Drivers are asked to avoid the...
Coroner releases name of man found dead after house fire in Summerville neighborhood
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCIV) — The Dorchester County Coroner's Office Wednesday afternoon released the name of a man found dead in a burning home on Tuesday. Willie G. Niemeyer, 67, of Summerville, was found deceased in the sunroom of a home in the 300 block of Ashley Drive Tuesday evening, according to the coroner's office. Firefighters found him in a home heavily involved in flames.
Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run crash in Colleton County
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Officials are investigating a hit-and-run crash that left a man dead in Colleton County over the weekend. According to Colleton County Fire-Rescue, a man dressed in all-black clothing was struck by a car on Industrial Road near the intersection of Lakeshore Drive on Saturday at around 1:30 a.m. After hitting the pedestrian, the driver left the scene.
CPD looks to improve from Memorial Day mass shooting response
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Charleston police call it a lack of communication. It applied to a new directive to shut down pop-up parties around the city. A lack of guidance on how to do that contributed to how police responded to a mass shooting on Memorial Day that injured 13 people, including three law enforcement officers.
Missing man in Colleton County suffers from health issues, deputies say
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Colleton County Sheriff’s Office has reported a missing person. Gregory Bodison, 62, was last known to be at his home on Sunday, September 11th. Bodison is 5’8 with brown eyes and black hair. CCSO reports Bodison suffers from high blood pressure and...
Charleston man gets 14 years in prison for fatal DUI
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Ninth Circuit Solicitor Scarlett Wilson announced that a man has been sentenced to 14 years in prison after pleading guilty to a fatal 2019 DUI. Thomas Cade Garris admitted to leaving the bar Mynt on January 26, 2019 after being kicked out for “rowdy behavior.” He recalled that he and his girlfriend argued for some time, then he went and got his truck to come back and pick up his girlfriend, who was apparently so drunk she could not stand up on her own.
