High School

MLive.com

Cast a vote for the Jackson-area football Player of the Week for Week 3

JACKSON -- In Week 3 action around the Jackson area, there were some big-time plays and big-time games from players. From impressive plays through the air, to impressive plays on the ground, to impressive plays on defense, plenty of players were making their mark on the game. Here is your...
FOOTBALL
MLive.com

Top-50: Here are the latest rankings of high school football in Michigan

Through three weeks of high school football in Michigan, 99 teams remain unbeaten. That number will obviously shrink in the weeks ahead, but for now the playoff picture and conference races are starting to take shape. Into the rankings this week burst Napoleon, Clarkston and Davison. Napoleon’s rain-soaked win at...
HIGH SCHOOL
Scorebook Live

Vote now: Who should be SBLive’s Michigan Athlete of the Week

Read through the nominees and cast your vote. Voting will conclude Sunday at 11:59 p.m. and the winner will be announced Monday. If you would like to make a nomination in a future week, please email bmcquear@emich.edu with “MHSAW Nomination” in the subject line. Editor’s Note: Our Athlete of the ...
SPORTS
State
Michigan State
MLive.com

Michigan prep football notebook: Teams surprising us through three games

We’re past three games into the 2022 high school football season and there are some teams throughout Michigan surprising everyone. Over in the Ann Arbor area, Dexter is off to its first 3-0 start since 1966. While 56 years is a surprisingly long time between 3-0 starts, it’s not surprising when you factor in Michigan running back commit Cole Cabana. The four-star running back scored four touchdowns in a 27-6 win over Bedford last week, three on the ground and one on the receiving end of a pass. It’s last 4-0 start was 1965 and it will look to match that this Friday against Ypsilanti Lincoln.
ANN ARBOR, MI
MLive.com

10 Muskegon-area football teams featured in first AP rankings of 2022 season

Muskegon defeats Reeths-Puffer 28-20 in week 3 action MUSKEGON – The Associated Press released its first statewide rankings for the 2022 high school football season and there was a strong representation from the Muskegon football community. Ten local teams were featured in the inaugural rankings, including six Top 10...
HIGH SCHOOL
MLive.com

2022 Michigan High School Football Player of the Year watch list heading into Week 4

Ethan Clark is going to remember last week for a long time. The stud running back from Clarkston had a massive night in a win over Rochester Adams on Friday night and also eclipsed a milestone that many running backs only dream of. The next day, he committed to play for an Ivy League school. All in all, that’s a pretty memorable week for the three-star running back.
CLARKSTON, MI
The Oakland Press

Oakland County boys cross country top 25 list through Sept. 11

Below is a listing of the top 25 performances in cross country by Oakland County boys runners so far this fall, updated through this weekend. The results are culled from submissions to MileSplitMI and Athletic.Net. We will update the lists online every Sunday through the cross country season. Through Sept....
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI

