MLive.com
Cast a vote for the Jackson-area football Player of the Week for Week 3
JACKSON -- In Week 3 action around the Jackson area, there were some big-time plays and big-time games from players. From impressive plays through the air, to impressive plays on the ground, to impressive plays on defense, plenty of players were making their mark on the game. Here is your...
MLive.com
Top-50: Here are the latest rankings of high school football in Michigan
Through three weeks of high school football in Michigan, 99 teams remain unbeaten. That number will obviously shrink in the weeks ahead, but for now the playoff picture and conference races are starting to take shape. Into the rankings this week burst Napoleon, Clarkston and Davison. Napoleon’s rain-soaked win at...
Vote now: Who should be SBLive’s Michigan Athlete of the Week
Read through the nominees and cast your vote. Voting will conclude Sunday at 11:59 p.m. and the winner will be announced Monday. If you would like to make a nomination in a future week, please email bmcquear@emich.edu with “MHSAW Nomination” in the subject line. Editor’s Note: Our Athlete of the ...
MLive.com
Metro Detroit 2022 high school football power rankings for Week 4
West Bloomfield hops into the top three of the Metro Detroit football rankings after Clarkston knocked off Rochester Adams. Of course, Clarkston makes a climb too. Here are the top 10 football teams in the Metro Detroit coverage area, along with the top 10 in Wayne, Oakland and Macomb counties.
MLive.com
Michigan prep football notebook: Teams surprising us through three games
We’re past three games into the 2022 high school football season and there are some teams throughout Michigan surprising everyone. Over in the Ann Arbor area, Dexter is off to its first 3-0 start since 1966. While 56 years is a surprisingly long time between 3-0 starts, it’s not surprising when you factor in Michigan running back commit Cole Cabana. The four-star running back scored four touchdowns in a 27-6 win over Bedford last week, three on the ground and one on the receiving end of a pass. It’s last 4-0 start was 1965 and it will look to match that this Friday against Ypsilanti Lincoln.
Lansing’s Top 10 High School Football Teams (After Week 3)
We had some interesting results last weekend that shake up the poll this week. First up, the 0-2 Holt Rams went to Grand Ledge and beat the 2-0 Comets 14-6. The Rams forced five turnovers and blocked a punt for a safety, which helped them win. We also saw DeWitt...
MLive.com
10 Muskegon-area football teams featured in first AP rankings of 2022 season
Muskegon defeats Reeths-Puffer 28-20 in week 3 action MUSKEGON – The Associated Press released its first statewide rankings for the 2022 high school football season and there was a strong representation from the Muskegon football community. Ten local teams were featured in the inaugural rankings, including six Top 10...
MLive.com
5 Kalamazoo-area high school football teams on the rise heading into Week 4
Constantine (2-1) Constantine entered the season with a deep stable of running backs, but there were questions about how the offensive line would be able to hold up against top competition. Well, the Falcons’ front seven has impressed through three weeks, even against some of the toughest teams on their schedule.
Prep Roundup: Hudson, Madison boys, Onsted, Sand Creek girls cross country win jamborees
BROOKLYN — Onsted's Emmry Ross and Kara Terakedis took the top two spots yet again to lead the Wildcats girls team to first in the first Lenawee County Athletic Association jamboree of the season Tuesday. Onsted posted a team score of 35 followed by Blissfield (56), Blissfield (74), Dundee (84) and Hudson (98). Hudson's Alex...
Five Flint-area teams part of first Associated Press high school football rankings
FLINT – Five Flint-area teams are part of the first Associated Press high school football rankings of the season selected by a six sports writers from around the state. In Division 1, Lapeer (3-0) is honorable mention. Belleville is ranked No. 1.
2025 in-state TE John Baker talks Michigan State game day experience
John Baker IV, a freshman tight end from Detroit (Mich.) Cass Technical, visited East Lansing for the Michigan State Spartans' 52-0 win over Akron on Saturday.
5 Ann Arbor-area football teams trending up heading into Week 4
ANN ARBOR – With three weeks of the high school season behind us, there are several teams from the Ann Arbor area who have already impressed. Some were already expected to be in the positions that they are in, while others have surprised and are making a name for themselves.
MLive.com
2022 Michigan High School Football Player of the Year watch list heading into Week 4
Ethan Clark is going to remember last week for a long time. The stud running back from Clarkston had a massive night in a win over Rochester Adams on Friday night and also eclipsed a milestone that many running backs only dream of. The next day, he committed to play for an Ivy League school. All in all, that’s a pretty memorable week for the three-star running back.
The Oakland Press
Oakland County boys cross country top 25 list through Sept. 11
Below is a listing of the top 25 performances in cross country by Oakland County boys runners so far this fall, updated through this weekend. The results are culled from submissions to MileSplitMI and Athletic.Net. We will update the lists online every Sunday through the cross country season. Through Sept....
MLive.com
Here are conference football standings in the Jackson area after Week 3
JACKSON -- Three weeks into the high school football season, conference races are starting to take shape. Obviously there is still plenty of season left, but some teams are starting to ease out in front of the pack, which others have a lot of work to get back into things.
