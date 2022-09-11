Read full article on original website
vernita huntsman
4d ago
WOW what a tragedy. How could this kid get a whole of this medicine. Parents you need to watch your kids. And the pills should have a 🔒 🔐 lock on it so the kids can't get to it. To many death is going on. WOW WOW WOW STOP THE KILLING!!!
Reply(2)
5
Chopperdude911
5d ago
Thank you Uncle Joey and the worthless Homeland Security Secretary, Mayorkas!
Reply
18
Charla Strobehn
4d ago
This crap has got to stop if we intend for this WE HAVE TO VOTE RED in November Remove the Democrats from office and Free America From This Insane Corruption VOTE RED NOW
Reply(3)
4
13-year-old arrested for bringing fentanyl to school
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Friday morning a student at Chipman Junior High School was arrested for bringing 150 fentanyl pills disguised as Percocet to school causing a school supervisor to overdose, according to the Bakersfield Police Department. Around 9:05 a.m., officers with BPD responded to reports of a student in possession of fentanyl on campus […]
