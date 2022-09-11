AUSTIN, Texas — A possible road rage incident in Austin shortly before 1 a.m. Wednesday led to one man being shot. Police say the incident happened in the street outside of a Circle K convenience store on William Cannon Drive near Bluff Springs Road. The injured man, who was driving an SUV that was also shot up, managed to drive a short distance to a 7-Eleven on Ben White Boulevard to get help.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO