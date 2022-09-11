ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spicewood, TX

fox7austin.com

Traffic flow to reduce to one lane along E. William Cannon near Onion Creek

AUSTIN, Texas - Road improvements along E. William Cannon Drive near Onion Creek will affect traffic flow Friday, says the city of Austin. Traffic flow along E. William Cannon between S. Pleasant Valley Road and Running Water Drive in South Austin will be reduced to a single lane in each direction between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. Friday Sept. 16.
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

1 airlifted, 2 others taken to hospital after 2-vehicle rollover crash in SE Travis County

AUSTIN, Texas — One person was airlifted and two others rushed to the hospital following a two-vehicle rollover collision in southeast Travis County Wednesday morning. Austin-Travis County EMS, Austin Fire Department's ESD 11 crew, and Travis County Fire Rescue responded to the vehicle rescue call at around 8:36 a.m. in the 11414-11419 block of Maha Loop Road -- across the street from Texas 30 Service Road -- near Mustang Ridge.
TRAVIS COUNTY, TX
fox7austin.com

Child dies in hospital after East Travis County rollover crash

TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas - A child has died in the hospital after being injured in a rollover crash in East Travis County Sunday evening. Austin police and ATCEMS responded to the crash between two vehicles at the intersection of Decker Lane and Loyola Lane near the Travis County Expo Center just before 5 p.m. Sept. 11.
TRAVIS COUNTY, TX
fox7austin.com

Rollover crash in SE Travis County leaves 3 people injured

TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas - Three people were hurt after a rollover crash in southeast Travis County. Austin-Travis County EMS says that the two-vehicle crash happened at around 9 a.m. at 1414-11419 Maha Loop near 130. One person had to be airlifted by STAR Flight and was seriously injured. Two others...
TRAVIS COUNTY, TX
KVUE

Man injured in possible road rage shooting on William Cannon

AUSTIN, Texas — A possible road rage incident in Austin shortly before 1 a.m. Wednesday led to one man being shot. Police say the incident happened in the street outside of a Circle K convenience store on William Cannon Drive near Bluff Springs Road. The injured man, who was driving an SUV that was also shot up, managed to drive a short distance to a 7-Eleven on Ben White Boulevard to get help.
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Man arrested for allegedly stealing electricity from power pole in Leander

LEANDER, Texas - A man was arrested for criminal mischief after officials said he stole electricity to power his RV and others. On Sept. 12, a Travis County deputy was dispatched to 14001 Joyce Dr. in Leander about criminal mischief. According to an arrest affidavit, the Pedernales Electric Cooperative disconnected...
LEANDER, TX
fox7austin.com

East Austin food truck broken into 15 times, owner says

AUSTIN, Texas - A food truck owner is frustrated after he says his truck has been broken into 15 times. Boteco Food Truck has called East Austin home for a majority of its time selling Brazilian street food since 2014. "I wanted to bring that same culture into Austin. There...
AUSTIN, TX
KIXS FM 108

WATCH: Gruesome Hit and Run In Austin Leads to 17 Year Old Arrest

An Austin teen brutally runs over a disabled man in a wheelchair. The footage is graphic and incredible to watch. A man in a wheelchair continues to be cared for his life-threatening injuries after a hit and run in Austin that lead to the arrest of a 17-year-old who was obviously not paying attention while driving in an Austin parking lot.
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

Woman holding onto car's hood while alleged thief drives off leads to wreck on North Lamar

AUSTIN, Texas — A driver has been arrested after a stolen car chase led to a wreck on North Lamar Boulevard in Austin late Tuesday night. The incident began at around 11:45 p.m. when police spotted a woman on the hood of a moving car on North Lamar, near Crestview Station. Police said the car belonged to the woman on the hood, and she was trying to stop someone from stealing it.
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

Hays County deputies asking for help in San Marcos missing person case

The Hays County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in locating a missing person out of San Marcos. Annalyzza Rosalee Llanos Magallan left her home early Monday morning in San Marcos without the consent of her parents and has not returned home, according to the sheriff's office. Investigators...
SAN MARCOS, TX
CBS Austin

Person seriously injured in west Travis County two-vehicle crash airlifted to hospital

TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas — One person in serious condition was airlifted by Travis County's Star Flight helicopter following a two-vehicle crash in west Travis County on Sunday. Austin-Travis County EMS said they responded around 11:08 a.m. to 102 South Pace Bend Road after reports of a crash that left one person trapped inside their vehicle. Travis County's Star Flight helicopter was also called to the scene and arrived within 5 minutes.
TRAVIS COUNTY, TX
fox7austin.com

2020 protests After Action Report update from Austin Police Department

AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Police Department is holding a news conference to provide an update on the After Action Report regarding the 2020 protests in May. The news conference was held at APD Headquarters in downtown Austin. 21 APD officers have been indicted for their actions during the May...
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

31-year-old arrested in connection with jugging in North Austin

AUSTIN, Texas — A 31-year-old man is behind bars in connection with a "jugging" robbery that happened in North Austin. It's the second jugging the Austin Police Department has responded to in a matter of days. "Jugging" is when a criminal follows someone who has withdrawn cash from an...
AUSTIN, TX

