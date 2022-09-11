Read full article on original website
Tony Ferguson had to drive Hunter Campbell’s Bentley in order to take Nate Diaz fight at UFC 279
Tony Ferguson had a unique request in order to accept his fight against Nate Diaz at UFC 279. Ferguson was supposed to face Li Jingliang in the co-main event in his return to welterweight. However, after Khamzat Chimaev missed weight badly the fights were changed and the promotion offered Ferguson to fight Diaz which he didn’t know if he was going to accept.
Dan Hooker explains why Nate Diaz entering free agency is a “dangerous” situation for the UFC
Dan Hooker is explaining why Nate Diaz entering free agency is a ‘dangerous’ situation for the UFC. It was just this past weekend, on Saturday, September 10th that Nate Diaz competed in the final fight of his current UFC contract. The fan favorite Diaz (22-13 MMA) defeated Tony Ferguson (26-8 MMA) by fourth round submission in the welterweight main event.
Daniel Cormier shares his take on Khamzat Chimaev’s alleged “fake glove touch” at UFC 279: “Even if he did, there was no law that says you have to touch gloves”
Daniel Cormier has shared his take on Khamzat Chimaev’s alleged ‘fake glove touch’ at UFC 279. It was Khamzat Chimaev (12-0 MMA) vs Kevin Holland (23-8 MMA) last Saturday night, September 10th in the catchweight co-main event. ‘Borz’ won via submission at 2:13 of round 1.
Khamzat Chimaev throws shade at Khabib Nurmagomedov for his recent comments about UFC 279
Khamzat Chimaev is throwing shade at Khabib Nurmagomedov for his recent comments about UFC 279. ‘Borz’ (12-0 MMA) recently missed weight by 7.5 pounds for his fight against Nate Diaz (22-13 MMA), causing a last-minute shuffle of the UFC 279 main card. Chimaev ended up fighting Kevin Holland (23-8...
Floyd Mayweather reportedly set to box YouTuber Deji on November 13th in Dubai
Floyd Mayweather is reportedly working on another exhibition match with a YouTuber. ‘Money’ is set to return to the boxing ring later this month in Japan. Mayweather will face MMA fighter Mikuru Asakura at the Saitama Super Arena, and will be his second bout in RIZIN. He first faced Tenshin Nasukawa in December 2018.
Tony Ferguson claps back at Daniel Cormier for recent criticism
Tony Ferguson has hit back at Daniel Cormier for recent comments he made following Tony’s loss at UFC 279. Last weekend at UFC 279, Tony Ferguson fell short in his attempt to defeat Nate Diaz in the main event of the Las Vegas pay-per-view. ‘El Cucuy’ had his moments but ultimately, couldn’t prevent falling to his fifth straight loss inside the Octagon.
Chael Sonnen reflects on rivalry and deep connection to Anderson Silva’s career: “I’m in that ring with him, I’m a part of that journey”
Former UFC title challenger Chael Sonnen still feels a connection to Anderson Silva. ‘The American Gangster’ and ‘The Spider’ had one of the most storied rivalries in MMA history. The duo first faced off at UFC 117 in August 2010. In true Sonnen fashion, he talked massive amounts of trash and fired the Brazilian up in the process.
UFC Vegas 60 weigh-in results: Aspen Ladd misses weight once again
UFC Vegas 60 kicked off with fighter weigh-ins, and Aspen Ladd missed weight once again. UFC Vegas 60 takes place tomorrow, Saturday September 17th, at the UFC APEX in Las Vegas. The main event is Cory Sandhagen (14-4 MMA) vs Song Yadong (19-6 MMA) in the bantamweight main event. Sandhagen,...
Jose Aldo declares himself the GOAT of Brazilian MMA: “I respect everyone’s history, but I’m the best”
Jose Aldo believes he is the greatest Brazilian MMA fighter of all-time. Brazil has a history of producing great MMA fighters from the Gracie family to Anderson Silva to Aldo and Amanda Nunes among countless others. All are in the GOAT conversation for all of MMA, but Aldo believes there are a few reasons why he’s the best Brazilian MMA fighter of all-time.
Beneil Dariush reveals he’s the likely backup for UFC 280 lightweight title fight: “If something goes wrong, they’d put me in”
UFC lightweight contender Beneil Dariush could fight for gold sooner than expected. The 33-year-old has been out of action since his decision victory over Tony Ferguson last May. Since that time, Dariush has had a failed booking with Islam Makhachev. The matchup was viewed as a title-eliminator but was canceled after the Iranian fighter suffered an injury.
Golovkin, Álvarez vow to settle rivalry in pivotal 3rd fight
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Although the third fight between Gennady Golovkin and Canelo Álvarez took four years to happen, their showdown on Saturday night always seemed both inevitable and necessary. That’s because the first two meetings between these transcendently talented boxers didn’t truly resolve anything about one of the best rivalries in this era. Their first two bouts ended in a draw and a narrow decision victory for Álvarez, yet many observers without an official scorecard believe Golovkin deserved the win in one or both of the fights. That’s the nature of this imprecise sport, but almost everyone can agree neither fighter was clearly superior over their 24 entertaining rounds together. “We had two great fights, and we shook hands,” Golovkin said through an interpreter. “But we still have business.”
Video | Watch 47-year-old Anderson Silva train for his boxing bout against Jake Paul
Anderson Silva is set to box Jake Paul on October 29th, and while ‘The Spider’ definitely represents the toughest test to date for Paul, there’s no ignoring the age difference between the two men. Jake Paul is a spry 25 years old, while Anderson Silva is getting a bit long in the tooth at 47.
Damon Jackson wouldn’t be surprised if him and Pat Sabatini “slug it out” at UFC Vegas 60: “This fight is going to be a test for both of us”
Damon Jackson thought he could’ve gotten a top-15 opponent next but is excited to face Pat Sabatini at UFC Vegas 60. Jackson is on a three-fight winning streak and after his last fight, he called for a ranked opponent or Cub Swanson, who ultimately dropped down to bantamweight. With that, he got a call to face Sabatini, who Jackson admits is very similar to him.
Darren Till expects Khamzat Chimaev to move up to middleweight but confident he “can make welterweight comfortably”
Darren Till still believes his training partner Khamzat Chimaev can make welterweight. At UFC 279, Chimaev missed weight by 7.5lbs for his welterweight fight against Nate Diaz. That forced the UFC to change the entire card around and Chimaev ended up fighting and beating Kevin Holland. However, after the event, Dana White said the Swede will now likely go up to middleweight, and for Till he believes that is the right move but believes Chimaev can still make welterweight.
Rani Yahya forced out of his scheduled UFC bout with Cody Garbrandt
Rani Yahya is forced out of his scheduled UFC bout with Cory Garbrandt. It was to be Rani Yahya (28-10 MMA) vs Cody Garbrandt (12-5 MMA) in the bantamweight co-main event on October 1st in Las Vegas. The bout had been rescheduled as it was originally taking place on July...
Mike Perry reacts to news BKFC president wants him to fight Nate Diaz: “Now is my time to make noise”
Mike Perry is hoping to fight Nate Diaz in BKFC. David Feldman, the president of BKFC, recently came out and said he is interested in signing Nate Diaz. The Stockton, native, of course, recently fought out his Ultimate Fighting Championship deal at UFC 279 when he submitted Tony Ferguson. The goal for Feldman is to sign Diaz and have him fight Mike Perry.
Gillian Robertson confident she’ll finish Mariya Agapova at UFC Vegas 60 after training with her for months: “We got a lot of rounds in so we are very familiar with one another”
Gillian Robertson and Mariya Agapova are very familiar with one another. Robertson was supposed to face Melissa Gatto at UFC Vegas 60, but she received a text that Gatto was out. However, in the same message, she received the news she would now be fighting Agapova. “It was in the...
Dan Hooker believes nobody should be calling for Tony Ferguson to retire: “It’s not anyone else’s place to come in”
UFC lightweight Dan Hooker believes it’s Tony Ferguson’s decision when it comes to retirement. ‘El Cucuy’ is fresh off his headlining role with Nate Diaz at UFC 279 on Saturday. Ferguson was first set to face Li Jingliang in the co-main event. However, after Khamzat Chimaev missed weight for his fight with Diaz, the former interim champion got the nod.
Michael Chandler believes he will earn title shot with win over Dustin Poirier: “I’m the next guy in line”
UFC lightweight Michael Chandler believes he’s on the path to a title shot. ‘Iron’ has been out of action since his fight with Tony Ferguson in May. In that outing, Chandler had to rally back from a first-round knockdown to secure the win. In the second frame, he landed a massive head kick to finish ‘El Cucuy’.
Brendan Schaub responds after Dana White goes off on his comments about UFC 279: “You’re not special, you’re not original. You’re a low budget Vince McMahon”
Brendan Schaub is responding after Dana White went off on his comments about UFC 279. It all began back on Friday, September 9th when Khamzat Chimaev missed weight big time prior to his scheduled welterweight main event match-up with Nate Diaz at UFC 279. Chaos ensued and fights were changed so the Saturday night fights in Vegas could continue.
