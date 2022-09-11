LAS VEGAS (AP) — Although the third fight between Gennady Golovkin and Canelo Álvarez took four years to happen, their showdown on Saturday night always seemed both inevitable and necessary. That’s because the first two meetings between these transcendently talented boxers didn’t truly resolve anything about one of the best rivalries in this era. Their first two bouts ended in a draw and a narrow decision victory for Álvarez, yet many observers without an official scorecard believe Golovkin deserved the win in one or both of the fights. That’s the nature of this imprecise sport, but almost everyone can agree neither fighter was clearly superior over their 24 entertaining rounds together. “We had two great fights, and we shook hands,” Golovkin said through an interpreter. “But we still have business.”

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 20 MINUTES AGO