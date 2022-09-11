BYU joins Utah in the Top 15 of both major polls after Cougars’ win over Baylor

Brigham Young Cougars defensive lineman John Nelson (94) celebrates a sack on Baylor Bears quarterback Blake Shapen (12) as BYU and Baylor play at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

BYU football took a big jump in the polls Sunday after beating previously Top 10 Baylor 26-20 in the Cougars’ home opener late Saturday night.

BYU jumped to No. 12 in the newest Associated Press poll , up nine spots from last week, while moving up 11 spots to No. 14 in the USA Today coaches poll .

Utah, after beating Southern Utah 73-7 , dropped one spot to No. 14 in the AP poll and stayed put at No. 15 in the coaches poll, one spot behind BYU.

Baylor, following the loss to the Cougars, fell to No. 17 in the AP and No. 19 in the coaches.

Up next for BYU is a matchup next weekend with Oregon, which beat Eastern Washington 70-14 on Saturday. The Ducks are No. 25 in the AP poll — they jumped back in after falling out last week — and No. 24 in the coaches poll.

USC, following a 41-28 win over Stanford, continues to lead all Pac-12 teams in the rankings and is No. 7 in the AP poll and No. 8 in the coaches poll.