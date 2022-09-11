ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Provo, UT

BYU joins Utah in the Top 15 of both major polls after Cougars’ win over Baylor

By Brandon Judd
Deseret News
Deseret News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xr2Yx_0hr5xp4x00
Brigham Young Cougars defensive lineman John Nelson (94) celebrates a sack on Baylor Bears quarterback Blake Shapen (12) as BYU and Baylor play at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

BYU football took a big jump in the polls Sunday after beating previously Top 10 Baylor 26-20 in the Cougars’ home opener late Saturday night.

BYU jumped to No. 12 in the newest Associated Press poll , up nine spots from last week, while moving up 11 spots to No. 14 in the USA Today coaches poll .

Utah, after beating Southern Utah 73-7 , dropped one spot to No. 14 in the AP poll and stayed put at No. 15 in the coaches poll, one spot behind BYU.

Baylor, following the loss to the Cougars, fell to No. 17 in the AP and No. 19 in the coaches.

Up next for BYU is a matchup next weekend with Oregon, which beat Eastern Washington 70-14 on Saturday. The Ducks are No. 25 in the AP poll — they jumped back in after falling out last week — and No. 24 in the coaches poll.

USC, following a 41-28 win over Stanford, continues to lead all Pac-12 teams in the rankings and is No. 7 in the AP poll and No. 8 in the coaches poll.

Comments / 0

Related
kslsports.com

BYU Taking Big Payday To Play Oregon At Autzen Stadium

PROVO, Utah – It’s not often BYU football takes on a “money game,” but Saturday’s tilt against No. 25 Oregon is one of those rare instances. For the first time since 2015, BYU is playing a true road game against an opponent that won’t be making any return visits to Provo.
PROVO, UT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Salt Lake City, UT
Football
City
Waco, TX
Local
Utah College Sports
Local
Texas College Sports
Local
Texas Football
City
Washington, UT
Salt Lake City, UT
College Sports
Salt Lake City, UT
Sports
Local
Utah Sports
Provo, UT
Sports
City
Salt Lake City, UT
State
Oregon State
Provo, UT
Football
Provo, UT
College Sports
Waco, TX
Sports
Local
Texas Sports
City
Washington, TX
State
Washington State
Waco, TX
College Sports
Waco, TX
Football
Local
Utah Football
City
Provo, UT
State
Utah State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Baylor Bears#Byu Football#Coaches Poll#American Football#College Football#Cougars#Lavell Edwards Stadium#Deseret News Byu#Associated Press#Ap#Eastern#Usc#Stanford#Pac 12
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Brigham Young University
Sports
Stanford University
Deseret News

Deseret News

Salt Lake City, UT
36K+
Followers
27K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

The Deseret News is the longest-running news organization in Utah and the state’s oldest continuously operating business.

 https://www.deseret.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy