ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Juneau, AK

Carvers across Southeast Alaska are working on totem poles that will line Juneau’s waterfront

By Raegan Miller, KRBD - Ketchikan
ktoo.org
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
kinyradio.com

Unit 3 elk permit area is closed by federal regulation

Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - The Etolin Island Area Unit 3 is closed to the harvest of elk under the new Federal General Elk Permit. The permit conditions allow for the harvest of one elk from Units 1, 2, 3-Remainder, and 4, excluding Zarembo, Bushy, Shrubby, and Kashevarof Islands and the Etolin Island Area in Unit 3.
JUNEAU, AK
ktoo.org

Thursday, September 15, 2022: LoveStroke releases new EP this week. Juneau Police Department monthly update. League of Women Voters holds candidate’s forum. Several organizations partner for fall community clean-up.

From indie rock to hip hop, Ben Love makes music just about everywhere he goes. On the prairies of North Dakota. Across Canada. On The beaches of Southeast Alaska. Even inside a glacier. On this Wednesday’s Juneau Afternoon, Love will talk about his band, LoveStroke, which is releasing a new...
JUNEAU, AK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Juneau, AK
State
Alaska State
Juneau, AK
Entertainment
Juneau, AK
Government
Local
Alaska Entertainment
Local
Alaska Government
City
Hydaburg, AK
City
Klawock, AK
City
Eagle, AK
City
Ketchikan, AK
City
Metlakatla, AK
ktoo.org

Longtime AWARE staff member dies at 76

For nearly twenty years, Joanne Hansen served the Juneau community at AWARE, Juneau’s domestic violence support organization, where she worked as a women’s advocate and a shelter manager. She died earlier this month at the age of 76. Her daughter, Roxanne Thomas, talks about who her mom was...
JUNEAU, AK
kinyradio.com

Coast Guard medevacs cruise ship passenger near Chatham Strait

Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - The Coast Guard medevaced a cruise ship passenger at the entrance to Chatham Strait near Juneau, Alaska, Tuesday. Coast Guard watchstanders in Juneau received the initial request for the medevac from Ovation of the Seas at 2:18 p.m., stating the passenger was reportedly experiencing heart attack-like symptoms.
JUNEAU, AK
ktoo.org

Juneau’s new ballot processing center is up and running

For the past two municipal elections, Juneau’s city clerk had to fly to Anchorage with all of the city’s ballots to use the vote-counting equipment there. Now, just in time for the local election on Oct. 4, Juneau has opened its own ballot processing center. Ballots were mailed on Tuesday.
JUNEAU, AK
ktoo.org

Crystal Saloon holds Juneau’s first Babefest concert series.

Guests: Taylor Vidic, Crystal Saloon stage and marketing manager. June Bunch, singer-songwriter. Juneau’s first Babefest, which features four nights of feminine focused entertainment, includes a Joni Mitchell retrospective, a “Babes and their Ballads” concert, a performance of “The Vagina Monologues” and an open mic and market night, with local artisans selling their wares.
JUNEAU, AK
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rosita Worl
kinyradio.com

Hoonah DPS responds to person stranded in Icy Strait Point gondola

Hoonah, Alaska (KINY) - The Hoonah Public Safety Department dispatch office relayed a call from a stranded person in the Icy Strait Point gondola on Sunday evening. According to Hoonah DPS Chief Eric Hurtado, dispatch received a 9-1-1 call at 5:30 p.m. from someone who said they were stranded in the gondola.
HOONAH, AK
kinyradio.com

State Trooper K9 in Alaska locates wandering elderly woman in Houston

Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - A woman was located safe Saturday after a report that she had wandered away from home. On Saturday afternoon at 4:55, Alaska State Troopers received a report from a male that his 92-year-old mother with severe Alzheimer’s and dementia had wandered away from their home in the Houston area.
JUNEAU, AK
kinyradio.com

Anchorage Jury Convicts Gilbert Dugaqua of murdering roommate

Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - After five hours of deliberation on Sept. 8, an Anchorage jury convicted Gilbert Dugaqua on two counts of murder in the second degree and one count of manslaughter for the 2019 death of Teodoro Berdan. Dugaqua and Berdan were roommates at the time, and while some...
ANCHORAGE, AK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Southeast Alaska#Totems#Tsimshian
kinyradio.com

CCFR tackles fire at historic downtown building Tuesday night

Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - Capital City Fire Rescue responded to 365 South Franklin Street on Tuesday night to douse a small structure fire. On Tuesday, Sept. 13, at approximately 10 p.m., CCFR was dispatched to a water-flow alarm at the nearly 130-year-old commercial structure on South Franklin Street. Upon arrival,...
JUNEAU, AK
ktoo.org

Gigi Monroe: Champagne Brunch drag shows.

Guests: Gigi Monroe, Drag show producer and performer. Gigi Monroe, one of Juneau’s favorite drag queens, talks about her upcoming monthly series of drag shows that include a champagne brunch,
JUNEAU, AK
kinyradio.com

Wasilla man dies in head-on crash on Glenn Highway

Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - Troopers have identified the man who was declared deceased on the scene Tuesday after a crash that afternoon. State Troopers were notified of a vehicle collision near mile 53 of the Glenn Highway North of Palmer at 5:06 pm Tuesday. Troopers and first responders immediately responded to the scene.
WASILLA, AK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
News Break
Politics
ktoo.org

Juneau League of Women Voters hosts candidates forum.

Guests: Kirsa Hughes-Skandijs, President, Juneau League of Women Voters. Even though the October 4th Municipal Election is just a few weeks away, for many voters, it’s not on their radar screens just yet. But on Wednesday night, the Juneau League of Women Voters is hosting a forum, so voters can get to know the candidates for assembly and school board, as well as learn about some of the issues.
JUNEAU, AK

Comments / 0

Community Policy