Carvers across Southeast Alaska are working on totem poles that will line Juneau’s waterfront

Read full article on original website
Related
kinyradio.com
Japanese energy company signs agreement with Juneau Hydro to develop new Hydroelectric plant
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - Juneau Hydropower Inc. held a news conference Thursday to announce the signing of a joint development agreement with Tokyo-based energy company, Electric Power Development Co., Ltd., or J-Power, aimed at constructing a Hydroelectric Development Project near Juneau. The purpose of the agreement is for the two...
kinyradio.com
Unit 3 elk permit area is closed by federal regulation
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - The Etolin Island Area Unit 3 is closed to the harvest of elk under the new Federal General Elk Permit. The permit conditions allow for the harvest of one elk from Units 1, 2, 3-Remainder, and 4, excluding Zarembo, Bushy, Shrubby, and Kashevarof Islands and the Etolin Island Area in Unit 3.
ktoo.org
Alaska health officials report Juneau’s 23rd death from COVID-19
Alaska health officials say that a Juneau woman in her 70s has died of COVID-19. It’s not clear when she died. The state reported a total of 25 new deaths among Alaska residents, which occurred from January through August of this year. Over the course of the pandemic, 23...
ktoo.org
Thursday, September 15, 2022: LoveStroke releases new EP this week. Juneau Police Department monthly update. League of Women Voters holds candidate’s forum. Several organizations partner for fall community clean-up.
From indie rock to hip hop, Ben Love makes music just about everywhere he goes. On the prairies of North Dakota. Across Canada. On The beaches of Southeast Alaska. Even inside a glacier. On this Wednesday’s Juneau Afternoon, Love will talk about his band, LoveStroke, which is releasing a new...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
ktoo.org
Longtime AWARE staff member dies at 76
For nearly twenty years, Joanne Hansen served the Juneau community at AWARE, Juneau’s domestic violence support organization, where she worked as a women’s advocate and a shelter manager. She died earlier this month at the age of 76. Her daughter, Roxanne Thomas, talks about who her mom was...
kinyradio.com
Coast Guard medevacs cruise ship passenger near Chatham Strait
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - The Coast Guard medevaced a cruise ship passenger at the entrance to Chatham Strait near Juneau, Alaska, Tuesday. Coast Guard watchstanders in Juneau received the initial request for the medevac from Ovation of the Seas at 2:18 p.m., stating the passenger was reportedly experiencing heart attack-like symptoms.
ktoo.org
Juneau’s new ballot processing center is up and running
For the past two municipal elections, Juneau’s city clerk had to fly to Anchorage with all of the city’s ballots to use the vote-counting equipment there. Now, just in time for the local election on Oct. 4, Juneau has opened its own ballot processing center. Ballots were mailed on Tuesday.
ktoo.org
Crystal Saloon holds Juneau’s first Babefest concert series.
Guests: Taylor Vidic, Crystal Saloon stage and marketing manager. June Bunch, singer-songwriter. Juneau’s first Babefest, which features four nights of feminine focused entertainment, includes a Joni Mitchell retrospective, a “Babes and their Ballads” concert, a performance of “The Vagina Monologues” and an open mic and market night, with local artisans selling their wares.
RELATED PEOPLE
kinyradio.com
Hoonah DPS responds to person stranded in Icy Strait Point gondola
Hoonah, Alaska (KINY) - The Hoonah Public Safety Department dispatch office relayed a call from a stranded person in the Icy Strait Point gondola on Sunday evening. According to Hoonah DPS Chief Eric Hurtado, dispatch received a 9-1-1 call at 5:30 p.m. from someone who said they were stranded in the gondola.
kinyradio.com
State Trooper K9 in Alaska locates wandering elderly woman in Houston
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - A woman was located safe Saturday after a report that she had wandered away from home. On Saturday afternoon at 4:55, Alaska State Troopers received a report from a male that his 92-year-old mother with severe Alzheimer’s and dementia had wandered away from their home in the Houston area.
kinyradio.com
Anchorage Jury Convicts Gilbert Dugaqua of murdering roommate
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - After five hours of deliberation on Sept. 8, an Anchorage jury convicted Gilbert Dugaqua on two counts of murder in the second degree and one count of manslaughter for the 2019 death of Teodoro Berdan. Dugaqua and Berdan were roommates at the time, and while some...
Paid to not teach: Anchorage School District reports second-highest non-performance hours paid nationwide
Should public school teachers be paid not to teach? School districts and other government bodies often pay employees full wages and benefits for performing union work instead of their official duties. Examples abound from states such as New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and Kentucky. “Release time” pays teachers not to teach and...
IN THIS ARTICLE
kinyradio.com
Anchorage Grand Jury indicts Mother of 2-year-old for murder and manslaughter
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - An Anchorage grand jury indicted, on Monday, Cheyenne Jewel McMullen for two counts of murder in the second degree and one count of manslaughter for the death of her two-year-old son E.B. E.B. died from injuries sustained during a single vehicle crash on Aug. 31, 2022...
kinyradio.com
CCFR tackles fire at historic downtown building Tuesday night
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - Capital City Fire Rescue responded to 365 South Franklin Street on Tuesday night to douse a small structure fire. On Tuesday, Sept. 13, at approximately 10 p.m., CCFR was dispatched to a water-flow alarm at the nearly 130-year-old commercial structure on South Franklin Street. Upon arrival,...
ktoo.org
Gigi Monroe: Champagne Brunch drag shows.
Guests: Gigi Monroe, Drag show producer and performer. Gigi Monroe, one of Juneau’s favorite drag queens, talks about her upcoming monthly series of drag shows that include a champagne brunch,
kinyradio.com
Wasilla man dies in head-on crash on Glenn Highway
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - Troopers have identified the man who was declared deceased on the scene Tuesday after a crash that afternoon. State Troopers were notified of a vehicle collision near mile 53 of the Glenn Highway North of Palmer at 5:06 pm Tuesday. Troopers and first responders immediately responded to the scene.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
ktoo.org
Juneau League of Women Voters hosts candidates forum.
Guests: Kirsa Hughes-Skandijs, President, Juneau League of Women Voters. Even though the October 4th Municipal Election is just a few weeks away, for many voters, it’s not on their radar screens just yet. But on Wednesday night, the Juneau League of Women Voters is hosting a forum, so voters can get to know the candidates for assembly and school board, as well as learn about some of the issues.
Comments / 0