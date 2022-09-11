The No. 13 Miami Hurricanes and coach Mario Cristobal have a big opportunity this week on the big stage with a road trip to take on No. 24 Texas A&M. Miami (2-0) has earned victories against lower level opponents to start the year, winning by a combined margin of 100-20 over Bethune-Cookman and Southern Miss. Their test this week against a talented SEC foe will be much stiffer.

COLLEGE STATION, TX ・ 5 HOURS AGO