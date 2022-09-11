Read full article on original website
No. 13 Hurricanes looking to end recent woes when they travel to No. 24 Texas A&M
CORAL GABLES, Fla. – No. 13 Miami has not fared well in these types of games in recent years. They are 0-7 against non-conference, power five foes since beating West Virginia in 2016 and 0-4 against SEC opponents since beating Florida in 2013. Mario Cristobal was hired to change...
Max Johnson to start at QB for Texas A&M vs. Miami
Multiple sources have told GigEm247, and first reported on the VIP Junction message board that Texas A&M is making a change at quarterback heading into a crucial nonconference affair with Miami. Third-year man Haynes King, who has started the first two games of the 2022 campaign, has been replaced by...
A closer look at Texas A&M quarterback Max Johnson
According to multiple reports out of College State, Texas, including a report from Gigem247, Max Johnson is expected to start for the Texas A&M Aggies on Saturday night against Miami. Johnson (6-5, 220) will look to provide a spark to a TAMU passing attack that has struggled significantly to find...
No. 13 Miami vs. No. 24 Texas A&M match-up breakdown and predictions
The No. 13 Miami Hurricanes and coach Mario Cristobal have a big opportunity this week on the big stage with a road trip to take on No. 24 Texas A&M. Miami (2-0) has earned victories against lower level opponents to start the year, winning by a combined margin of 100-20 over Bethune-Cookman and Southern Miss. Their test this week against a talented SEC foe will be much stiffer.
