ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Station, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

Max Johnson to start at QB for Texas A&M vs. Miami

Multiple sources have told GigEm247, and first reported on the VIP Junction message board that Texas A&M is making a change at quarterback heading into a crucial nonconference affair with Miami. Third-year man Haynes King, who has started the first two games of the 2022 campaign, has been replaced by...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
247Sports

A closer look at Texas A&M quarterback Max Johnson

According to multiple reports out of College State, Texas, including a report from Gigem247, Max Johnson is expected to start for the Texas A&M Aggies on Saturday night against Miami. Johnson (6-5, 220) will look to provide a spark to a TAMU passing attack that has struggled significantly to find...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
247Sports

No. 13 Miami vs. No. 24 Texas A&M match-up breakdown and predictions

The No. 13 Miami Hurricanes and coach Mario Cristobal have a big opportunity this week on the big stage with a road trip to take on No. 24 Texas A&M. Miami (2-0) has earned victories against lower level opponents to start the year, winning by a combined margin of 100-20 over Bethune-Cookman and Southern Miss. Their test this week against a talented SEC foe will be much stiffer.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
247Sports

247Sports

49K+
Followers
372K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Your team. All the time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy