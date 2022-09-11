September 15, 2022 - Join us on Saturday, October 1st at Mission Dolores State Historic Site for this FREE event as we celebrate Texas Archaeology Month with an archaeology program that will include an introduction to archaeology along with a “show and tell” of artifacts found here at Mission Dolores led by Dr. George Avery of Stephen F. Austin State University. Dr. Avery’s presentation will be followed with a surface-finds demonstration where you can help us map and record and discuss items found right on top of the ground within our search grids and learn why it is important to leave artifacts in place when they are found.

SAN AUGUSTINE, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO