City of Timpson Notice of Council Meeting, Sept. 20 Agenda
September 15, 2022 - Notice is hereby given that a meeting of the governing body of the City of Timpson will be held on the 20th day of September, 2022 at 5:30 pm at Timpson City Hall, 456 Jacob Street, Timpson, Texas, at which time the following subjects will be considered, to-wit:
VFW Post 8904 Earns All American Award
September 15, 2022 - For the VFW fiscal year 2021-2022 that ended on June 30, 2022, Shelby County Memorial Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 8904, Center, Texas, was named as an “All American Post” by the National Organization. Each year a select group of VFW Posts are presented with All American Status which is meant to recognize outstanding VFW posts and is based on participation in VFW Programs as well as membership gains.
House of Refuge Apostolic Ministries Honor 22 Years Pastor, Wife Anniversary
September 16, 2022 - The House of Refuge Apostolic Ministries presents the 22 years Pastor and Wife Anniversary honoring Apostle W.E. Nash Jr. and First Lady Pearlie Nash on Sunday, October 2, 2022 at 3pm. The theme is “You’re gonna live to see it happen” and guest speaker is Dr....
County VSO Visits with Commissioners on Duties; Plans for Election Administrator Move Forward
September 13, 2022 - The Shelby County Commissioners received an update from Sherry Riley,Veterans Service Officer (VSO), on the current status of her position and the duties it includes during their September 7, 2022, meeting. Riley explained she services veterans from both Shelby and San Augustine Counties, and due to...
Celebrate Recovery in September
This year the national message for Recovery Awareness Month is “Recovery Is For Everyone: every person, every family, every community”. ADAC wanted to put their own twist on that message for the month of September and Recovery Day at the Park, which is “Normalize Recovery.”. The purpose...
National Thank a Police Officer Day
September 16, 2022 - In celebration of National Thank A Police Officer Day the Center Police Department's Auxiliary gifted the Center Police Department officers with goody/snack bags. We also want to thank The Crayon Box Child Care Center, and Center Learning Academy Daycares for the wonderful coloring pages and poster!
Archaeology Day at Mission Dolores October 1
September 15, 2022 - Join us on Saturday, October 1st at Mission Dolores State Historic Site for this FREE event as we celebrate Texas Archaeology Month with an archaeology program that will include an introduction to archaeology along with a “show and tell” of artifacts found here at Mission Dolores led by Dr. George Avery of Stephen F. Austin State University. Dr. Avery’s presentation will be followed with a surface-finds demonstration where you can help us map and record and discuss items found right on top of the ground within our search grids and learn why it is important to leave artifacts in place when they are found.
Center ISD Issues Important Announcement About Reserved Stadium Seating
At our last home football game, we had issues with people sitting in the reserved section of the stadium, who did not have reserved tickets. Center ISD deems it necessary to remind everyone that unless you purchase a reserved seat ticket, you will not be allowed to sit in the reserved section. For those who may not know, the reserved section is the section directly in front of the press box. In order to avoid future confusion, Center ISD is doing the following:
Thomas Warren Smith
Graveside service will be held at McClelland Cemetery, Center, on Friday, September 16, 2022, at 1pm. Visitation will be held prior to the service beginning at 11am until service time at McClelland Church, 733 County Road 2571, Center, Texas. Thomas was born and raised in Shelby County. He attended Shelbyville...
County Accepting Sealed Bids on Road Materials
September 15, 2022 - Shelby County is accepting sealed bids for road maintenance materials. Sealed bids are due in the County Judge’s Office no later than 3pm on Friday, September 30, 2022. Please contact the County Judge’s office at 936-598-3863 for a bid packet. Please write “BID” on the...
Dorothy Mae Horton
A home going celebration will be held Thursday, September 15, 2022 with the viewing from 12-noon until 6pm at Community Funeral Home 157 CR 2230 in Center. Dorthy Mae Horton was born to Sam Matthew and Every Sanders on October 13, 1966. She is survived by:. Children:. Travis Handy, Jr....
David's Daily Devotion for September 14
September 14, 2022 - Good Morning! It's Wednesday, September 14. One of my "hats" at First Baptist Center is to coordinate the care of the resources that God has blessed us with. I work alongside our custodians and our buildings and grounds committee to protect and preserve the Lord's House. It is a privilege.
First Smyrna United MBC Annual Homecoming
September 13, 2022 - First Smyrna United MBC Annual Homecoming Services will be held on September 18, 2022 at 12:30pm at 644 Railroad Ave., Timpson, TX 75975. Pastor Charleston “Earl” Johnson. Guest Pastor, Bryan Gates from Harmonia Baptist Church, Nacogdoches, TX 75965.
Charles Ray "Sonny" Walker
Graveside service is 11am on Saturday, September 17, at Rather Cemetery in Shelbyville. Visitation is Friday, September 16 from 10am until 6pm at Community Funeral Home, Center, TX. Charles joined the Bell Chapel Baptist Church at an early age. He attended and graduated from Lincoln High School in 1963. He...
Widening Project Beginning in Shelby County
September 14, 2022 - Work is scheduled to begin in Shelby County this week that will rehabilitate and widen a roadway. Crews will begin work on FM 1656/Airport Road from SH 7 to FM 699 this week through the next five weeks, weather permitting. The work will include adding an additional 8-inches of limestone to the road base while widening the pavement from the current width of 22-feet to 26-feet.
Texas DPS Engages in High-Speed Pursuit Ending in Center (Updated Sept. 14)
September 13, 2022 - The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating a high-speed pursuit that ended in Center on Tuesday, September 13, 2022. What is known is Texas Department of Public Safety State Trooper David Shields engaged in a pursuit of a black Hyundai Elantra on State Highway 87 North just south of Timpson. An officer initiated a pit maneuver and the vehicle was brought to a stop just before the intersection with Hurst Street and SH 87 North in Center. Officers with multiple agencies converged on the location where a male and female individuals were removed from the vehicle and taken into custody, apparently without incident.
