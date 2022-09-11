Read full article on original website
2urbangirls.com
Man found stabbed to death in Bell Gardens
BELL GARDENS, Calif.- Sheriff’s homicide detectives Friday are investigating the stabbing death of a man in Bell Gardens. Officers from the Bell Gardens Police Department were called at 11:07 p.m. Thursday to the 6400 block of Colmar Avenue regarding an assault with a knife call where they found the victim suffering from apparent stab wounds, according to the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.
2urbangirls.com
Double shooting leaves one dead, one injured in Florence-Firestone area
LOS ANGELES – A shooting in the Florence-Firestone area left a man dead and a woman wounded, and the suspect or suspects remained at-large Thursday. Deputies were sent to Lou Dillon Avenue and 76th Place about 5:55 p.m. Wednesday on a report of a shooting, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department reported.
2urbangirls.com
Cyclist shot in South LA
LOS ANGELES – A bicyclist was shot in South Los Angeles Wednesday, and police were seeking the shooter. The victim — a 29-year-old man — was riding his bicycle in the area of East 80th Street and Avalon Boulevard, near Fremont High School, at about 11:45 a.m. when he reported “hearing multiple gunshots” and was struck twice by gunfire.
2urbangirls.com
Shooting near homeless encampment leaves two injured
VENICE, Calif. – A 35-year-old man and a 41-year-old man were shot near a homeless encampment in Venice, police said Thursday. Officers from the Los Angeles Police Department’s Pacific Division were called at approximately 10:47 p.m. Wednesday to the Google Venice building at 340 Main St., near Rose Avenue, a block south of the Santa Monica border, where they found the victims, one with a gunshot wound to a leg and another with gunshot wounds to the upper torso.
2urbangirls.com
Compton shooting leaves one dead
COMPTON, Calif. – A man was shot to death in Compton and sheriff’s homicide investigators Thursday are continuing their search for the shooter. Deputies were called at approximately 8:30 p.m. Wednesday to North Central Avenue and Sam Littleton Street where they found the victim suffering from gunshot wounds, said Deputy Brenda Serna of the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.
2urbangirls.com
DTLA shooting leaves four injured
LOS ANGELES – Four men were injured in a shooting in downtown Los Angeles’ Skid Row area Wednesday, and an investigation was underway. The shooting was reported just before 2 p.m. in the area of East Fifth Street and San Julian Street. Four men “in various conditions” were...
2urbangirls.com
LA area shooting leaves one dead
SOUTH GATE, Calif. – A man was shot and killed in an unincorporated area near South Gate Wednesday. Deputies responded at 5:55 p.m. to the 2000 block of East 77th Street, near Alameda Street, where they found the victim suffering from gunshot wounds, said Deputy Brenda Serna of the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.
2urbangirls.com
Authorities seek suspect who killed teens at street carnival
LOS ANGELES (CNS) – Los Angeles Police Department Chief Michel Moore will join with homicide investigators and victims’ family members Wednesday to ask for the public’s help in solving the killing of two 17-year-old boys in a shooting at a street carnival in Lincoln Heights. Investigators are...
2urbangirls.com
Another man found dead in Long Beach
LONG BEACH, Calif. – Long Beach police Thursday sought the public’s help to solve the shooting death of a man who was found in a parked vehicle. Officers went to East Ocean Boulevard and Corona Avenue about 6:20 p.m. Wednesday on a “report of a possible dead body and a strong odor emitting from inside a parked vehicle, which was later determined to be a murder,” according to the Long Beach Police Department.
2urbangirls.com
Authorities ID teens shot to death at Lincoln Heights carnival
LOS ANGELES – Authorities identified two 17-year-old boys who were killed in a shooting at a neighborhood carnival in the Lincoln Heights area of Los Angeles by a suspect who remains at large. The shooting occurred around 9 p.m. Sunday at Broadway and Workman Street, according to the Los...
2urbangirls.com
Teen detained in drug overdose investigation at LA area high school
HOLLYWOOD – Three students believed to have overdosed on apparently fentanyl-laced pills obtained in a Hollywood Park were continuing to recover Thursday amid reports that a teenage suspect had been detained in connection with the investigation into the drug sales that also led to the death of a 15-year-old girl at Bernstein High School.
Fontana Herald News
Three teenagers are shot and two of them die in San Bernardino
Three teenagers were shot and two of them died during an incident in San Bernardino on Sept. 12, according to the San Bernardino Police Department. At about 2:20 a.m., patrol officers were dispatched to the area of Baseline Street and Waterman Avenue and found two victims who had been shot.
2urbangirls.com
Man Charged in Fatal Trader Joe’s Shooting Wants to Act as His Own Attorney
LOS ANGELES – A man accused of engaging in a gunfight with police that resulted in the death of an assistant manager at a Trader Joe’s store in Silver Lake in 2018 told a judge Tuesday that he wants to act as his own attorney. Superior Court Judge...
2urbangirls.com
Teen girl dies from drug overdose at local high school
HOLLYWOOD, Calif. – One girl is dead and at least two others are in the hospital Wednesday, apparently victims of drug overdoses, according to reports from the media and the Los Angeles Police Department. A 15-year-old girl was found dead in the girls bathroom at Helen Bernstein High School...
2urbangirls.com
Authorities ID worker killed at LA area construction site
SOUTH GATE, Calif. – Authorities Thursday identified a worker who died after becoming trapped in a ditch at a construction site in South Gate. Firefighters were sent to the 10000 block of West Frontage Road at about 11:20 a.m. Wednesday, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department. Douglas...
2urbangirls.com
Three suspects released from custody in San Pedro park shooting case, DA asks LAPD to investigate further
LOS ANGELES – The Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office has asked police to conduct further investigation involving four people who were arrested in connection with a shooting at a San Pedro park that left two men dead and six other people injured in July. As a result,...
Arrests made in May home-invasion robbery in Riverside
Two men have been arrested for their alleged roles in a May home-invasion robbery in Riverside, and now police say the pair could be linked to additional crimes in the area. At an undisclosed time and place last week, Riverside County law enforcement officers arrested 34-year-old Deontae Coleman of Riverside County and 39-year-old Roderick Johnson […]
foxla.com
16-year-old killed in shooting among teens in San Bernardino
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, Calif. - Authorities are investigating a shooting among teens in San Bernardino that claimed the life of a 16-year-old and left the suspect dead. It happened Monday around 2:20 a.m. in the area near Baseline Street and Waterman Avenue. An investigation revealed three people were shot. The...
2urbangirls.com
Man shot and killed in Palmdale
PALMDALE, Calif. – A man was shot to death Sunday in Palmdale and the shooter remains at large. The shooting in the 200 block of East Avenue S was reported at 10:50 a.m., according to Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Deputy Veronica Rodriguez. The man died at the scene,...
palisadesnews.com
LAPD Arrest Man Responsible for Multiple Robberies Totaling Over $100,000 in Losses
Eric Watts charged with six counts of robbery for spree of local incidents. Los Angeles Police Department Robbery-Homicide detectives have made an arrest related to several local robberies in the West Los Angeles area, totaling over $100,000 in property. The suspect, Eric Watts, a 31-year-old resident of Oakland, was identified by DNA evidence, as well as surveillance video and other evidence linking him to the crimes.
