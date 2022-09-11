ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Ezekiel Elliott’s strong message to Cowboys after Dak Prescott injury

The Dallas Cowboys 2022 season got off to a very rough start in Week 1 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Not only did they lose by a score of 19-3, but they also lost their star quarterback Dak Prescott to a thumb injury that will hold him out for the next 6-8 weeks. In the wake of Prescott’s injury, running back Ezekiel Elliott has a plea for the Cowboys coaching staff that he’s hoping they will listen to.
DALLAS, TX
Tim Tebow’s net worth in 2022

It sounds crazy now, but the then  34-years -old, Tim Tebow was headed back to the NFL — perhaps in the vein of New Orleans Saints star Taysom Hill as a potential do-it-all type of guy for the Jacksonville Jaguars. Nevertheless, after just one preseason game, he was cut. So, sure, let’s take a look […] The post Tim Tebow’s net worth in 2022 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Dak Prescott
Jay Glazer
Tom Brady
Micah Parsons drops stern Joe Burrow warning to Cowboys ahead of Week 2 vs. Bengals

Micah Parsons doesn’t expect to see the same Joe Burrow that struggled against the Pittsburgh Steelers when they meet in Week 2, and the Dallas Cowboys shouldn’t as well. The Cowboys star made his opinion on Burrow clear, emphasizing that the team shouldn’t underestimate the Cincinnati Bengals quarterback. While Burrow may have thrown for four interceptions the last time out, it doesn’t mean he would do the same against Dallas. In the contrary, the youngster will only be more aware of his passes and decision-making to avoid making mistakes once again.
CINCINNATI, OH
Drew Brees’ net worth

When Drew Brees suffered a dislocated injury in the last game of the 2005 season with the San Diego Chargers, there were questions about where his NFL career would go. The New Orleans Saints decided to take a chance on the former Purdue Boilermakers standout, and there was no looking back for either side. Brees enjoyed an illustrious career with the Saints before hanging them up following the 2020 season. Brees’ money hasn’t just come from contracts though, he has done plenty off the field to make money too. Today, we’re taking a look at Drew Brees’ net worth in 2022.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Buccaneers QB Tom Brady, Gisele Bundchen’s marriage takes painful turn amid ‘marital issues’

Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen’s relationship problems have been widely reported in recent weeks, and by the looks of it, the issues between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback and his wife are far from being resolved. According to the latest report from CNN, the two are currently dealing with “marital issues” that have led them […] The post Buccaneers QB Tom Brady, Gisele Bundchen’s marriage takes painful turn amid ‘marital issues’ appeared first on ClutchPoints.
TROUBLED RELATIONSHIP
‘We will go with the hot hand’: Kyle Shanahan reveals plan that should frighten Jeff Wilson Jr. owners

Kyle Shanahan and the San Francisco 49ers could be facing an issue at the running back position. And some might not like where they are headed. Elijah Mitchell, the 49ers starting running back heading into the 2022 season, will be sidelined for around the next two months. After suffering a sprained MCL, Mitchell has been placed on injured reserve.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Buccaneers QB Tom Brady will be freaking out after latest Mike Evans, Julio Jones updates

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers could be very short handed at wide receiver for their NFC South matchup against the New Orleans Saints Sunday. Both Mike Evans and Julio Jones missed practice on Thursday. Fellow wideout Chris Godwin is already highly unlikely to suit up for the rivalry game. Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady might be left […] The post Buccaneers QB Tom Brady will be freaking out after latest Mike Evans, Julio Jones updates appeared first on ClutchPoints.
TAMPA, FL
Colts reveal Shaquille Leonard’s final status for Week 2 vs. Jaguars

Shaquille Leonard will not play in Week 2 for the Indianapolis Colts, per Ian Rapoport. The news comes as a bit of a surprise given the fact that Leonard practiced all week. Nevertheless, Indianapolis is clearly not willing to risk further injury. Rapoport also reported that the Colts ruled out wide receiver Alec Pierce ahead […] The post Colts reveal Shaquille Leonard’s final status for Week 2 vs. Jaguars appeared first on ClutchPoints.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
NFL Odds: Chargers vs. Chiefs prediction, odds and pick – 9/15/2022

Thursday Night Football will feature an elite matchup between two AFC West rivals. It’s time to continue our NFL odds series with a Chargers-Chiefs prediction and pick. The Chargers are coming off of a 24-19 win over the Las Vegas Raiders in the opener. Khalil Mack headlines the defense with his three sacks and forced fumble against Derek Carr. Justin Herbert finished with three touchdown passes and zero turnovers. Turnovers were the story of the day for the Raiders as Carr threw three picks which ultimately caused them to lose. Thursday night will be a huge game for the Bolts as they go into Arrowhead Stadium ready to go 2-0 in the division early in the season. Remember, the Bolts defeated the Chiefs in KC last year.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Dan Campbell’s zany solution to Lions injury woes

The Detroit Lions were decimated with injuries, particularly to their offensive line, in Sunday’s Week 1 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. Starting center Frank Ragnow, along with left tackle Taylor Decker and left guard Jonah Jackson, were in and out of the lineup in the 38-35 loss. On Thursday, Lions head coach Dan Campbell had […] The post Dan Campbell’s zany solution to Lions injury woes appeared first on ClutchPoints.
DETROIT, MI
Justin Herbert’s immediate post-game injury report could spell trouble for Chargers

The Los Angeles Chargers and the Kansas City Chiefs produced quite the spectacle on Thursday night. Unfortunately for LA, they were on the wrong end of a tightly-contested game that saw Patrick Mahomes and Co. escape with a 27-24 win in the Arrowhead Stadium. To make matters worse, it looks like Chargers superstar quarterback Justin […] The post Justin Herbert’s immediate post-game injury report could spell trouble for Chargers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NFL
Los Angeles, CA
ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.

