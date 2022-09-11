This story is part of Amazon Prime Day, CNET's guide to everything you need to know and how to find the best deals. Ever since 2015, Amazon has hosted an annual Prime Day event. This year, the event took place in July, which is when we normally see it, but rumors are heating up about a second event this year in October. Amazon has yet to confirm the existence of the event and declined to comment when we reached out. We've never seen Amazon do two Prime Day events in a single year, and given the economic conditions that many are facing right now it may seem like a good idea on the surface.

