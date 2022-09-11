ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
King Charles and Queen Camilla Sit on Thrones for First Time Since Queen Elizabeth's Death

The new monarch met with over 900 members of Parliament and members of the House of Lords, who offered their condolences in the wake of Queen Elizabeth's death King Charles III and Queen Camilla are taking their place on thrones. At Westminster Hall in London, the new monarch was joined by wife Camilla, Queen Consort, as they met with 900 members of the legislative body and members of the House of Lords, who offered their condolences in the wake of Queen Elizabeth's death. In his reply to the address, the King said...
CNET

'Star Wars: Rogue Squadron' Movie Dropped By Disney

Disney has ditched planned Star Wars movie Rogue Squadron. The house of mouse removed the film from calendars while confirming release dates for the planned Lion King prequel, new Pixar films and the Snow White reboot. The space-based fighter pilot adventure was being developed by Wonder Woman director Patty Jenkins....
CNET

Blade Runner 2099 Limited Series Coming to Prime Video

A live-action Blade Runner limited series is officially coming to Prime Video, Variety reported Thursday. The series will be called Blade 2099, but so far details on plot are thin. Director Ridley Scott will executive produce. Scott directed the original 1982 movie staring Harrison Ford, and was an executive producer...
CNET

Paramount Could Be Shuttering Showtime App

The Showtime app could be coming to an end, with a report Tuesday saying there are plans to make it accessible only via the Paramount Plus streaming app. Currently, movie streaming service Showtime is available as a stand-alone app. But as of last month, you could already access Showtime content in Paramount Plus with a bundled discount rate of $8 per month, ad-supported, or $13 a month for the ad-free Premium Plan.
BBC

Fireball in night sky was meteor, experts say

A fireball seen shooting through the skies from Scotland and Northern Ireland was a meteor, experts have said. Hundreds of people reported seeing the "shooting star" across the UK skies at about 22:00 on Wednesday. Scientists have used video footage captured by the public to work out whether the object...
IndieWire

People Really Hated Amazon Prime Video’s Football Debut

When the Los Angeles Chargers faced off against the Kansas City Chiefs last night, fans got their clearest look yet at what the future of sports media might look like. The game was streamed exclusively on Amazon Prime Video, as part of Amazon’s new deal with the NFL that has turned the tech giant into the exclusive home of “Thursday Night Football.”While last Thursday’s season opener between the Los Angeles Rams and Buffalo Bills was broadcast on NBC, all subsequent Thursday matchups (except for the nationally televised Thanksgiving games) will be streamed exclusively on Amazon Prime Video. Amazon has dabbled in...
CNET

Snag a Huge 75-Inch Screen and Save $400 With This Fire TV Omni Deal

Football season is here, and with the weather starting to cool, more of us are going to be spending more time indoors, making this an ideal time to revamp your entertainment setup. Investing in a big screen TV can totally change your space, giving you a theatrical experience on your own couch.
Elle

Zendaya Brings Timeless Glamour in a Valentino Ball Gown and Bulgari Diamonds at the 2022 Emmys

How Zendaya Went From Disney Sweetheart to Emmy Nominee How Zendaya Went From Disney Sweetheart to Emmy Nominee. Zendaya got a little time away from the Dune 2 set (which is shooting in Budapest, Dubai, Jordan, and Italy) to fly to Los Angeles and attend the Emmys—and have one of her biggest fashion moments of the year. Zendaya dressed up in a black Maison Valentino gown featuring a bow belt with Bulgari jewelry. She shared her full look before she arrived at the show, writing, “I’m on my way🖤 Emmys 2022.”
CNET

A Second Prime Day Event Could Be a Hard Sell From Amazon for Consumers

This story is part of Amazon Prime Day, CNET's guide to everything you need to know and how to find the best deals. Ever since 2015, Amazon has hosted an annual Prime Day event. This year, the event took place in July, which is when we normally see it, but rumors are heating up about a second event this year in October. Amazon has yet to confirm the existence of the event and declined to comment when we reached out. We've never seen Amazon do two Prime Day events in a single year, and given the economic conditions that many are facing right now it may seem like a good idea on the surface.
