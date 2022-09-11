Read full article on original website
Melanie Lynskey and Jason Ritter’s Relationship Timeline: From Costars to Parents and Beyond
Just like the movies! Melanie Lynskey and Jason Ritter’s love story closely resembles a Hollywood romance — complete with a workplace meet-cute that led to their happily ever after. The duo first met while filming 2013’s The Big Ask and went on to star in two more movies together before announcing in February 2017 that […]
Sarah Michelle Gellar Makes Rare Appearance with Daughter Charlotte at Do Revenge Screening
The Netflix film stars Sarah Michelle Gellar as the headmaster at a school, a role the Cruel Intentions alum said was "delicious" A special screening for Netflix's new teen drama, Do Revenge, ended up being something of a mother-daughter date on Wednesday for Sarah Michelle Gellar and Charlotte Grace. The actress brought her 12-year-old daughter along with her for the event, which celebrated her new film starring both Maya Hawke and Camila Mendes. At the Hollywood Roosevelt event, Gellar, 44, rocked a shiny bronze dress and heels as he daughter,...
Law & Order Stars Tease Must-Watch Crossover Premiere — 'That's How We Roll,' Says Christopher Meloni
Hugh Dancy teases the historic, three-hour Law & Order, SVU and Organized Crime "crossover on steroids," also starring Mariska Hargitay, Christopher Meloni, Sam Waterston and more In the criminal justice system ... things are about to get epic. As part of a historic crossover event, the squads from Law & Order, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit and Law & Order: Organized Crime will join forces in a supersized premiere next week — and PEOPLE has the exclusive First Look! Mariska Hargitay, Christopher Meloni, Sam Waterston, Ice T, Jeffrey Donovan are among the...
Evan Peters Becomes Infamous Serial Killer Jeffrey Dahmer in First Trailer for Ryan Murphy's Monster
Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story premieres Wednesday on Netflix Evan Peters is stepping into a horrific new role. On Friday, Netflix unveiled the first trailer for Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story. The upcoming project based on real-life events sees Peters, 35, reteam with American Horror Story co-creator Ryan Murphy to play infamous serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer. The eerie first look opens with Peters' Dahmer inviting a young man back to his apartment. But the visitor immediately notices an unusual "smell" consuming the place. Before the visitor can even consider leaving, Dahmer...
Zoë Saldana Is 'Staying Absolutely Still' in Preparation for the Return of Avatar After 13 Years
"I just hope that experience repeats itself," Zoë Saldana tells PEOPLE of anticipation for Avatar: The Way of Water Zoē Saldana wants Avatar: The Way of Water to make an impact on audiences the same way the original 2009 movie by James Cameron did. "How am I gearing up? By staying absolutely still," Saldana, 44, tells PEOPLE of how she's preparing for the sequel's anticipated release on Dec. 16. "And just wanting Avatar 2: The Way of Water, wanting its reception to be similar to the first, where people...
Gersha Phillips on Dressing ‘The Woman King’
Costume designer Gersha Phillips outfitted a literal army for “The Woman King.”. The film, which premiered at the Toronto Film Festival ahead of its theatrical release, stars Viola Davis, Thuso Mbedu and Lashana Lynch. Bolstered by strong critical reviews, the film is already part of the awards conversation heading into fall.
Debra Messing Reveals She Plays 'a Very Heightened Version' of Herself in Hilarious Bros Cameo
The Will & Grace alum says it was a ‘a huge honor’ to be asked to appear in Billy Eichner’s same-sex romantic comedy, in theaters Sept. 30 Billy Eichner's upcoming romantic comedy Bros is groundbreaking in that the vast majority of the cast is made up of actors from the LGBTQ+ community. One exception: Debra Messing, who appeared at the invitation of co-writer and star Eichner. "I was shocked and just so grateful that he reached out and was like, 'We can't do this without you. You have...
Colin Farrell Remembers Friend Elizabeth Taylor in the Last Years of Her Life: 'She Loved CSI'
Colin Farrell said Elizabeth Taylor's work in AIDS activism was "that which gave her journey real meaning" Colin Farrell praised the late Elizabeth Taylor as "an extraordinary woman" as he spoke about his friendship with the actress toward the end of her life at Thursday's The Elizabeth Taylor Ball to End AIDS. Farrell, 46, received a special award at the event in West Hollywood Park in Los Angeles for his own commitment to the same cause. Farrell and Taylor, who died in 2011 at age 79, grew close...
Lorraine Bracco Gets Choked Up Remembering Late Costars James Gandolfini, Tony Sirico and Ray Liotta
The Sopranos and Goodfellas actress says the deaths of three of her beloved costars has taught her to "live every day as well and as much" as possible Lorraine Bracco still has late costars James Gandolfini, Tony Sirico and Ray Liotta on her mind. Bracco joined Rachael Ray and her husband John Cusimano in commemorative cheers to the actress's late pals on Friday's episode of Rachael Ray Show. "Let's make a toast to friends of yours, Ray Liotta and Tony Sirico," said Cusimano, 55. "To Ray and Tony," echoed Ray, 54. Bracco, 67, chimed in, "And to Jimmy...
