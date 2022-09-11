ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paterson, NJ

Viral Video Shows Paterson Fire Trucks Colliding

By Jerry DeMarco
 3 days ago
The rigs collide at the corner of Broadway and Straight Street in Paterson. Photo Credit: @glow2worm

A social media video shows a collision of two Paterson fire engines that sent eight of the Silk City's bravest to the hospital.

An engine headed west on Broadway begins making a left onto Straight Street when the cab is bashed by a southbound truck around 5:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10, in the video posted by @glow2worm.

The turning engine slams into the front of the Golden Mango supermarket on the southwest corner of the intersection.

The southbound truck rolls down Broadway and slams head-on into a tree.

Eight firefighters were taken to St. Joseph's University Medical Center.

None of them had life-threatening injuries, including the three most seriously hurt, Paterson Fire Chief Brian McDermott said.

The rigs were headed to a roaring fire at a Targets Closeout store on Main Street about a half-mile away. Although an official cause hadn't yet been determined, responders said lithium-ion batteries in the store may have been responsible.

Various other fire companies responded to both scenes -- among them, Haledon, Hawthorne, Elmwood Park and Hackensack.

The fire on the first floor of the Targets Closeouts store home furnishings store quickly went to two and then three alarms but was knocked down in under 40 minutes.

It was officially declared under control shortly before 7 p.m.

