ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Omaha, NE

Omaha Police Department investigating early Sunday shooting in Hanscom Park

By Katrina Markel
KMTV 3 News Now
KMTV 3 News Now
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fUPYR_0hr5v05R00

The Omaha Police Department says that a non-fatal shooting occurred at 12:17 a.m. on Sunday.

Steven Woodson, 33, was found injured in Hanscom Park with a gunshot wound. According to OPD, he was taken to Nebraska Medicine.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is urged to contact Omaha Crime Stoppers at (402) 444-STOP, at www.omahacrimestoppers.org or on the P3 Tips mobile app.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox .

Comments / 0

Related
klin.com

Armed Robbery Reported Near 13th & E Street.

Lincoln Police are investigating an overnight robbery near 13th & E. LPD Captain Max Hubka told KLIN News a man was walking in the area when he was approached by 3 men. One of the men raised his shirt and displayed a handgun in his waistband. The suspect then demanded money or he would ‘get this’, referring to the handgun.
LINCOLN, NE
KETV.com

Omaha police arrest teen in gun store burglary, cellphone links him to crime

OMAHA, Neb. — Douglas County prosecutors said police have arrested 18-year-old Terry Barfield in one of the Frontier Justice burglaries. Prosecutors said he had a gun stolen from Frontier Justice along with evidence from his phone linking him to the crime. Frontier Justice was burglarized twice in a five-week...
OMAHA, NE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Omaha, NE
Crime & Safety
City
Omaha, NE
Local
Nebraska Crime & Safety
KETV.com

La Vista police arrest fraud suspect following car, hotel chase

LA VISTA, Neb. — La Vista police said they chased a fraud suspect through the Embassy Suites hotel Tuesday afternoon. Police said the trouble started at a nearby Boot Barn this afternoon, where 38-year-old Derrick Phipps and 32-year-old Lindsay Cayou tried to use a stolen card. The credit card's...
LA VISTA, NE
KETV.com

Sarpy County authorities identify victim of fatal two-vehicle crash

SARPY COUNTY, Neb. — The victim of a fatal crash involving two vehicles Wednesday in Sarpy County has been identified by authorities. The crash occurred around 11:15 a.m. near Highway 50 and Capehart Road. According to the Sarpy County Sheriff's Office, a northbound Ford F-150 collided with a Chevrolet...
SARPY COUNTY, NE
KETV.com

Omaha police respond to overnight shooting near Hanscom Park

OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha police are investigating an overnight shooting near Hanscom Park. It happened around 12:15 a.m. at Park Avenue and Shirley Street. Officers were initially called for gunshots being heard. Once police arrived, they said they found 33-year-old Steven Woodson in Hanscom suffering from a gunshot wound.
OMAHA, NE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Police#Crime Stoppers#Smartphone App#Violent Crime#Opd#Nebraska Medicine#P3 Tips
KETV.com

'15-year-old' undercover deputy catches man in child enticement

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Neb. — Douglas County deputies said a 50-year-old man tried to entice who he thought was a 15-year-old girl. Court documents show Wilfredo Gutierriez was actually communicating with an undercover deputy online. Gutierrez faces a felony charge — we're still waiting for the sheriff's office to provide...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, NE
klkntv.com

Rollover crash in Lincoln complicates afternoon traffic

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A two-vehicle crash in Lincoln caused traffic to be rerouted late Tuesday afternoon. Police and Lincoln Fire & Rescue were sent to the intersection of 27th and Stockwell Streets at about 3:30 p.m. Once the two vehicles were towed away about a half-hour later, Stockwell...
LINCOLN, NE
WOWT

Omaha Police: 1 injured in overnight shooting

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Police are investigating an overnight shooting. According to Omaha Police, one person was shot near Park Avenue and Shirley Street early Sunday after midnight. Officers responded to a shots fired call at 12:17 a.m. and found a 33-year-old victim with a gunshot wound. The victim was...
OMAHA, NE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KETV.com

2 people seriously injured in North Omaha crash

OMAHA, Neb. — Two people were seriously injured in a crash early Tuesday morning. Police found the vehicles near Sorensen Parkway and Fontenelle Boulevard around midnight. The two injured people were taken to an Omaha hospital. No additional information was released.
OMAHA, NE
klin.com

LFR, LPD Investigating Deadly Vehicle Fire

One person is dead after a vehicle around 11:15 Monday morning. Lincoln Fire and Rescue crews were called to the Superior Place apartment complex near 15th and Superior around 11:15 a.m. When crews arrived they found the vehicle on fire and a man dead at the scene. Lincoln Police and...
LINCOLN, NE
News Channel Nebraska

One person injured in Omaha shooting

OMAHA, Neb. -- An Omaha man is in the hospital after being shot early Sunday morning. The Omaha Police Department said officers were dispatched to Park Avenue and Shirley Street around 12:20 a.m. after a call of shots fired. Officers said they found a 33-year-old man with a gunshot wound...
OMAHA, NE
klkntv.com

Crash with parked car in north Lincoln sends one to the hospital

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The Lincoln Police Department is investigating a crash at North 27th Street and Telluride Drive that sent one person to the hospital. Two cars were involved in the Tuesday morning crash, though one vehicle was parked. One person was sent to the hospital with injuries...
LINCOLN, NE
fox42kptm.com

OPD investigating fatal crash involving a single vehicle Sunday morning

OMAHA, Neb. (KPTM) — Omaha Police Department (OPD) is investigating a fatal crash involving a single vehicle Sunday morning, according to a press release from OPD. The accident happened a little after 7:00 a.m. in the area of 72nd and Pine streets. Witnesses say a 2021 Toyota Rav 4...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Lincoln Police find missing child

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A child reported missing on Saturday morning has been found safe and is back with her family, according to Lincoln Police. We have removed the child’s name and photo from the story to protect his identity now that she’s been located.
LINCOLN, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Fire engine pulled off Nebraska parade route, strikes pedestrian

PLATTSMOUTH, Neb. -- One person is recovering after an incident at a southeast Nebraska parade. The Cass County Sheriff's Office said rescue was called to 4th and Main St. Saturday night during the Plattsmouth Harvest Festival Parade. The Sheriff's Office said parade personnel escorted a fire engine off the parade...
PLATTSMOUTH, NE
KMTV 3 News Now

KMTV 3 News Now

14K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Omaha, Nebraska news and weather from KMTV 3 News Now, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.3newsnow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy