Nebraska State

WOWT

Iowa abortion providers say no basis to enact near ban

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) - Lawyers for Iowa’s largest abortion provider argued in court documents that there’s no precedent or legal support for bringing back a law banning most abortions. A judge had permanently blocked in 2019, saying it violated the state’s constitution. Planned Parenthood lawyers from the...
Mix 97-3

This Tiny Iowa Town Has the Best Taco in the Entire State

Sometimes the best things are found in the most unlikely of places, and that's most certainly the case when it comes to where you can find the best taco in the Hawkeye State. According to the bloggers at Love Food, the best spot to find a taco in all of Iowa is found in a small town many have never heard of.
bleedingheartland.com

Three reasons to replace Kim Reynolds

Sandy Peterson is a Democrat from Grimes. Iowans know our kids need a strong education to succeed in the future. But Governor Kim Reynolds wants to send more of our tax dollars to private schools, excluding certain children from opportunities by denying their public schools the resources they need. Democrats...
B102.7

Which Are Iowa’s Fastest Growing Cities?

So far in 2022, Iowa has not seen any sort of significant uptick in the overall population statewide - an increase of just 0.45 percent to a total of 3,219,171 residents. That's only good for the 28th biggest increase in America. But in various places throughout the Hawkeye State, there...
Albia Newspapers

This Is the Wealthiest School District in Iowa

Disparities in school spending have been a point of contention in the American public education system for decades. Because public schools typically receive the bulk of their funding from local sources such as property taxes, wealthy districts are often better funded than poorer ones. While studies have shown that higher...
3 News Now

Wright falls short on two signature requirements for Nebraska governor’s ballot

OMAHA, Neb. (Nebraska Examiner) — Nebraska voters will see three names on the November ballot for governor, not four, barring a last-minute legal challenge. The Secretary of State’s Office confirmed Tuesday that David Wright of Ewing, a conservative who re-registered as a nonpartisan to run for governor, failed to gather enough valid signatures to get his name on the ballot.
townandtourist.com

15 Cabin Rentals in Iowa (Comforts of Midwest!)

Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. When planning your next cabin getaway, you should consider planning it to the lovely midwest state of Iowa. Whether you’re looking to catch the famous Iowa State Fair, get lost in corn mazes, or simply relax in the scenic midwest, Iowa has it and more.
WOWT

Helicopters called in to help fight wildfire in Nebraska panhandle

At the time, even though there were beds available, the men and women said they'd rather live outside. Nebraska students get introduction to trades careers. A contractor in the metro is giving high school students a chance to check out the trades. Omaha high school twins recover from knee surgery.
KOEL 950 AM

The Deadliest Animal in the World is Abundant in Iowa

The state of Iowa is filled with many wonderful creatures. Yes Hawkeye fans, the Cyclone faithful are among them. Native to Iowa we have some docile, even cute native animals. You'll find a large number of fury forest animals, including white-tail deer, gray foxes, red foxes, coyotes, and bobcats. While deer can certainly be a nuisance or even dangerous when struck by a car, for the most part, those are some mild-mannered animals.
B100

Iowa Is Home To 6 Of The Drunkest Counties In America

A recent study looked at the 50 drunkest counties in America. Iowa is home to 6 of the drunkest counties in all of the USA. Today we will be looking at all 6 of those spots in Iowa while also checking out the other counties in other states. It looks...
WOWT

Thursday Sept. 15 COVID-19 update: 2 deaths in Douglas County

(WOWT) - Below are today’s updates from data reports on new cases and other COVID-19 stats reported by health officials across Nebraska and western Iowa. Keep scrolling to find a vaccination clinic near you. Nebraska data snapshot. The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services provides COVID-19 data updates...
98.1 KHAK

New Iowa Facility Is An Amazon For Farmers

A national company is creating an even bigger local footprint with its latest grand opening. Farmers Business Network has opened a new Amazon-style warehouse right here in Iowa, but instead of being able to buy clothes or electronics- people can get their ag-related goods. This new distribution center is located...
KOEL 950 AM

Are Iowa Schools Getting Rid of Snow Days?

It's become a hot topic for many school districts throughout the country, but is this idea making its way to Iowa anytime in the near future?. Earlier this month, New York City's Education Department officials announced that they would be getting rid of snow days. Students will be expected to attend virtual learning sessions in the case of bad weather making going into school.
WOWT

Five Nebraska lakes on health alert for toxic algae

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - Several Nebraska lakes have been issued a health alter for harmful algae blooms. Toxic blue-green algae blooms have been detected at five lakes. According to the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services, Bluestem Lake in Lancaster County, Maskenthine Reservoir in Stanton County, Willow Creek Reservoir in Pierce County and Iron Horse Trail Lake in Pawnee County and Kirkman’s Cove Lake in Richardson County are affected.
