Read full article on original website
Related
Iowa veterans react to PACT Act
Many veterans faced a variety of challenges during their service, but a new act will provide more benefits for veterans.
Air Force brings roadblock to what would be Nebraska's largest wind project
It would have been the largest wind project in the state, bringing in loads of money for the landowners, the developers, the county and local schools.
WOWT
Inspector general puts together an annual report of Nebraska’s correctional system
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - For years, the state prisons have been overcrowded and staff underpaid creating serious safety issues. “There are things happening now that weren’t happening a year ago because they didn’t have the staff,” said Doug Koebernick. Since 2016, Doug Koebernick as inspector general has...
WOWT
Iowa abortion providers say no basis to enact near ban
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) - Lawyers for Iowa’s largest abortion provider argued in court documents that there’s no precedent or legal support for bringing back a law banning most abortions. A judge had permanently blocked in 2019, saying it violated the state’s constitution. Planned Parenthood lawyers from the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
This Tiny Iowa Town Has the Best Taco in the Entire State
Sometimes the best things are found in the most unlikely of places, and that's most certainly the case when it comes to where you can find the best taco in the Hawkeye State. According to the bloggers at Love Food, the best spot to find a taco in all of Iowa is found in a small town many have never heard of.
WOWT
Nebraska Judge nixes effort to list moms on sons’ birth certificates
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) - A Nebraska judge has rejected a lawsuit filed by two Omaha women who sought to have both their names listed as parents on their children’s birth certificates. A Lancaster County District judge said in his ruling last month that the request conflicts with Nebraska law...
bleedingheartland.com
Three reasons to replace Kim Reynolds
Sandy Peterson is a Democrat from Grimes. Iowans know our kids need a strong education to succeed in the future. But Governor Kim Reynolds wants to send more of our tax dollars to private schools, excluding certain children from opportunities by denying their public schools the resources they need. Democrats...
klkntv.com
Policing police: Senators want public list of Nebraska officers with record of misconduct
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Two state senators are pushing for a law to make a public list of police officers who have been involved in any misconduct or have a disciplinary history. This comes after a Lincoln police officer was removed from service amid investigations into domestic abuse allegations.
RELATED PEOPLE
Which Are Iowa’s Fastest Growing Cities?
So far in 2022, Iowa has not seen any sort of significant uptick in the overall population statewide - an increase of just 0.45 percent to a total of 3,219,171 residents. That's only good for the 28th biggest increase in America. But in various places throughout the Hawkeye State, there...
Albia Newspapers
This Is the Wealthiest School District in Iowa
Disparities in school spending have been a point of contention in the American public education system for decades. Because public schools typically receive the bulk of their funding from local sources such as property taxes, wealthy districts are often better funded than poorer ones. While studies have shown that higher...
3 News Now
Wright falls short on two signature requirements for Nebraska governor’s ballot
OMAHA, Neb. (Nebraska Examiner) — Nebraska voters will see three names on the November ballot for governor, not four, barring a last-minute legal challenge. The Secretary of State’s Office confirmed Tuesday that David Wright of Ewing, a conservative who re-registered as a nonpartisan to run for governor, failed to gather enough valid signatures to get his name on the ballot.
townandtourist.com
15 Cabin Rentals in Iowa (Comforts of Midwest!)
Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. When planning your next cabin getaway, you should consider planning it to the lovely midwest state of Iowa. Whether you’re looking to catch the famous Iowa State Fair, get lost in corn mazes, or simply relax in the scenic midwest, Iowa has it and more.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WOWT
Helicopters called in to help fight wildfire in Nebraska panhandle
At the time, even though there were beds available, the men and women said they'd rather live outside. Nebraska students get introduction to trades careers. A contractor in the metro is giving high school students a chance to check out the trades. Omaha high school twins recover from knee surgery.
The Deadliest Animal in the World is Abundant in Iowa
The state of Iowa is filled with many wonderful creatures. Yes Hawkeye fans, the Cyclone faithful are among them. Native to Iowa we have some docile, even cute native animals. You'll find a large number of fury forest animals, including white-tail deer, gray foxes, red foxes, coyotes, and bobcats. While deer can certainly be a nuisance or even dangerous when struck by a car, for the most part, those are some mild-mannered animals.
Iowa Is Home To 6 Of The Drunkest Counties In America
A recent study looked at the 50 drunkest counties in America. Iowa is home to 6 of the drunkest counties in all of the USA. Today we will be looking at all 6 of those spots in Iowa while also checking out the other counties in other states. It looks...
WOWT
Thursday Sept. 15 COVID-19 update: 2 deaths in Douglas County
(WOWT) - Below are today’s updates from data reports on new cases and other COVID-19 stats reported by health officials across Nebraska and western Iowa. Keep scrolling to find a vaccination clinic near you. Nebraska data snapshot. The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services provides COVID-19 data updates...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
New Iowa Facility Is An Amazon For Farmers
A national company is creating an even bigger local footprint with its latest grand opening. Farmers Business Network has opened a new Amazon-style warehouse right here in Iowa, but instead of being able to buy clothes or electronics- people can get their ag-related goods. This new distribution center is located...
Are Iowa Schools Getting Rid of Snow Days?
It's become a hot topic for many school districts throughout the country, but is this idea making its way to Iowa anytime in the near future?. Earlier this month, New York City's Education Department officials announced that they would be getting rid of snow days. Students will be expected to attend virtual learning sessions in the case of bad weather making going into school.
WOWT
Five Nebraska lakes on health alert for toxic algae
LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - Several Nebraska lakes have been issued a health alter for harmful algae blooms. Toxic blue-green algae blooms have been detected at five lakes. According to the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services, Bluestem Lake in Lancaster County, Maskenthine Reservoir in Stanton County, Willow Creek Reservoir in Pierce County and Iron Horse Trail Lake in Pawnee County and Kirkman’s Cove Lake in Richardson County are affected.
Comments / 0