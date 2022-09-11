Read full article on original website
Luxx Harlan
4d ago
drunk and carrying a gun. if the great state of texas arrested everyone doing that. the jails would be overflowing.
KBTX.com
CSPD: Speeding red light-runner caused fiery five-vehicle
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - A Brenham man was booked into Brazos County Detention Center Wednesday and is now facing multiple charges following a fiery five-vehicle crash that left another driver with serious injuries last year in College Station. Police say JB Obrian Wright, 22, was speeding and ran a...
KBTX.com
Treat of the Day: K9 Mays makes new friends
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M University Police Department K9 Mays got to meet some new friends at the Charlotte Sharp Children’s Center. He was able to meet some of the kids at the center Wednesday. K9 Mays was named in honor of Lowry Mays, namesake of Mays Business...
KBTX.com
Bryan Police Preparing for National Night Out
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - National Night Out is an initiative to encourage neighborhoods to get out and meet each other, and form a bond with law enforcement and first responders. Sergeant Chad Hanks with the Bryan Police Department joined News 3 at Noon on Thursday, September 15 to discuss this year’s event.
KBTX.com
Vote for Matt and his rockin’ mullet
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -What started as an inconvenience during the pandemic turned into a run in a national competition. St. Joseph ICU nurse Matt Rollins is one of nearly 500 contestants competing in the USA Mullet Championships. His unique red, white, and blue firework design and luscious curls could be...
Casket mysteriously buried and adorned on woman's property next to cemetery in Crosby, HCSO says
The property the casket was found buried on is right next to a cemetery, but a representative said they have all of the plots accounted for. So, who does it belong to?
KBTX.com
Three Rudder High students arrested following assault on campus
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Three students at Rudder High School were arrested Monday by police following the assault of a student on campus. The incident happened Monday morning, BISD Communications Director Clay Falls confirmed. “We can confirm three male juvenile students were arrested for assaulting another male student. Our school...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Threats Received at Several Texas High Schools Tuesday
Threats received Tuesday at several Texas high schools, including at least two in North Texas, were determined to be false calls, police say. Dallas Police say an active shooter call at Lincoln High School Tuesday afternoon was a "false call." Police told NBC 5 that officers responded to a 911...
13 Investigates sources confirm calls for multiple Texas school threats came from same phone number
When asked if the false reports are connected, investigators in Waco said they "are not sure," but ABC13 sources said the calls in Texas came from the same number.
kwhi.com
TWO PEOPLE ARRESTED IN AUSTIN COUNTY
Two people were arrested Monday in Austin County on Possession of a Controlled Substance charges. The Austin County Sheriff’s Office reports that Monday, members of the Westside Narcotics Task Force were conducting an investigation into a drug trafficking organization operating within Austin County. At approximately 2:00PM, officers with the Sealy Police Department working with taskforce officers made a traffic stop on the Interstate 10 frontage road. The traffic stop resulted in the arrest of Ricardo Alfredo Galindo, 24 from Houston. During the course of the traffic stop, Galindo was found to be in possession of 4 kilograms of crystal methamphetamine. Task Force Officers continued their investigation which led them to a residence located in the 2400 block of Cunningham road, in Wallis Texas.
KSAT 12
400-pound alligator spotted strolling through Texas neighborhood
KATY, Texas – A massive alligator took a stroll through a neighborhood west of Houston on Monday morning, and onlookers were able to capture footage of the reptile. Fort Bend County Precinct 1 Constable Chad Norvell posted a video to social media of the 400-pound gator, which can be seen in the player above.
fox26houston.com
Active shooter protocol, cell phone policy for Katy ISD
KATY, Texas - With more headlines of shootings and hoax calls, conversations have sparked over cell phone usage during an emergency, and questions like, "what is the standard protocol and are parents able to reach their children?" "In 2030 we are going to hit 100,000 students," says Katy ISD Superintendent...
1 Driver, 1 Student Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Bryan (Bryan, TX)
According to the police, a multi-vehicle accident was reported on Tuesday afternoon in Bryan. The official stated that a Henderson Elementary School bus was involved in the two-vehicle crash that happened at around 3:30 p.m. on [..]
Unmarked grave found on woman's property in Crosby area
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A Crosby-area woman is trying to figure out who may have dug an unmarked grave on her property. The mystery has turned into an investigation Harris County deputies and Texas EquuSearch are working to solve. Miriam Soza, the property owner, says she bought the property...
kwhi.com
GRAND JURY RETURNS 19 INDICTMENTS
The Washington County Grand Jury met Tuesday of this week and returned 19 indictments. Charles Edward Bartley, 31 of Brenham, was indicted for Assault of a Family Member by Impeding Breath or Circulation. Roland Okeith Branch, 39 of Brenham, was indicted for Sexual Assault of a Child. Nathaniel Earl Davis,...
KBTX.com
Aggie cross country set to host Texas A&M Invitational
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas A&M men’s and women’s cross country teams host the Texas A&M Invitational on Friday at the Dale Watts Cross Country Course. “We’re back in our comfort zone running on the home course,” distance coach Wendel McRaven said. “This is another chance to get a hard effort in during the month of September. Everything builds towards championship time in November, and this is another step along the way and a chance to continue to grow as a team.”
KBTX.com
Aggieland Humane in desperate need for dog fosters and adopters
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Aggieland Humane is putting a call out for dog fosters and adopters, saying the shelter is taking in more dogs than are being adopted out. On Tuesday, the shelter said a Brazos County Animal Control Officer brought in 13 dogs and puppies. The shelter said this summer has been a challenge and having to use temporary kennels to house the dogs has become a common occurrence.
wtaw.com
Texas Department Of Criminal Justice Continuing Its Investigation Of The Gonzalo Lopez Escape
The director of the Texas prison system told his board on June 24 that it would take 60 days, and possibly less, to complete two investigations of the May escape of Gonzalo Lopez in Leon County. Director Bryan Collier told the board on June 24 that “We have an obligation...
cw39.com
Houston schools locked down as precaution after reported threats
HOUSTON (KXAN) — Three Houston schools went into lockdown as a “precaution” after threats were made against Heights High School, Hogg and Hamilton Middle School, Houston ISD said on social media. The school district said “no evidence was found to substantiate the threat.”. Houston Police Chief...
realtynewsreport.com
Huge Project Underway in Conroe
CONROE, Texas – (Realty News Report) – Lovett Industrial, a Houston-based real estate investment firm, and Cresset Partners, a North American real estate investment manager, started construction on NorthPort Logistics Center, a 1.2 million SF logistics facility in Conroe, north of Houston. The 75-acre development will be located...
KBTX.com
Madisonville residents frustrated with mailing system
MADISONVILLE, Texas (KBTX) -Multiple Madisonville residents are speaking out on issues with their mailing system. Terry Baker was born and raised in Madisonville. He said in all his years in the community, he’s never had issues with the mailing system like he is now. “Every single week I go...
