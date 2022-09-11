ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

News 12

Middletown HS pep rally postponed after AirDrop threat

A pep rally scheduled at Middletown High School on Friday has been postponed after someone used AirDrop to send students a scary threat about Friday's pep rally. The district says it happened Thursday afternoon in the high school cafeteria. Someone told a security officer about a photo they received via...
MIDDLETOWN, NY
News 12

Resorts World Hudson Valley offers sneak peek of new casino

The Hudson Valley is getting a sneak peek of what a new casino in the region will look like when it opens sometime this fall. Resorts World Hudson Valley has released images online of what Will B. Tabler Architects has crafted. The 90,000 square foot casino at the Newburgh Mall...
NEWBURGH, NY
News 12

Photo released of Peekskill murder/arson suspect

Peekskill police have released a photo of the man they allege is responsible for a homicide that turned into a fiery barricade situation. Shane Gilleo, 30, is accused of fatally stabbing Edward Reeves, 48, on North James Street, then barricading himself on the second floor inside a home on Grant Avenue.
PEEKSKILL, NY
CBS New York

Benjamin Lopez gets life in prison for 2017 murder of Long Island grandmother

MINEOLA, N.Y. -- A Levittown man was sentenced Tuesday to life in prison without parole for the murder of a Long Island grandmother exactly five years ago.As CBS2's Carolyn Gusoff reported, the convicted killer has claimed for years he is mentally ill, yet has refused treatment."It's the end of a terrible, terrible five years," said Thomas Dorsa, the son-in-law of victim Lariane Pizzichemi."Benjamin Lopez hacked a 73-year-old grandmother to death because he was mad at her grandson," Nassau County District Attorney Anne Donnelly said.Prosecutors said it was a ruthless crime. Pizzichemi, who was stricken with cancer and defenseless, got in...
LEVITTOWN, NY

