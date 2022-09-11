MINEOLA, N.Y. -- A Levittown man was sentenced Tuesday to life in prison without parole for the murder of a Long Island grandmother exactly five years ago.As CBS2's Carolyn Gusoff reported, the convicted killer has claimed for years he is mentally ill, yet has refused treatment."It's the end of a terrible, terrible five years," said Thomas Dorsa, the son-in-law of victim Lariane Pizzichemi."Benjamin Lopez hacked a 73-year-old grandmother to death because he was mad at her grandson," Nassau County District Attorney Anne Donnelly said.Prosecutors said it was a ruthless crime. Pizzichemi, who was stricken with cancer and defenseless, got in...

LEVITTOWN, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO