Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular restaurant chain opens new location in New YorkKristen WaltersNew York City, NY
California Governor Accuse Texas and Florida Governor of Committing a CrimeTom HandyTexas State
The rudest cities in the U.S. ranked, according to studyInna DinkinsNew York City, NY
NYC Couple Quit their Jobs to Make $128K a Month Baking Mini Croissants at their French BakeryZack LoveNew York City, NY
Morristown’s Annual Festival on the Green, Northern NJ’s Premier Fall Event October 2Morristown MinuteMorristown, NJ
Related
Darryl McDaniels of Run DMC reads to students in Valley Stream
Darryl McDaniels, known as the D of the legendary group, was at Alden Terrace School to read his book "Darryl's Dream."
Quick-thinking officers save woman in distress in Spring Valley
The woman had considered suicide last month - and that's when four Spring Valley police officers sprang into action to help.
Mother charged with deaths of 3 children drowned in Coney Island
The NYPD has arrested the mother of the three children found dead in Coney Island, and charged her with three counts of murder.
Toms River man faces charges related to Jan. 6 riot at the US Capitol
A Toms River man is facing felony and misdemeanor charges related to the Jan. 6, 2021 riot at the United States Capitol.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
20-year-old from Monroe recovering from stroke in Oregon as family tries to raise money to bring him home
The 2020 Fairchild Wheeler high school graduate had a stroke while living in Oregon and his family is now trying to raise money to get him back to Connecticut.
Cardi B touts importance of education in return to her Bronx middle school; makes $100K donation
She, alongside Schools Chancellor David Banks, spoke about her experience in the public school system and the importance of education.
Bronx family says loved one is stuck in coma in the Dominican Republic
A Bronx family’s concerns are growing as they say their loved one is stranded in the Dominican Republic in a coma.
News 12
Middletown HS pep rally postponed after AirDrop threat
A pep rally scheduled at Middletown High School on Friday has been postponed after someone used AirDrop to send students a scary threat about Friday's pep rally. The district says it happened Thursday afternoon in the high school cafeteria. Someone told a security officer about a photo they received via...
IN THIS ARTICLE
News 12
Resorts World Hudson Valley offers sneak peek of new casino
The Hudson Valley is getting a sneak peek of what a new casino in the region will look like when it opens sometime this fall. Resorts World Hudson Valley has released images online of what Will B. Tabler Architects has crafted. The 90,000 square foot casino at the Newburgh Mall...
NYPD: Man critical after bashed in head with bat in Manhattan subway station
A man is in critical condition after being bashed in the head with a bat in Manhattan, according to the NYPD.
Police: 19-year-old fatally shot outside McDonald's was former Hempstead H.S. student
The shooting happened in the parking lot of the restaurant on Peninsula Boulevard at 3:48 p.m. Officials say the shooting was a targeted incident.
News 12
Photo released of Peekskill murder/arson suspect
Peekskill police have released a photo of the man they allege is responsible for a homicide that turned into a fiery barricade situation. Shane Gilleo, 30, is accused of fatally stabbing Edward Reeves, 48, on North James Street, then barricading himself on the second floor inside a home on Grant Avenue.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Police: Tens of thousands of dollars stolen in Belmont apartment robbery
The NYPD is tracking down two people who broke into a Belmont apartment and stole tens of thousands of dollars.
News 12
Fire department: Battery caused fire that tore through Tesla in Stamford
Stamford officials are blaming a battery for a stubborn fire that destroyed a luxury electric car. The fire department released video of crews fighting the fames in a Tesla parked behind the Blue Ginger Restaurant on East Main Street. Officials say it took more than 40 minutes and fire hoses...
New Rochelle man convicted of firing gun at police in Yonkers
A New Rochelle man has been convicted of firing a gun at police officers in Getty Square in Yonkers in 2020.
Benjamin Lopez gets life in prison for 2017 murder of Long Island grandmother
MINEOLA, N.Y. -- A Levittown man was sentenced Tuesday to life in prison without parole for the murder of a Long Island grandmother exactly five years ago.As CBS2's Carolyn Gusoff reported, the convicted killer has claimed for years he is mentally ill, yet has refused treatment."It's the end of a terrible, terrible five years," said Thomas Dorsa, the son-in-law of victim Lariane Pizzichemi."Benjamin Lopez hacked a 73-year-old grandmother to death because he was mad at her grandson," Nassau County District Attorney Anne Donnelly said.Prosecutors said it was a ruthless crime. Pizzichemi, who was stricken with cancer and defenseless, got in...
Police: Peekskill fire linked to fatal stabbing
Police say officers responded at 12:25 a.m. to 7 North James St. for a report of an altercation and a person suffering from a stab wound.
Police: Suspects break into Bronx apartment, steal $25,000
Two suspects are wanted for breaking into a Bronx home and stealing thousands of dollars, police say.
ALERT CENTER: LIRR Ronkonkoma branch trains running on schedule following fire
Officials tell News 12 a garbage truck fire near the Deer Park train station had caused delays, but now trains are running on schedule.
News 12
Residents in Bridgeport multifamily home safely evacuate after fire sparks on front porch
Emergency crews responded to a multifamily home fire in the 500 block of Atlantic Street in Bridgeport early Friday morning. The fire broke out a little after 5 a.m. on the overhang of the front porch, and it didn't extend into the home, an official says. Everyone in the home...
Comments / 0