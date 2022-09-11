ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ubbulls.com

Women’s Tennis Opens Fall Season on Saturday

BUFFALO, NY – The University at Buffalo women's tennis team will begin its 2022 fall season on Saturday as the Bulls host a pair of dual matches at the UB Tennis Center. The Bulls will host Niagara on Friday morning at 10:00 am and will then face St. Bonaventure in the nightcap beginning at 5:00 pm. In between those two contests, the Purple Eagles and Bonnies will square off.
BUFFALO, NY
ubbulls.com

Volleyball Travels to the Sunshine State for FGCU Invitational

BUFFALO, N.Y. – The University at Buffalo women's volleyball team (7-2, 0-0 MAC) will travel to Fort Myers, Fla. for the Florida Gulf Coast (FGCU) Homewood Suites Invitational. The invite will take place on Friday, Sept. 16 and Saturday, Sept. 17 at the Alico Arena. UB will face tough...
BUFFALO, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy