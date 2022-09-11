BUFFALO, NY – The University at Buffalo women's tennis team will begin its 2022 fall season on Saturday as the Bulls host a pair of dual matches at the UB Tennis Center. The Bulls will host Niagara on Friday morning at 10:00 am and will then face St. Bonaventure in the nightcap beginning at 5:00 pm. In between those two contests, the Purple Eagles and Bonnies will square off.

