WWE

PWMania

Video of Ric Flair Smoking With Mike Tyson Goes Viral

Both Ric Flair and Mike Tyson were in attendance at the 2022 Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference when Ric Flair posted a video of himself smoking beside Tyson. The video quickly gained popularity across social media platforms, and the term “Ric Flair” trended on Twitter. You can watch the...
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Vickie Guerrero Is Jealous Of The Work WWE Star Is Doing On Raw

Vickie Guerrero has revealed her thoughts about the work that WWE "Raw" Superstar Dominik Mysterio has done with The Judgment Day as of late. "I'm really jealous of what Dominik's doing right now on 'Raw,'" Guerrero admitted on "Captain's Corner." "I know Rhea Ripley is doing a good job, but I had Dom first. I'm just saying. Who knows what would happen if I was ever to manage him, but right now, I'm in AEW. I'm really happy with what they're doing. It's a fun storyline and I'm getting a kick out of it. They're doing a great job."
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

WWE Gives Injury Update On Edge Following Attack By The Judgment Day

It might be a few weeks before we see Edge in action again. The Rated R Superstar fought Dominik Mysterio in the main event of Monday's "WWE Raw" but the match was only a vehicle for a brutal attack by The Judgment Day. Edge wanted to settle a score with Dominik after Rey Mysterio's son low-blowed Edge at WWE Clash At The Castle. However, there proved to be strength in numbers, as Finn Balor, Damian Priest, Rhea Ripley, and Dominik himself all worked together to take Edge out of commission, with Dominik delivering a harsh chair shot to the leg of the WWE Hall of Famer.
WWE
wrestlingrumors.net

Former WWE Star No Longer Taking Wrestling Bookings After This Year

Enjoy him while you can. One of the bigger wrestling stories over the last few years has been the amount of releases from WWE. The company has released so many wrestlers that it is hard to remember all of them and where they have wound up. Some of them have gone on to rather strong careers elsewhere, but now one of them is stepping away, at least for the time being.
WWE
The Spun

Look: Brooks Koepka's Wife Shares New Swimsuit Photos

Star golfer Brooks Koepka and his wife, Jena Sims, have been having quite the year so far. The four-time major champion and Sims married earlier this year. Not long later, Koepka left the PGA Tour to sign a lucrative deal with the LIV Golf series. According to multiple reports, the deal pays him more than $100 million.
CELEBRITIES
#Backstage#Combat
MMAmania.com

UFC exec forced to let Tony Ferguson drive his ‘expensive’ Bentley before ‘El Cucuy’ accepted Nate Diaz fight

Tony Ferguson was willing to save the UFC 279 pay-per-view (PPV) main event last weekend in Las Vegas, which fell into peril when Khamzat Chimaev missed the welterweight limit for his Nate Diaz fight. But “El Cucuy” — a self-described “company man” — wasn’t going to pass up an opportunity to capitalize on his newfound leverage.
LAS VEGAS, NV
mmanews.com

Watch: UFC Fan Heckles Khamzat Chimaev, Instantly Regrets It

One UFC fan decided to poke fun at Khamzat Chimaev after missing weight ahead of UFC 279 and potentially got a damaged phone in the process. Chimaev was set for his first main event against Nate Diaz in the UFC 279 main event before failing to make the welterweight limit at the weigh-ins. He weighed in at 178.5lbs and the UFC ended up moving him to the co-main event to face Kevin Holland.
UFC
ComicBook

WWE's The Bloodline Has A New Championship Title

After a fan vote, it was revealed that NXT North American Champion Carmelo Hayes' opponent for tonight's NXT One Year Anniversary would be Wes Lee, but then Hayes and Trick Williams attacked Lee ahead of the match and delivered a brutal beatdown. They stomped on him and kicked him and even slammed his head into a locker door, and so when it was time for the match he said there was no opponent to fight. That's when Solo Sikoa's music hit and the Bloodline's newest member showed up, telling Hayes he had next, and they would proceed to have a match. Then Sikoa shocked everyone when he pinned Hayes and gave The Bloodline another Championship Title, and odds are we'll be seeing it soon on SmackDown, but will Hayes follow suit? We'll have to wait and see.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Triple H Teases Confrontation Between Roman Reigns And Newly Signed WWE Star

Earlier this week, Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns took time to speak on Logan Paul's podcast, "Impaulsive." However, after the seemingly amicable interview was over, the polarizing YouTube star's show continued on, without Reigns in the room, with Paul saying he could defeat Reigns in a match. Reigns got...
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Bianca Belair Names WWE Stars She Would Form A Stable With

Bianca Belair has worked as a singles wrestler throughout her WWE career, enjoying plenty of success as a former "SmackDown" Women's Champion and the current "Raw" Women's Champion. As of late, the EST of WWE has been working alongside Alexa Bliss and Asuka in a feud against Damage CTRL, but that does not appear to be a long-term faction. Belair recently spoke with Inside The Ropes about potentially creating a faction down the line, but neither Bliss nor Asuka were her first choices when making a dream group for herself. Instead, she opted to go with two wrestlers who bring slightly more physical power to the table.
WWE
wrestlingrumors.net

WWE Star Makes Surprise NXT Appearance, Wins North American Title

Well that’s a surprise. There are a lot of talented wrestlers in WWE and it can be interesting to see what they are all doing from week to week. To make things even more complicated, there are multiple unique rosters in WWE, some of which are on a higher level than others. NXT is the official WWE developmental roster and a call up can be a great thing for a wrestler’s career. This time though, things are a little more confusing.
WWE
411mania.com

Eric Bischoff on How Big the NWO Would Have Been If Hulk Hogan Wasn’t The Third Man

On the latest edition of 83 Weeks, Eric Bischoff talked about how big the NWO would have gotten if Hulk Hogan wasn’t the third man to join the group after Scott Hall and Kevin Nash. Bischoff said that Sting would have been the third man in that case, and he thinks the storyline would have still become very popular. Highlights from his comments are below.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Spoilers: Former WWE Star Makes AEW Debut

AEW taped matches for "Dark: Elevation" prior to the live episode of this week's "AEW Dynamite" at the MVP Arena in Albany, NY. During the tapings, a former WWE 24/7 Champion made his debut. ** SPOILERS BELOW **. According to PWInsider, Mascara Dorada (FKA Gran Metalik in WWE) defeated Serpentico...
ALBANY, NY
stillrealtous.com

WWE Hall Of Famer Confident He Could Beat CM Punk In A Fight

Everyone is talking about CM Punk at the moment due to the explosive comments he made at the All Out post-show media scrum, and because of his backstage altercation with The Elite following the scrum. WWE Hall of Famer Road Dogg recently addressed the CM Punk situation on his Oh...
WWE

