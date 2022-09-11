Read full article on original website
PWMania
Video of Ric Flair Smoking With Mike Tyson Goes Viral
Both Ric Flair and Mike Tyson were in attendance at the 2022 Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference when Ric Flair posted a video of himself smoking beside Tyson. The video quickly gained popularity across social media platforms, and the term “Ric Flair” trended on Twitter. You can watch the...
wrestlinginc.com
Vickie Guerrero Is Jealous Of The Work WWE Star Is Doing On Raw
Vickie Guerrero has revealed her thoughts about the work that WWE "Raw" Superstar Dominik Mysterio has done with The Judgment Day as of late. "I'm really jealous of what Dominik's doing right now on 'Raw,'" Guerrero admitted on "Captain's Corner." "I know Rhea Ripley is doing a good job, but I had Dom first. I'm just saying. Who knows what would happen if I was ever to manage him, but right now, I'm in AEW. I'm really happy with what they're doing. It's a fun storyline and I'm getting a kick out of it. They're doing a great job."
wrestlinginc.com
WWE Gives Injury Update On Edge Following Attack By The Judgment Day
It might be a few weeks before we see Edge in action again. The Rated R Superstar fought Dominik Mysterio in the main event of Monday's "WWE Raw" but the match was only a vehicle for a brutal attack by The Judgment Day. Edge wanted to settle a score with Dominik after Rey Mysterio's son low-blowed Edge at WWE Clash At The Castle. However, there proved to be strength in numbers, as Finn Balor, Damian Priest, Rhea Ripley, and Dominik himself all worked together to take Edge out of commission, with Dominik delivering a harsh chair shot to the leg of the WWE Hall of Famer.
wrestlingrumors.net
Former WWE Star No Longer Taking Wrestling Bookings After This Year
Enjoy him while you can. One of the bigger wrestling stories over the last few years has been the amount of releases from WWE. The company has released so many wrestlers that it is hard to remember all of them and where they have wound up. Some of them have gone on to rather strong careers elsewhere, but now one of them is stepping away, at least for the time being.
PWMania
MJF Takes Shot at WWE Star and Says “You’ve Been Handed the Ball Multiple Times and Fell”
Sheamus tweeted out his “Pro Wrestling Banger Index 2022,” which was a parody of Pro Wrestling Illustrated’s Top 500 list. The index included his name in several of the top spots. After that, the conversation that followed took place. Happy Corbin: “If you tell people over and...
Look: Brooks Koepka's Wife Shares New Swimsuit Photos
Star golfer Brooks Koepka and his wife, Jena Sims, have been having quite the year so far. The four-time major champion and Sims married earlier this year. Not long later, Koepka left the PGA Tour to sign a lucrative deal with the LIV Golf series. According to multiple reports, the deal pays him more than $100 million.
‘Big Brother 24’ Fans Predict the Winner
Following tonight's double eviction episode, only eight houseguests will remain in 'Big Brother 24,' and fans believe they know who has the best chances of winning.
MMA Fighting
Video: Jake Paul, Anderson Silva have intense faceoff at press conference
GLENDALE, Ariz. – Jake Paul and Anderson Silva faced off for the media at the end of the press conference for their boxing showdown on Oct. 29 at Gila River Arena. The young upstart and former boxing champ meet in a 187-pound catchweight fight contested over eight rounds.
MMAmania.com
UFC exec forced to let Tony Ferguson drive his ‘expensive’ Bentley before ‘El Cucuy’ accepted Nate Diaz fight
Tony Ferguson was willing to save the UFC 279 pay-per-view (PPV) main event last weekend in Las Vegas, which fell into peril when Khamzat Chimaev missed the welterweight limit for his Nate Diaz fight. But “El Cucuy” — a self-described “company man” — wasn’t going to pass up an opportunity to capitalize on his newfound leverage.
mmanews.com
Watch: UFC Fan Heckles Khamzat Chimaev, Instantly Regrets It
One UFC fan decided to poke fun at Khamzat Chimaev after missing weight ahead of UFC 279 and potentially got a damaged phone in the process. Chimaev was set for his first main event against Nate Diaz in the UFC 279 main event before failing to make the welterweight limit at the weigh-ins. He weighed in at 178.5lbs and the UFC ended up moving him to the co-main event to face Kevin Holland.
UFC・
ComicBook
WWE's The Bloodline Has A New Championship Title
After a fan vote, it was revealed that NXT North American Champion Carmelo Hayes' opponent for tonight's NXT One Year Anniversary would be Wes Lee, but then Hayes and Trick Williams attacked Lee ahead of the match and delivered a brutal beatdown. They stomped on him and kicked him and even slammed his head into a locker door, and so when it was time for the match he said there was no opponent to fight. That's when Solo Sikoa's music hit and the Bloodline's newest member showed up, telling Hayes he had next, and they would proceed to have a match. Then Sikoa shocked everyone when he pinned Hayes and gave The Bloodline another Championship Title, and odds are we'll be seeing it soon on SmackDown, but will Hayes follow suit? We'll have to wait and see.
wrestlinginc.com
Triple H Teases Confrontation Between Roman Reigns And Newly Signed WWE Star
Earlier this week, Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns took time to speak on Logan Paul's podcast, "Impaulsive." However, after the seemingly amicable interview was over, the polarizing YouTube star's show continued on, without Reigns in the room, with Paul saying he could defeat Reigns in a match. Reigns got...
wrestlinginc.com
Bianca Belair Names WWE Stars She Would Form A Stable With
Bianca Belair has worked as a singles wrestler throughout her WWE career, enjoying plenty of success as a former "SmackDown" Women's Champion and the current "Raw" Women's Champion. As of late, the EST of WWE has been working alongside Alexa Bliss and Asuka in a feud against Damage CTRL, but that does not appear to be a long-term faction. Belair recently spoke with Inside The Ropes about potentially creating a faction down the line, but neither Bliss nor Asuka were her first choices when making a dream group for herself. Instead, she opted to go with two wrestlers who bring slightly more physical power to the table.
411mania.com
Steve Austin On His Decision to Retire At 38, Changing Wrestling Style After Broken Neck
Steve Austin recently weighed in on his decision to retire, calling it one of the toughest things he’s ever had to do. Austin spoke with Bill Apter for Sportskeeda and you can check out a couple of highlights below:. On his decision to retire: “Believe me, retiring at 38...
wrestlingrumors.net
WWE Star Makes Surprise NXT Appearance, Wins North American Title
Well that’s a surprise. There are a lot of talented wrestlers in WWE and it can be interesting to see what they are all doing from week to week. To make things even more complicated, there are multiple unique rosters in WWE, some of which are on a higher level than others. NXT is the official WWE developmental roster and a call up can be a great thing for a wrestler’s career. This time though, things are a little more confusing.
411mania.com
Eric Bischoff on How Big the NWO Would Have Been If Hulk Hogan Wasn’t The Third Man
On the latest edition of 83 Weeks, Eric Bischoff talked about how big the NWO would have gotten if Hulk Hogan wasn’t the third man to join the group after Scott Hall and Kevin Nash. Bischoff said that Sting would have been the third man in that case, and he thinks the storyline would have still become very popular. Highlights from his comments are below.
411mania.com
Brian Gewirtz On Whether Vince McMahon Wanted Competition After WCW, Talks Simone Johnson’s New Name
Brian Gewirtz was one of the key writers for WWE during the Attitude Era, and he recently weighed in on whether Vince McMahon yearned for real competition after buying WCW and more. Gewirtz spoke with Sportskeeda for a new interview and you can check out some highlights below:. On if...
wrestlinginc.com
Spoilers: Former WWE Star Makes AEW Debut
AEW taped matches for "Dark: Elevation" prior to the live episode of this week's "AEW Dynamite" at the MVP Arena in Albany, NY. During the tapings, a former WWE 24/7 Champion made his debut. ** SPOILERS BELOW **. According to PWInsider, Mascara Dorada (FKA Gran Metalik in WWE) defeated Serpentico...
10 Wrestlers Who Have Returned To WWE In 2022
Here are 10 wrestlers who have returned to WWE in 2022 so far!
stillrealtous.com
WWE Hall Of Famer Confident He Could Beat CM Punk In A Fight
Everyone is talking about CM Punk at the moment due to the explosive comments he made at the All Out post-show media scrum, and because of his backstage altercation with The Elite following the scrum. WWE Hall of Famer Road Dogg recently addressed the CM Punk situation on his Oh...
