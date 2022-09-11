Bicyclist struck by hit-and-run sedan in Newport Beach

Authorities say a man riding a bicycle was struck by a hit-and-run driver in Newport Beach.

The crash unfolded around 8:30 a.m. Sunday in the 3000 block of Jamboree Road near a car dealership. Police said the car was described as a white sedan with a cracked windshield.

Police said all southbound lanes of Jamboree Road are closed at Eastbluff Drive and University Avenue for the next few hours.

Anyone with more information was asked to call police at 949-644-3681 or Orange County Crime Stoppers at 855-847-6227.