Effective: 2022-09-16 09:48:00 MDT Expires: 2022-09-16 10:15:00 MDT Urgency: Unknown Severity: Unknown Certainty: Unknown Target Area: Flathead; Lake; Mineral; Missoula; Ravalli; Sanders The Air Quality Alert for Flathead, Lake, Mineral, Missoula, Ravalli and Sanders counties has been cancelled. For more information visit the Montana Department of Environmental Quality at www.todaysair.mt.gov

FLATHEAD COUNTY, MT ・ 4 HOURS AGO