Alabama holds No. 1 spot but there are major changes in the USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll

By Eddie Timanus, USA TODAY
 5 days ago

A Week 2 slate in college football featuring upsets aplenty caused considerable shakeup in the USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll. The chaos didn’t quite reach the upper echelons, but things did get a bit tighter at the top.

Alabama is still No. 1, though the Crimson Tide’s narrow escape from Texas and No. 2 Georgia’s impressive showing through the first two weeks has caused the gap to shrink. Alabama received 39 of 65 first-place votes this week, while the Bulldogs claimed 25. Ohio State holds on to the No. 3 position, picking up the remaining No. 1 nod. Clemson and Michigan hold steady at 4 and 5, respectively.

Alabama kicker Will Reichard (16) reacts after kicking the game-winning field goal against Texas at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Scott Wachter, USA TODAY Sports

The rest of the top 10, however, looks very different. Bedlam rivals Oklahoma and Oklahoma State hold the next two spots, followed by Southern California climbing four spots to No. 8. Michigan State slides up to No. 9.

Kentucky and Brigham Young make the week’s big leaps. The Wildcats vault 10 places to No. 10 after winning at Florida, while the Cougars gain 11 spots to land at No. 14 after outlasting future Big 12 foe Baylor in overtime. Arkansas also makes a big move, climbing six notches to No. 11 after winning its SEC opener against South Carolina.

Heading in the other direction, Texas A&M falls from No. 6 all the way to No. 22 after becoming Appalachian State’s latest upset victim. Baylor slips 11 spots to No. 19. Texas, despite coming up a point short against Alabama, actually moves up two spots to No. 20.

Tennessee joins the poll at No. 16 following its overtime triumph at Pittsburgh, and Penn State moves in at No. 23.

Notre Dame is out of The top 25 for the first time since September of 2017. Wisconsin is the week’s other dropout following a home loss to Washington State.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Alabama holds No. 1 spot but there are major changes in the USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll

Community Policy