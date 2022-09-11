Read full article on original website
1 killed in north Wichita crash
A deadly crash closed a section of Interstate 135 for a time Friday morning in north Wichita.
WIBW
Two dead after Halstead man leads police chase, intentionally hits truck
SAWYER, Kan. (WIBW) - Two people are dead after a Halstead man led officials on a police chase in South-Central Kansas and intentionally hit a 70-year-old man’s truck in an oncoming lane. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that just before 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 14, emergency...
WIBW
9-year-old boy critically hurt in crash with bus carrying Winfield MS football team
WELLINGTON, Kan. (KWCH) - Friday Update: A nine-year-old boy suffered critical injuries in a crash Thursday afternoon in Sumner County. The accident happened around 4:20 p.m. at the intersection of U.S. 160 and Oliver. The Sumner County Sheriff’s Office said a Winfield school bus was traveling westbound in the 1200...
Kansas authorities identify two men killed in head-on crash after police pursuit
Police say the chase started in Pratt County and ended in Barber County.
WIBW
Woman, teen hospitalized after car flips off of I-35 near Emporia
EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - A woman and a teenager from the Emporia area were sent to the hospital after their car flipped off of I-35 near Emporia. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 5:55 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 13, emergency crews were called to the area of mile marker 117.6 on northbound I-35 in Lyon Co. with reports of an injury accident.
21-year-old man dead in south Wichita shooting
A man is dead after an early-morning shooting in south Wichita.
Woman crashes after going over 80 mph in downtown Wichita
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A woman was critically injured in a crash in downtown Wichita Monday afternoon. According to Captain Wendell Nicholson, a little after 2 p.m., a motorcycle officer was monitoring speed when he clocked a car going over 80 mph on westbound Kellogg. He says it was pulling away, going even faster. “By […]
Woman injured in 80 mph crash near downtown Wichita
A speeding driver was injured in a crash on westbound Kellogg. It happened just after 2:00 p.m. Monday afternoon at Main and Kellogg near downtown Wichita.
adastraradio.com
Kansas Man Dead After UTV Crashes into Bull
KINGMAN COUNTY, Kan. (KNS) — A Kansas man died after his UTV crashed into a bull. The collision happened Friday night. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, just before 10:30 pm, 19-year-old Max Wewe, of Pretty Prairie, was driving a UTV. With him was 21-year-old Cade Fairchild, of Cheney.
Kansas man, 19, dies when off-road vehicle hits bull in middle of road, KHP says
The man was driving a 2017 Polaris UTV.
Man, 23, dies when rear-ends semi truck trailer on I-135 Saturday: authorities
The incident happened near the exit on 53rd street in Park City.
WIBW
Kansas Turnpike Authority switches motorist assist carrier to Geico
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Turnpike has switched its motorist assist carrier to Geico as Safety Patrol vehicles help stranded drivers. The Kansas Turnpike Authority says its safety assistance program will get a new look as Geico becomes the sponsor of the motorist assist service. It said the KTA Safety Assist, sponsored by Geico, continues to be a key part of its traffic safety efforts.
WIBW
GoFundMe raises funds for funeral, children of fatal rain-slickened I-135 crash
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Gofundme has been created to pay for the funeral of the victim of the fatal crash along rain-slickened I-135, as well as trusts for his two young children. Family and friends of Damian Conner, of Whitewater, the victim of a fatal crash along rain-slickened I-135...
KAKE TV
'I hope I'm alive to see it completed': Kellogg construction project gets underway
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - A construction project on Kellogg that will stretch from east Wichita to Andover will take years, but it could've been much worse. "I hope I'm alive to see it completed," said Debbie Maltbie, who lives near Kellogg. Maltbie was at the east Kellogg construction meeting Tuesday...
One dead in crash near Park City
The Kansas Highway Patrol says the Saturday morning crash claimed the life of Damian Conner, 23 of Whitewater. His vehicle could not stop on the wet roadway and crashed into the back of a semi.
Police identify Wichita man killed in accident on Pawnee
A man died following an accident in south Wichita. It happened around 8:00 a.m. Monday morning on Pawnee, below the I-135 overpass.
Why an alert was sent to some Wichita phones Monday
3:45 p.m. UPDATE (KSNW) — It could be a few days before we know if an alert test worked in Wichita Monday afternoon. It was only supposed to go to cellphones in a half-mile square area northwest of Douglas and Topeka. Jonathan Marr, deputy director of Sedgwick County Emergency Management, said it appeared to go […]
KWCH.com
Wichita police seek help to locate missing woman
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Police Department is asking for help finding 44-year-old Wichita woman Nellie Wills. She was last seen on Sept. 1 in the 400 block of East 2nd Street North. Police say Wills has mental health and developmental challenges and has not been taking her mental...
How the looming railroad strike could impact Kansas
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Thousands of railroad workers nationwide are preparing to walk off the job Friday, threatening to disrupt many parts of the economy. In Kansas, the strike could have a serious impact on agriculture. The Association of American Railroads shared that this strike could cost $2 billion a day, and everything from grain, […]
Police warn of false info about ‘Second Chance Thursdays’
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Second Chance Thursday is an opportunity for those with outstanding traffic warrants to clear them and avoid arrest. However, Wichita police say a local bail bond company is spreading false information in order to lure people to arrest them. The department posted to Facebook to remind the public that Second Chance […]
