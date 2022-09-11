Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
calexicochronicle.com
VOLLEYBALL: Homecoming for New IVC Coach
IMPERIAL — In 2013, Jocelyn Rodriguez graduated from Southwest High School in El Centro as a two-year varsity volleyball athlete. She was part of the 2012 Eagles’ team that went undefeated in Imperial Valley League play and didn’t lose a set. Now a decade later, and after...
calexicochronicle.com
Valley Firefighters’ Hunt for ‘Trophy Hydrant’ Begins Anew
CALEXICO — As contrary as it seems, Valley firefighters have a longstanding tradition of stealing from one another as a way to build camaraderie among their respective agencies. The practice dates back to the early 1980s and entered a hiatus of sorts in recent years when the object of...
calexicochronicle.com
Storm Shifts 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb
IMPERIAL — With the grandstands muddy and slick from Tropical Storm Kay, the 9/11 Memorial Event and Stair Climb was nearly cancelled before being modified and taken indoors. The event on Saturday, Sept. 10, remained at the Imperial Valley Fairgrounds, but the static displays and speakers were inside the...
calexicochronicle.com
Valley Cities Show Problems with State Water Resource Board
HOLTVILLE — For the past three years, Holtville has struggled to navigate the complicated funding system of the California State Water Resource Board as the city has worked to upgrade its water treatment plant. “You can see it reflected in my monthly city manager’s reports to the City Council....
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
calexicochronicle.com
Niland Man Dies in One of Two Semi Truck Collisions
CALEXICO/NILAND — Tractor-trailer rigs figured prominently in two major collisions — one resulting in death — on opposite ends of the Valley on Wednesday, Sept. 14, according to reports from the California Highway Patrol. A 40-year-old Niland man was killed in Niland around 11:40 a.m. when he...
calexicochronicle.com
Brawley Man Arrested for Sept. 5 Stabbing
BRAWLEY — A 38-year-old Brawley man was arrested by police following an investigation into the stabbing of another Brawley man in the 900 block of Main Street on Sept. 5. Cory Odom emerged as a potential suspect in that incident, where the adult male victim sustained multiple stab wounds and had to be flown via air ambulance to a hospital out of the county, the Brawley Police Department stated in a press release.
calexicochronicle.com
There’s a New Sheriff (Police Chief) in Town
HOLTVILLE — Imperial County sheriff’s Sgt. Joe Conkey has taken over as Holtville’s new police chief following the promotion of former chief, Sgt. Roy Patterson. Chief Conkey was introduced to the public during the Holtville City Council meeting on Monday night, Sept. 12. Imperial County Undersheriff and...
calexicochronicle.com
Calexico Chamber Blames City for Cancelled Candidate Forum
CALEXICO — The Chamber of Commerce for Greater Calexico is blaming city hall for the sudden and allegedly unexplained revocation of a permit to host a City Council candidate forum in council chambers on Monday, Sept. 19. In turn, City Manager Esperanza Colio Warren told this publication that she...
IN THIS ARTICLE
calexicochronicle.com
Council OK’s Potential Creation of Border Health Commission
CALEXICO — The City Council narrowly approved a memorandum of understanding that would allow for the creation of a Calexico-Mexicali Border Health Commission during its regular meeting on Wednesday, Sept. 14. As initially proposed, the commission would help foster direct collaboration and coordination between the sister cities to address...
calexicochronicle.com
Election Workers Needed for Nov. 8
EL CENTRO —The Imperial County Registrar of Voters is seeking election workers, poll workers and inspectors for the Nov. 8 General Election. Compensation for poll workers is $100 per day and $110 per day for inspectors. To qualify as an election worker, you must be one of the following:
Comments / 0