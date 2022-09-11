River North’s ‘Kindness Creators’ 20th year of giving back on 9/11

Sunday marks 21 years since the 9/11 attacks on the Pentagon, New York City and Flight 93.

This is the 20th year that residents in River Forest have turned this day of remembrance into a day of action. Jamie Moran and Pam Lawrence from “Kindness Creators,” joined us to tell us more about it.

Love the WGN Morning News? We love you, too. And you can have all the hijinks delivered to your inbox every weekday morning. Sign up and subscribe to our WGN Morning News newsletter.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGN-TV.