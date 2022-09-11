ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
River North’s ‘Kindness Creators’ 20th year of giving back on 9/11

By Gaynor Hall, Sean Lewis
Sunday marks 21 years since the 9/11 attacks on the Pentagon, New York City and Flight 93.

This is the 20th year that residents in River Forest have turned this day of remembrance into a day of action. Jamie Moran and Pam Lawrence from “Kindness Creators,” joined us to tell us more about it.

