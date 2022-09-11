ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Danish ship gets in minor crash at Inner Harbor during Fleet Week

By Bryna Zumer
 5 days ago
An accident with a Danish ship caused minor damage at the Inner Harbor during Fleet Week this morning, said Baltimore police.

Fleet Week, which began Sept. 8, brings special service vessels, flyovers, and associated festivals to Baltimore. American, Canadian and Danish vessels were available for public touring today at the Harbor, Port Covington and Fells Point.

At about 11:20 a.m., a tug was pulling the ship when it struck and smashed some wood pilings, said police spokesperson Amanda Krotki.

The tugboat then pulled the ship into a U.S. Navy vessel, causing minor damage, she said.

The Danish ship has left and no injuries were reported.

The incident didn't seem to significantly slow down Fleet Week, which runs through Sept. 13 in Baltimore.

In a statement from a U.S. Navy spokesperson, they said that no one was injured and there was no serious damage.

No U.S. Navy personnel were injured and no serious damage sustained onboard USS Minneapolis St. Paul (LCS 21) when the Danish training ship Danmark made contact with the moored LCS while the Danish ship was getting underway from the Baltimore Inner Harbor Sept 11, 2022. The ships were in port taking part in what has been a fantastic week in Baltimore for Maryland Fleet Week and Flyover Baltimore.

