Newberry, SC

coladaily.com

United Way Midlands searching for volunteers to read to students

United Way of the Midlands is looking for volunteers interested in reading to elementary-aged students for the school year. The volunteer initiative takes place through the Midlands Reading Consortium (MRC), a literacy-focused program that uses shared reading experiences to ignite a love for reading in elementary students. The program is a partnership between United Way of the Midlands and 17 Midlands elementary schools across Richland, Lexington, Fairfield, Calhoun and Orangeburg counties.
LEXINGTON, SC
abccolumbia.com

RCSD plans to destroy homeless camp near Forest Acres

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) — A large homeless camp identified by the Richland County Sheriff’s Department will soon be no more. Friday, the department will oversee cleanup of a private property where it believes many individuals were staying and committing crimes. “What you see behind me is a part...
COLUMBIA, SC
Columbia Star

Lexington District One announces new NPES assistant principal

Lexington County School District One Board of Trustees recently approved the promotion of Jennie S. King to assistant principal of New Providence Elementary School. King returns to NPES from Deerfield Elementary School, where she has served as the school’s literacy coach since 2021. An experienced educator of 23 years,...
LEXINGTON, SC
News19 WLTX

Dedicating hands of nurses: USC Sumter honors second cohort of nursing students as they prepare to see first patients

SUMTER, S.C. — The second round of nursing students at USC Sumter is about to see their very first patients this week. Today the school had a Dedication of Hands ceremony. "A little nervous but mostly excited to start this process in my life," nursing student Jherin Wunker explained as she talked about how she's feeling as she prepares to treat her first patients on Friday.
COLUMBIA, SC
City
Newberry, SC
City
Livingston, SC
County
Newberry County, SC
Newberry County, SC
Society
WIS-TV

Soda City Live: 2022 Fall Arts and Crafts Market Extravaganza

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Midlands Crafter’s Association welcomes back its annual Fall Arts and Craft Market Extravaganza. For two days families will be able to enjoy the event and park for free. There will also be a craft show and silent auction with proceeds going towards the Harvest...
COLUMBIA, SC
Newberry Observer

Five Newberry County nursing graduates receive pins

NEWBERRY COUNTY — Five recent Piedmont Technical College (PTC) graduates from Newberry County were recognized in the summer Nurse Pinning Ceremony at the Lex Walters Campus-Greenwood. Ebony Ellis, Kanequia Gray, Tia Sims and Kathryn Dawn Snow each earned a diploma in applied science, major in practical nursing. Essence Dominick...
NEWBERRY COUNTY, SC
News19 WLTX

Teens barred from ever going to Richland Two events again after Spring Valley fight

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Three teenagers have been arrested for their role in a fight that halted a high school football game at Spring Valley High School last Friday night. Richland County Sheriff's Deputies said Monday that the three 17-year-olds were charged with affray (fighting in public) and released back to their parents. Deputies say the three were not students at any school in Richland School District Two.
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
WIS-TV

Newberry County Sheriff marks third year of investigation into homicide, asks public for assistance

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Newberry County Sheriff Lee Foster is marking the third anniversary of a shooting by asking anyone with information to come forward. Sharonda Sims was found dead around 3 a.m. on Sept. 17, 2019, on Drayton St. Foster said law enforcement found Sims after a 911 call reported finding the woman on the side of the road. First responders found her with gunshot wounds.
NEWBERRY COUNTY, SC
golaurens.com

County Council files objection to closing road near Waterloo

Laurens County has filed an official objection to a request before the SC Department of Transportation to close Cedar Grove Church Road near Waterloo. Three of the six people who spoke during public comments at the Sept. 13 council meeting expressed opposition to closing the road. They told council that the land owner that wants the road closed lives in North Carolina, and that person’s desire should not supersede the people who live there. The county’s objection cites emergency medical and law enforcement travel concerns for the area.
LAURENS COUNTY, SC

