coladaily.com
United Way Midlands searching for volunteers to read to students
United Way of the Midlands is looking for volunteers interested in reading to elementary-aged students for the school year. The volunteer initiative takes place through the Midlands Reading Consortium (MRC), a literacy-focused program that uses shared reading experiences to ignite a love for reading in elementary students. The program is a partnership between United Way of the Midlands and 17 Midlands elementary schools across Richland, Lexington, Fairfield, Calhoun and Orangeburg counties.
abccolumbia.com
RCSD plans to destroy homeless camp near Forest Acres
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) — A large homeless camp identified by the Richland County Sheriff’s Department will soon be no more. Friday, the department will oversee cleanup of a private property where it believes many individuals were staying and committing crimes. “What you see behind me is a part...
Columbia Star
Lexington District One announces new NPES assistant principal
Lexington County School District One Board of Trustees recently approved the promotion of Jennie S. King to assistant principal of New Providence Elementary School. King returns to NPES from Deerfield Elementary School, where she has served as the school’s literacy coach since 2021. An experienced educator of 23 years,...
Dedicating hands of nurses: USC Sumter honors second cohort of nursing students as they prepare to see first patients
SUMTER, S.C. — The second round of nursing students at USC Sumter is about to see their very first patients this week. Today the school had a Dedication of Hands ceremony. "A little nervous but mostly excited to start this process in my life," nursing student Jherin Wunker explained as she talked about how she's feeling as she prepares to treat her first patients on Friday.
wach.com
Looking for answers: Midlands mother exhausted with landlord battle, applies for transfer
COLUMBIA, SC — New developments in a story we first shared here on WACH FOX News, after a Midlands mother and her family battled their landlord over unlivable conditions including a roach infestation, forcing them to live in hotels. Now the landlord tells us he hopes to get justice...
WIS-TV
Soda City Live: 2022 Fall Arts and Crafts Market Extravaganza
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Midlands Crafter’s Association welcomes back its annual Fall Arts and Craft Market Extravaganza. For two days families will be able to enjoy the event and park for free. There will also be a craft show and silent auction with proceeds going towards the Harvest...
Five Newberry County nursing graduates receive pins
NEWBERRY COUNTY — Five recent Piedmont Technical College (PTC) graduates from Newberry County were recognized in the summer Nurse Pinning Ceremony at the Lex Walters Campus-Greenwood. Ebony Ellis, Kanequia Gray, Tia Sims and Kathryn Dawn Snow each earned a diploma in applied science, major in practical nursing. Essence Dominick...
WIS-TV
DJJ investigative incident reports include allegations June “mob” violence was “set up” by staff
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Department of Juvenile Justice records include allegations by DJJ youth that a fight which left two juveniles hospitalized (one overnight) in June was “set up” by DJJ security. The documents also include the report of one DJJ employee who alleged hearing a juvenile corrections...
Day care workers accused of putting ice packs in kids’ clothes
FOUNTAIN INN, S.C. — Two day care employees have been charged with cruelty to children after investigators said they put homemade ice packs in the kids’ clothes. Joy Lashway and Kimberly McCall were both charged with two counts of cruelty to children, police told WYFF. Warrants obtained by...
'Cuts for Gabbiee': a decade of good deeds in remembrance of murdered student
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Dozens of people filled the barber chairs at Ridge View High School to help raise money for the Gabbiee Swainson Scholarship. In August of 2012, 15-year-old Swainson was kidnapped and murdered. She attended Richland School District 2 high school and years later they are continuing to keep her memory alive.
wach.com
"There is a complete and utter lack of responsibility": Midlands schools beef up security
Columbia, S.C. (WACH) — The fight to keep students safe in the Midlands continues. So far this year, at least three guns have been seized at Midlands schools, there have been threats, and there have been fights. Earlier in September Richland County School District Two Superintendent Baron Davis called...
Teens barred from ever going to Richland Two events again after Spring Valley fight
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Three teenagers have been arrested for their role in a fight that halted a high school football game at Spring Valley High School last Friday night. Richland County Sheriff's Deputies said Monday that the three 17-year-olds were charged with affray (fighting in public) and released back to their parents. Deputies say the three were not students at any school in Richland School District Two.
Piano shop has been a presence in Rock Hill for nearly 100 years
ROCK HILL, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – There’s an old, brick building that’s been next to Dave Lyle Boulevard in Rock Hill for… a while. But the noises of the busy street next to it, don’t make it inside because there’s another sound floating through all three floors. “I mean, just by practice,” said Kris […]
WIS-TV
Newberry County Sheriff marks third year of investigation into homicide, asks public for assistance
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Newberry County Sheriff Lee Foster is marking the third anniversary of a shooting by asking anyone with information to come forward. Sharonda Sims was found dead around 3 a.m. on Sept. 17, 2019, on Drayton St. Foster said law enforcement found Sims after a 911 call reported finding the woman on the side of the road. First responders found her with gunshot wounds.
golaurens.com
County Council files objection to closing road near Waterloo
Laurens County has filed an official objection to a request before the SC Department of Transportation to close Cedar Grove Church Road near Waterloo. Three of the six people who spoke during public comments at the Sept. 13 council meeting expressed opposition to closing the road. They told council that the land owner that wants the road closed lives in North Carolina, and that person’s desire should not supersede the people who live there. The county’s objection cites emergency medical and law enforcement travel concerns for the area.
WYFF4.com
South Carolina day care workers accused of putting frozen icepacks inside the clothing of children
FOUNTAIN INN, S.C. — Two now-former Upstate day care workers stand accused of putting frozen, homemade icepacks inside the clothing of two children. Joy Lashway and Kimberly McCall have been charged with two counts of cruelty to children, according to James Paris with Fountain Inn Police Department. According to...
Richland County jail director fired after two months on the job
COLUMBIA, S.C. — The director of the Richland County jail has been fired after only two months on the job, the second time he's been terminated from leading a county jail this year. A spokesperson for Richland County government confirmed Wednesday that Tyrell Cato had been terminated as of...
Want to grow your own luffa? It's possible in South Carolina
LEXINGTON, S.C. — Did you know luffa, that scrubber you use in the shower, is a vegetable?. Turns out you can grow it here in South Carolina, and you can even eat it when it's 4 - 6 inches long. A Lexington woman Lisa Huntley, originally from the Pacific...
WPMI
High school students in South Carolina post videos of themselves fighting, authorities say
KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — Fighting at school is going to another level at a high school in South Carolina. The Kershaw County Sheriff's Department said it has had to file charges against several students at Lugoff-Elgin High School for fighting on school grounds, just five weeks into the school year.
WIS-TV
Police looking for answers on 1-year anniversary of Allen professor’s death
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Friday marks the one-year anniversary of the murder of a 94-year-old, former Allen University professor and police are asking that anyone with information, come forward. Robbie Atkinson was found dead in her home on Calhoun Street in September of 2021. Evidence at the scene showed no...
