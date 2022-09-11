ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Max Kellerman 'apologizes' after appearing to insinuate St. Louis Cardinals' Albert Pujols has been using PEDs to enable his stunning form at 42... as he asks: 'How does a player turn back the clock like this?'

While Albert Pujols inches closer and closer to 700 career home runs, some in the sports media world are wondering how he got this far in the twilight of his career. Pujols just hit his 697th career home run against the Pirates - passing Alex Rodriguez to take sole possession of 4th place on the MLB's all-time home run leader list.
Red Sox DFA pitcher right after he blows game vs Yankees

The Boston Red Sox lost 7-6 to the New York Yankees in 10 innings on Tuesday night at Fenway Park (in a game that featured home runs No. 56 and 57 from Aaron Judge). The Yankees scored three runs in the top of the 10th inning before the Red Sox came up just short — scoring two runs — in the bottom half of the inning.
Giants option Littell after heated exchange with Kapler

SAN FRANCISCO -- Zack Littell isn't having a good season and has pitched in three of the last four games, so, with the way the Giants handle their active roster, he likely would have been a candidate to be optioned at some point this week anyway. He might have accelerated...
Josh Naylor joining Guardians' bench Wednesday afternoon

Cleveland Guardians first baseman Josh Naylor is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday afternoon's series finale against left-hander Patrick Sandoval and the Los Angeles Angels. What It Means:. The lefty-hitting Naylor will take a seat against the Angels' southpaw. Owen Miller will move to first base while Amed Rosario...
Joey Bart catching for Giants on Tuesday

San Francisco Giants catcher Joey Bart is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Atlanta Braves. Bart will catch for right-hander Jakob Junis on Tuesday and bat ninth versus right-hander Kyle Wright and Atlanta. Austin Wynns returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Bart for 7.4 FanDuel points...
Mark McGwire: Aaron Judge Will Pass Roger Maris, Challenge Barry Bonds

As Aaron Judge chases Roger Maris’ American League and Yankees record for most home runs in a season, one notorious ex-slugger believes No. 99 should set his sights higher. Mark McGwire and Sammy Sosa surpassed Maris’ 61 home runs in 1998, with McGwire ultimately resetting the bar at 70 longballs. Another bopper synonymous with baseball’s steroid era, Barry Bonds, toppled that total with 73 dingers in 2001.
Bubba Thompson on Rangers' bench Wednesday

Texas Rangers outfielder Bubba Thompson is not in the starting lineup on Wednesday against left-hander JP Sears and the Oakland Athletics. The Rangers appear to be giving Thompson a rare breather after he went hitless the last two games. Nick Solak will replace Thompson in left field and hit eighth.
Cardinals' Alec Burleson batting seventh on Wednesday

St. Louis Cardinals outfielder Alec Burleson is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Milwaukee Brewers. Burleson will start in right field on Wednesday and bat seventh versus right-hander Corbin Burnes and Milwaukee. Tyler O'Neill moves to the bench. Tyler O'Neill. numberFire's models project Burleson for 5.6 FanDuel...
Emmanuel Rivera in lineup Thursday for Diamondbacks

Arizona Diamondbacks infielder Emmanuel Rivera is starting Thursday in the team's game against the San Diego Padres. Rivera is getting the nod at third base, batting fifth in the order versus Padres starter Sean Manaea. Our models project Rivera 1.0 hits, 0.5 runs, 0.2 home runs, 0.8 RBI and 10.8...
Stone Garrett starting for Arizona on Thursday

Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder Stone Garrett is in the lineup Thursday in the team's game against the San Diego Padres. Garrett is getting the nod in left field, batting leadoff versus Padres starter Sean Manaea. Our models project Garrett for 1.2 hits, 0.7 runs, 0.2 home runs, 0.6 RBI and 12.3...
Brendan Donovan batting leadoff Thursday for Cardinals

St. Louis Cardinals infielder Brendan Donovan will bat leadoff in Thursday's series opener against right-hander Chase Anderson and the Cincinnati Reds. Donovan will move back into the leadoff spot after hitting fifth on Wednesday. Tommy Edman will hop down a spot to hit second.
Atlanta's Travis d'Arnaud batting fifth on Friday

Atlanta Braves catcher Travis d'Arnaud is starting in Friday's contest against the Philadelphia Phillies. d'Arnaud will take over behind the plate after William Contreras was picked as Friday's designated hitter and Marcell Ozuna was benched. In a matchup versus left-hander Ranger Suarez, our models project d'Arnaud to score 8.5 FanDuel...
Josh Smith sitting Wednesday for Rangers

Texas Rangers infielder/outfielder Josh Smith is not in the starting lineup on Wednesday against left-hander JP Sears and the Oakland Athletics. Corey Seager will replace Smith at shortstop and hit second. Smith is 0-for-11 with three strikeouts in his last three games. Seager has a $3,400 salary on Wednesday and...
Royals' Kyle Isbel batting eighth on Thursday

Kansas City Royals outfielder Kyle Isbel is in the starting lineup for Thursday's game against the Minnesota Twins. Isbel will start in right field on Thursday and bat eighth versus right-hander Dylan Bundy and the Twins. Drew Waters moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Isbel for 7.5 FanDuel points...
Royals' Nick Pratto batting seventh on Thursday

Kansas City Royals infielder Nick Pratto is in the starting lineup for Thursday's game against the Minnesota Twins. Pratto will start at first base on Thursday and bat seventh versus right-hander Dylan Bundy and the Twins. Ryan O'Hearn moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Pratto for 9.1 FanDuel points...
Drew Waters sitting for Royals on Thursday

Kansas City Royals outfielder Drew Waters is not in the starting lineup for Thursday's game against the Minnesota Twins. Waters will move to the bench on Thursday with Kyle Isbel starting in right field. Isbel will bat eighth versus right-hander Dylan Bundy and the Twins. numberFire's models project Isbel for...
