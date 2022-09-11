ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Applause from packed crowds as Queen’s cortege made its way down the Royal Mile

By The Newsroom
 5 days ago
Crowds packed Edinburgh’s famous Royal Mile as the Queen arrived in the Scottish capital for one final time.

Having left her “beloved” Balmoral estate – where she died peacefully on Thursday – the coffin carrying Elizabeth II travelled to Edinburgh.

As the cortege headed down the Royal Mile – which stretches from Edinburgh Castle at one end to the royal residence of the Palace of Holyroodhouse at the other – thousands gathered.

Crowds had been forming throughout the day, with people lined up several rows deep at the barriers that had been erected.

Crowds watch as the hearse carrying the coffin of Queen Elizabeth 11 was taken through the centre of Edinburgh to the Palace of Holyroodhouse. (Ian Forsyth/PA)

As the cortege went past, there was a ripple of gentle applause from those who had come to see her and pay their respects, with many seen filming the scenes on mobile phones.

But there was silence when cortege entered the forecourt at the Palace of Holyroodhouse – where the Queen had spent time earlier this summer.

Waiting outside the Palace, the Duke of York, and the Duke and Duchess of Wessex, received the Queen’s coffin.

A guard of honour was formed by the King’s Bodyguard for Scotland (Royal Company of Archers).

The Princess Royal, who had travelled down from Balmoral in the group of cars, and her husband Vice Admiral Sir Timothy Laurence also stood alongside Andrew, Edward and Sophie – while members of the Royal Company of Archers acted as pallbearers, carrying the Queen’s coffin into the throne room at the palace.

Vice Admiral Timothy Laurence and the Princess Royal stand solemnly as the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, is carried into the Palace of Holyroodhouse. (Aaron Chown/PA)

It came at the end of a journey which lasted more than six hours, travelling from the countryside of Royal Deeside, right to the heart of the Scottish capital city.

As well as those who packed the streets throughout Edinburgh, others had clambered on to Arthur’s Seat and the Salisbury Crags, trying to get the city’s best view of the gardens and courtyard of Holyroodhouse.

There was silence in the Palace courtyard, with members of staff lining up, wearing black armbands, as a mark of respect.

Before the coffin arrived, the Royal Company of Archers, also known as the King’s Bodyguard for Scotland performed a guard of honour for the Queen.

Her body will now lie at rest in the royal residence overnight, before being taken to St Giles’ Cathedral in Edinburgh for a service of prayer and reflection.

Members of the public will also get the chance to see her coffin there, before it it is taken to Edinburgh Airport, for the journey down to London.

The King and Queen Consort are expected to arrive in Scotland again tomorrow where they will hear a motion of condolence before the Scottish Parliament.

As the hearse carrying the queen’s coffin departed Balmoral on Sunday morning, First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said it was a “sad and poignant moment as Her Majesty, The Queen leaves her beloved Balmoral for the final time”.

Ms Sturgeon added: “As she makes her journey to Edinburgh, Scotland will pay tribute to an extraordinary woman.”

Related
newschain

King, William and Harry to walk behind Queen’s coffin to Westminster Hall

The King will be joined by his sons the Prince of Wales and Duke of Sussex as they walk behind the Queen’s coffin from Buckingham Palace to where she will lie in state. Charles, William and Harry – along with the Duke of York, the Princess Royal and the Earl of Wessex – will follow the coffin on foot as it makes its journey to Westminster Hall on Wednesday afternoon.
U.K.
newschain

Crown to be removed and white staff broken at Queen’s committal service

The Queen’s committal service in St George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle, will feature traditions symbolising the end of Elizabeth II’s reign. A congregation of 800 people including the King, the royal family, realm prime ministers, governors-general and mourners from the Queen’s household past and present, including personal staff from across her private estates, will gather in the gothic church on Monday.
newschain

Mourners visiting London for Queen’s funeral urged to stay for lunch

Mourners travelling to London by train for the Queen’s funeral are being urged to stay for lunch to avoid overcrowding. There are fears that a “New Year’s Eve-type mass exodus” after the funeral cortege leaves Westminster will cause severe congestion at Tube and mainline stations, a rail industry source told the PA news agency.
U.K.
newschain

Royal family deliver Queen to nation ahead of lying in state

The Queen was handed to the care of the nation for a period of lying in state after her family marched in homage behind her coffin as it was carried to Westminster Hall. A gun carriage that had borne the coffins of her mother and father carried the late monarch to Westminster Hall – a procession through the heart of the capital watched by tens of thousands who lined the route.
U.K.
newschain

Queen to leave Buckingham Palace for final time as lying in state begins

The King and his sons will walk behind the Queen’s coffin as she leaves Buckingham Palace for the final time ahead of her lying in state. The royal family will accompany their matriarch on foot on the journey to Westminster Hall where hundreds of thousands of people are expected to pay their respects after queueing for hours.
U.K.
newschain

King to lead siblings in poignant vigil over Queen’s coffin after Wales trip

The King is to visit Wales for the first time since ascending the throne before returning to London to hold a vigil at the Queen’s coffin with his brothers and sister. Charles and the Queen Consort will travel to Cardiff on Friday for the next leg of a home nations tour following the Queen’s death, after trips to Northern Ireland and Scotland.
U.K.
newschain

Queen’s children surround her coffin in sombre vigil

The King and his siblings have stood in silent contemplation as they guarded their mother’s coffin in Westminster Hall. The Queen’s children – Charles, the Duke of York, the Princess Royal and the Earl of Wessex – took part in the vigil on Friday evening. The...
U.K.
newschain

Mourners queue overnight for lying in state as King has day of reflection

Mourners are queuing overnight in London for the Queen’s lying in state while the King is set to take a day away from public duties. Members of the public can pay their respects to the late monarch’s coffin for 24 hours a day at Westminster Hall, with queues along Lambeth Bridge and Albert Embankment continuing to flow all night.
U.K.
newschain

Earl pays tribute to ‘beloved mama’ as he meets well-wishers at Windsor Castle

The Earl of Wessex has said the death of the Queen has left “an unimaginable void in all our lives” and his family were now “united in grief”. Edward spoke movingly about the Queen, describing how his two children had shared precious moments with their grandmother, in a statement released as he and his wife viewed flowers left by mourners at Windsor Castle.
U.K.
newschain

Anne greets crowds as she views floral tributes to Queen in Glasgow

Crowds welcomed the Princess Royal as she arrived in Glasgow to meet representatives of organisations which the Queen was patron of. Princess Anne, accompanied by her husband Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence, visited the City Chambers on Thursday afternoon. Arriving to applause and the sound of bagpipes, Anne, the Queen’s...
U.K.
newschain

newschain

