10 N.J. universities among nation’s best, according to U.S. News & World Report

New Jersey is yet again home to some of the nation’s top colleges and universities, according to U.S. News & World Report rankings of 1,500 schools released Monday morning. For the 12th year in a row, Princeton topped the nation’s list of national universities. In the top 100, Rutgers-New Brunswick tied for 55th, Stevens Institute of Technology tied for 83rd, and New Jersey Institute of Technology tied for 97th. Among public universities, Rutgers ranked 19th in the nation, up from 23rd last year.
PRINCETON, NJ
Morris County school among 9 New Jersey schools named 2022 National Blue Ribbon Schools

NEW JERSEY – U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona today recognized 297 schools as National Blue Ribbon Schools for 2022, including nine schools in New Jersey. The recognition is based on a school’s overall academic performance or progress in closing achievement gaps among student subgroups. Secretary Cardona made the announcement during his Road to Success Back to School bus tour.
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ
These New Jersey Colleges Ranked Among Best In America

New Jersey boasts one of the highest college graduation rates in America, and with top-rated small and large, public and private universities, it's no surprise since there seems to be a school to fit every sort of student— 30 of which have ranked among the top 1,500 on the US News & World Report's 2022-2023 Best Colleges.
Interested in farming in NJ? Rutgers has a beginners program

That’s the name of a three-year beginner’s farming training program that launched in May 2021 at the Rutgers New Jersey Agricultural Experiment Station last year. The goal of the program is to provide a path for people who are interested in becoming farmers or who are already new and beginner farmers, to either start or expand their farm business, and be successful in New Jersey.
Beware of black bear in South Jersey

There has been a little bit of buzz among neighbors and on social media around a black bear hanging around a part of Burlington County. My neighbor shared a picture from a friend of his in Tabernacle who keeps spotting a black bear in his backyard. Now folks on the Next-Door app are talking about a black bear spotted three nights in a row near the Red Lion Circle.
BURLINGTON COUNTY, NJ
NJ Educator Dies in Ocean Off Loveladies Saturday

A 57-year-old New Jersey educator died in the ocean off Loveladies on Long Beach Island Saturday, Sept. 10. Coast Guard Station Barnegat Light was notified of individuals in distress in the ocean off Loveladies at approximately 4:15 p.m., and although two younger swimmers – the source of the initial report – managed to escape a rip current and make it to shore, Michael Carlucci was recovered deceased after about a 45-minute search.
BARNEGAT LIGHT, NJ
Best NJ corn mazes, pumpkin patches and hayrides 2022

There’s more fall fun than ever across the Garden State — from corn mazes and hayrides, cider donuts, and pumpkins, gourds and fall decor for hand-picking. Through Halloween, those attractions are welcoming visitors — there’s also petting zoos — even monster truck rides and apple cannons.
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ
94.5 PST plays the best contemporary hits and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Princeton, New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

