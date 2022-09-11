Read full article on original website
10 New Jersey Colleges Ranked Among Best In The Whole Country
It's always nice to see the Garden State recognized for something other than our fantastic beaches, awesome diners, and beautiful greenery, right?. I'm a transplant to the state, but already made the dive into getting my NJ license, and license plate and becoming a real New Jersey resident, I love it.
U.S. News national rankings: N.J. puts 4 in Top 100 (including No. 1 Princeton)
How long has Princeton University’s run as the No. 1 university in the country been? Consider this: The school’s incoming freshman class was starting second grade when it began. For the 12th consecutive year, Princeton was ranked No. 1 in the prestigious U.S. News & World Report rankings,...
10 N.J. universities among nation’s best, according to U.S. News & World Report
New Jersey is yet again home to some of the nation’s top colleges and universities, according to U.S. News & World Report rankings of 1,500 schools released Monday morning. For the 12th year in a row, Princeton topped the nation’s list of national universities. In the top 100, Rutgers-New Brunswick tied for 55th, Stevens Institute of Technology tied for 83rd, and New Jersey Institute of Technology tied for 97th. Among public universities, Rutgers ranked 19th in the nation, up from 23rd last year.
Morris County school among 9 New Jersey schools named 2022 National Blue Ribbon Schools
NEW JERSEY – U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona today recognized 297 schools as National Blue Ribbon Schools for 2022, including nine schools in New Jersey. The recognition is based on a school’s overall academic performance or progress in closing achievement gaps among student subgroups. Secretary Cardona made the announcement during his Road to Success Back to School bus tour.
These New Jersey Colleges Ranked Among Best In America
New Jersey boasts one of the highest college graduation rates in America, and with top-rated small and large, public and private universities, it's no surprise since there seems to be a school to fit every sort of student— 30 of which have ranked among the top 1,500 on the US News & World Report's 2022-2023 Best Colleges.
