Do Pete Carroll, Seahawks have beef with Russell Wilson?
The Seattle Seahawks pulled off a 17-16 victory against their former quarterback Russell Wilson and his Denver Broncos on Monday night. Wilson and head coach Pete Carroll were together in Seattle for 10 years, most notably winning a Super Bowl in 2014. They traded Wilson to Denver in March and a back-and-forth ensued on who actually wanted the divorce: Wilson or the Seahawks organization as a whole?
NFL odds Week 2: Warren Sharp's betting edges on Vikings, Eagles, Bucs
This season, I’m thankful for the opportunity to share weekly content with you right here at FOX Sports. I’ll share weekly recaps of what went right and wrong for teams, coaches and individual players. And I’ll share game previews, blending mismatches, edges, expectations and predictions. Yes, some of it will be very nerdy and data-intensive, but I’ll always back up and give you a straightforward takeaway.
Chiefs, Bills sit on top of Nick's NFL Tiers heading into Week 2 | FIRST THINGS FIRST
Nick Wright tiers all 32 NFL teams ahead of Week 2 and Thursday Night Football between the Los Angeles Chargers and Kansas City Chiefs. Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills trail right behind him. Chris Broussard and Kevin Wildes react to Nick's tiers.
Chargers offensive struggles show in loss vs. Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs | THE HERD
Justin Herbert and Patrick Mahomes competed in a classic AFC West showdown that went down to the last minute. However, the Kansas City Chiefs came out with a 27-24 home victory in Week 2. Mahomes finished with 235 yards and two touchdowns, while Herbert had 334 yards with three touchdowns and a pick-six. Colin Cowherd reacts to the Thursday Night Football matchup and shares his takeaways.
Blazin' 5: Saints upset Tom Brady, Eagles win vs. Vikings on MNF | THE HERD
Colin Cowherd shares his Blazin' 5 picks of Week 2, including the New Orleans Saints upsetting Tom Brady and the Philadelphia Eagles edging out over the Minnesota Vikings on Monday Night Football. What are your blazin' hot picks?
Georgia, Ohio State headline Joel's Week 3 Top 10 | Breaking The Huddle with Joel Klatt
Joel Klatt gives his updated Top 10 for Week 3 of college football. He mentions the Georgia Bulldogs, Ohio State Buckeyes, Alabama Crimson Tide, Michigan Wolverines, USC Trojans, Clemson Tigers, Oklahoma Sooners, Michigan State Spartans, Oklahoma State Cowboys and the Texas Longhorns.
Are the Kansas City Chiefs the team to beat in the AFC?
It wasn't pretty, but the Kansas City Chiefs took sole control of their division after a momentous victory over the Los Angeles Chargers Thursday night. Despite the sloppy nature of the "W," it was a win nonetheless, and exactly what the Chiefs were hoping for from their first home defense of the season.
What Nathaniel Hackett can learn from ill-fated Russell Wilson decision
Nathaniel Hackett has only coached one game as an NFL head coach, but he might have learned a valuable lesson that will shape the rest of his career. In critical moments in competitive games, it is always better to prioritize "players" over "plays" when making decisions. Pardon me for using...
Rookie Jahan Dotson already has earned trust in Washington
The Jacksonville Jaguars sent seven men at Carson Wentz on the critical play of the game Sunday, yet still nobody was really open. The Washington Commanders quarterback had to get rid of the ball, so Wentz flung it toward the end zone, trusting his well-covered receiver would somehow make a play.
NFL odds Week 2: How to bet Vikings-Eagles, pick
One of the NFL's most even rivalries will resume Monday night when the Minnesota Vikings play at the Philadelphia Eagles in a battle of 1-0 teams. The Vikings lead the all-time series 15-14 as the teams first met in 1962. They have split the past eight contests since 2007. Here's...
Why Skip's Cowboys will lose a close game to Joe Burrow, Bengals | UNDISPUTED
The Dallas Cowboys will be rolling with Cooper Rush as (+7.5) underdogs against the Cincinnati Bengals. CeeDee Lamb is not concerned after Dallas dropped their Week 1 game, telling reporters quote: 'we have 16 more.' Skip Bayless decides whether his Cowboys can upset Bengals.
Dak Prescott avoids IR, may return in weeks per Jerry Jones | THE CARTON SHOW
Looks like a ray of hope is coming out of Dallas after Cowboys owner Jerry Jones reveals Dak Prescott's injury may only keep him off the field another four weeks. Craig Carton reacts to the news that Dak has avoided the injury reserve list, and decides what it means for the Cowboys season.
Saints Final Injury Report: Week 2
Paulson Adebo won't be playing against the Buccaneers, and Alvin Kamara's status is up in the air. Here's the last look at the Saints final injury report.
College football odds Week 3: How to bet Texas Tech-NC State
A strong nonconference matchup takes place in North Carolina for Week 3. The Texas Tech Red Raiders go east to North Carolina to square off against No. 16 N.C. State Wolfpack, 7 p.m. ET Saturday in Raleigh at Carter-Finley Stadium. Texas Tech survived an overtime 33-30 thriller against No. 25...
College football odds Week 3: Underdog Michigan State will bark, best bets
What's better than jumping into the official third week of the college football season? I'll tell you what. It's finding some games to wager on that could win us all some cash. In Week 3, I've got my eyes on the Pac-12. We've seen some pretty promising things come out...
Justin Herbert's gutsy effort not enough to lead Chargers past Chiefs
In a battle between two of the best quarterbacks in the NFL, the Kansas City Chiefs' defense took over. The Chiefs held Justin Herbert and the Los Angeles Chargers to 401 total yards and grabbed the winning score on a 99-yard interception return for a touchdown by rookie defensive back Jaylen Watson.
NFL odds Week 2: Bettors on Chiefs, Saints and Cornhuskers at sportsbooks
The overwhelming majority of sports bettors like to have some skin in the game, to extract some additional entertainment value from the matchups. Last weekend certainly provided plenty of those options. Unfortunately, the oddsmakers made a killing off the results from that overwhelming majority. Which leads to this responsible gaming...
Cooper Rush led Cowboys go into Wk 2 as underdogs vs. Bengals | THE CARTON SHOW
Mike McCarthy is sowing seeds of confidence in his backup quarterback Cooper Rush, stating he would be 'very well prepared' as the Dallas Cowboys head into Week 2. Despite this confidence, the Cincinnati Bengals are overwhelming favorites to defeat the Cowboys at home, and Craig Carton lays out why he's predicting Dallas will leave this weekend with an 0-2 record.
Buying or selling Giants, Dolphins, Bears or Vikings after Week 1? | SPEAK
Emmanuel Acho, Joy Taylor, LeSean McCoy and David Helman decide whether they buy or sell the New York Giants, Chicago Bears, Minnesota Vikings and Miami Dolphins after Week 1. Who are you buying or selling?
College football odds Week 3: How to bet Oklahoma-Nebraska
A big matchup is taking place between the Big 12 and Big Ten in Week 3. The Oklahoma Sooners head to Lincoln to battle against the Nebraska Cornhuskers, 12 p.m. ET Saturday on FOX at Memorial Stadium. Oklahoma hits the road into this game 2-0 after an easy 33-10 win...
