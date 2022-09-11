LIVE SCOREBOARD: Saints at Falcons

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Authorities say a 41-year-old inmate at the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison died as a result of an overdose earlier this month. According to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office (EBSO), Keith Rushing was one of two inmates who were found suffering from an overdose last Wednesday (September 7). Both […]

