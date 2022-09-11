LIVE SCOREBOARD: Saints at Falcons
WHO DAT! Today the Saints kick off the regular season against long-time rival Atlanta Falcons. Can’t make it to the game? See live updates, scores, and commentary below!
|TEAM
|TIME/QUARTER
|SCORE
|New Orleans Saints
|FINAL
|27
|Atlanta Falcons
|26
LIVE UPDATESCopyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLFY.com.
Comments / 0