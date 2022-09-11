ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

LIVE SCOREBOARD: Saints at Falcons

By Kylee Bond
KLFY News 10
KLFY News 10
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rNPmb_0hr5pN5d00

WHO DAT! Today the Saints kick off the regular season against long-time rival Atlanta Falcons. Can’t make it to the game? See live updates, scores, and commentary below!

TEAM TIME/QUARTER SCORE
New Orleans Saints FINAL 27
Atlanta Falcons 26

LIVE UPDATES

