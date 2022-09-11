ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, KS

‘They were selfless’: Stair climb in KC on Sunday honors firefighters killed on 9/11

By Aarón Torres
The Kansas City Star
The Kansas City Star
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ilN0c_0hr5pMCu00

After touching a rusted piece of steel from the World Trade Center, firefighters from Kansas and Missouri hauled themselves, their gear and their will up 110 flights of stairs Sunday morning in downtown Kansas City, a tribute to the hundreds New York City firefighters who were killed 21 years ago in the worst terrorist attack in history.

The 343 firefighters climbed up the stairwell of the Town Pavilion building, each one carrying about 75 pounds of gear and a photo of a firefighter who died while responding to the twin towers on Sept. 11, 2001, after two jet airlines slammed into the iconic skyscrapers on a cloudless Tuesday morning.

“There’s a lot of people that were lost that day and it’s just kind of crazy what happened and how it happened,” said James Wilson, 38, who works for the Johnson County, Missouri, Fire Protection District. “There’s a lot of families who lost their dads, uncles, brothers.”

The Kansas City 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb marks the ninth year firefighters climbed the stairwell of the Town Pavilion. The tradition goes back to 2011 but was postponed the last two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The firefighters hailed from departments in Kansas City; Kansas City, Kansas; and as far as Wichita.

The climb started just before 9 a.m. Inside the lobby of the Town Pavilion hung a giant poster with pictures of all 343 firefighters who died. Every firefighter Sunday climbed 110 stories — the number of floors in both towers.

In order to climb 110 floors, the firefighters had to ascend most of the 35-story building’s floors several times. few times of the Town Pavilion stairwell. They were allowed to take breaks. The stairwell is humid, and with all their equipment, each firefighter’s internal body temperature can reach around 104 degrees. Sweat dripped down their faces. It takes about one to two hours depending on the person.

Kevin Joles, the public information officer for the Kansas City 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb, was working for the Southern Platte Fire Protection District 21 years ago. He’d just finished his shift and got home when he started watching news coverage of the attacks.

He knew first responders would die that day. He just did not know how many. He thinks about how hot the towers were as they burned before they ultimately went crumbling to the ground in an avalanche of metal, concrete and toxic fumes.

“There was no training for that,” said Joles, who is now the Division Chief of the Emergency Medical Services Division in Lawrence. “They were selfless.”

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KCTV 5

Flames catch 3 homes on fire in Kansas City early Thursday morning

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A fire spread to three homes early Thursday morning in Kansas City, but everyone made it out O.K. Crews responded shortly after 6 a.m. to a house fire near 28th Street and Van Brunt Avenue. The house was doused in heavy flames, and firefighters worked to clear the home and the surrounding area.
KANSAS CITY, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Kansas Government
Kansas City, KS
Government
City
Wichita, KS
City
Home, KS
State
Missouri State
City
Kansas City, KS
kcur.org

Since 1872, Elmwood Cemetery has been the final resting place for the famous and the unknown

More than 33,000 individuals have been laid to rest at Elmwood Cemetery in Kansas City, Missouri. Among the city's early business and political leaders who are buried there is William Davis, Kansas City's first Black police officer. Davis is not interred in a separate section for Black community members because Elmwood was never segregated, which made it unusual for its time.
KANSAS CITY, MO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James Wilson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#9 11 Memorial#New York City#Downtown Kansas City#The World Trade Center#Fire Protection District
KCTV 5

Crews deal with roof fire at Ford’s Claycomo Assembly Plant

CLAYCOMO, Mo. (KCTV) - Early Wednesday afternoon, crews were dealing with a roof fire at Ford’s Claycomo Assembly Plant. The fire happened at about 1:13 p.m. The plant is located at 8121 U.S. 69 Highway, just east of I-435. The Kansas City, Missouri, Fire Department had the fire under...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KMBC.com

Pedestrian getting sick along I-70 struck by multiple cars, killed

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is searching for a vehicle involved in a hit-and-run that killed a pedestrian Friday morning on Interstate 70. Investigators said a Kia Sorento was traveling eastbound on I-70 at Interstate 435 when the passenger sitting behind the driver got...
KANSAS CITY, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
The Kansas City Star

The Kansas City Star

Kansas City, MO
15K+
Followers
1K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

The Kansas City Star and kansascity.com are among the most dominant news sources in the middle of the country. Known for journalism that resounds at a local, regional and national level, The Star produces a wide range of content, from hard-hitting investigations and government accountability journalism to wall-to-wall coverage from its nationally recognized and award-winning sports team.

 https://www.kansascity.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy