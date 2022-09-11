ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Josh Naylor joining Guardians' bench Wednesday afternoon

Cleveland Guardians first baseman Josh Naylor is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday afternoon's series finale against left-hander Patrick Sandoval and the Los Angeles Angels. What It Means:. The lefty-hitting Naylor will take a seat against the Angels' southpaw. Owen Miller will move to first base while Amed Rosario...
Joey Bart catching for Giants on Tuesday

San Francisco Giants catcher Joey Bart is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Atlanta Braves. Bart will catch for right-hander Jakob Junis on Tuesday and bat ninth versus right-hander Kyle Wright and Atlanta. Austin Wynns returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Bart for 7.4 FanDuel points...
Omar Narvaez catching for Milwaukee on Wednesday

Milwaukee Brewers catcher Omar Narvaez is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the St. Louis Cardinals. Narvaez will catch for right-hander Corbin Burnes on Wednesday and bat eighth versus right-hander Adam Wainwright and the Cardinals. Victor Caratini moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Narvaez for 7.3 FanDuel...
Hunter Dozier batting seventh for Royals on Wednesday

Kansas City Royals infielder Hunter Dozier is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Minnesota Twins. Dozier will start at third base on Wednesday and bat seventh versus right-hander Sonny Gray and the Twins. Nate Eaton moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Dozier for 7.0 FanDuel points...
Yandy Diaz leading off for Rays on Wednesday

Tampa Bay Rays infielder Yandy Diaz is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Toronto Blue Jays. Diaz will start at third base on Wednesday and bat first versus right-hander Ross Stripling and Toronto. Jonathan Aranda moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Diaz for 10.5 FanDuel points...
Los Angeles' Will Smith resting on Wednesday

Los Angeles Dodgers catcher Will Smith is not starting in Wednesday's contest against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Smith will watch from the bench after Austin Barnes was announced as Wednesday's catcher for Michael Grove. According to Baseball Savant on 365 batted balls this season, Smith has accounted for a 10.7% barrel...
Rays' Manuel Margot batting sixth on Wednesday

Tampa Bay Rays outfielder Manuel Margot is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Toronto Blue Jays. Margot will start in center field on Wednesday and bat sixth versus right-hander Ross Stripling and Toronto. Jose Siri returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Margot for 9.0 FanDuel points...
Aledmys Diaz batting seventh for Houston on Tuesday

Houston Astros infielder Aledmys Diaz is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Detroit Tigers. Diaz will start at designated hitter on Tuesday and bat seventh versus right-hander Drew Hutchison and Detroit. Trey Mancini moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Diaz for 10.0 FanDuel points on Tuesday....
Sandy Leon squatting Wednesday for Twins

Minnesota Twins catcher Sandy Leon is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's series finale against right-hander Zack Greinke and the Kansas City Royals. Leon will catch for Sonny Gray and hit ninth. Gary Sanchez will be the designated hitter and No. 6 batter. Leon has a $2,000 salary on Wednesday...
Royals' Nicky Lopez batting ninth on Thursday

Kansas City Royals infielder Nicky Lopez is in the starting lineup for Thursday's game against the Minnesota Twins. Lopez will start at shortstop on Thursday and bat ninth versus right-hander Dylan Bundy and the Twins. Hunter Dozier returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Lopez for 8.0 FanDuel points on...
Jeimer Candelario batting seventh for Detroit on Wednesday

Detroit Tigers infielder Jeimer Candelario is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Houston Astros. Candelario will start at third base on Wednesday and bat seventh versus right-hander Cristian Javier and Houston. Spencer Torkelson moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Candelario for 7.0 FanDuel points on Wednesday....
Cardinals' Alec Burleson batting seventh on Wednesday

St. Louis Cardinals outfielder Alec Burleson is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Milwaukee Brewers. Burleson will start in right field on Wednesday and bat seventh versus right-hander Corbin Burnes and Milwaukee. Tyler O'Neill moves to the bench. Tyler O'Neill. numberFire's models project Burleson for 5.6 FanDuel...
Nelson Cruz sitting for Nationals on Wednesday

Washington Nationals outfielder Nelson Cruz is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Baltimore Orioles. Cruz will move to the bench on Wednesday with Cesar Hernandez starting in left field. Hernandez will bat fifth versus right-hander Tyler Wells and Baltimore. numberFire's models project Hernandez for 9.1 FanDuel...
Astros' Trey Mancini batting sixth on Wednesday

Houston Astros outfielder Trey Mancini is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Detroit Tigers. Mancini will start in left field on Wednesday and bat sixth versus left-hander Joey Wentz and Detroit. Yordan Alvarez moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Mancini for 10.6 FanDuel points on Wednesday....
Carson Kelly starting Thursday for Arizona

Arizona Diamondbacks catcher Carson Kelly is in the lineup Thursday in the team's game against the San Diego Padres. Kelly is getting the nod behind the plate, batting seventh in the order versus Padres starter Sean Manaea. Our models project Kelly for 0.9 hits, 0.4 runs, 0.2 home runs, 0.6...
Austin Barnes catching for Los Angeles on Wednesday

Los Angeles Dodgers catcher Austin Barnes is batting ninth in Wednesday's lineup against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Barnes will take over behind the plate after Will Smith was benched on Wednesday night versus right-hander Zach Davies. numberFire's models project Barnes to score 10.3 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,000.
Brewers' Kolten Wong batting fifth on Wednesday

Milwaukee Brewers infielder Kolten Wong is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the St. Louis Cardinals. Wong will start at second base on Wednesday and bat fifth versus right-hander Adam Wainwright and the Cardinals. Luis Urias returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Wong for 11.7 FanDuel points...
Emmanuel Rivera in lineup Thursday for Diamondbacks

Arizona Diamondbacks infielder Emmanuel Rivera is starting Thursday in the team's game against the San Diego Padres. Rivera is getting the nod at third base, batting fifth in the order versus Padres starter Sean Manaea. Our models project Rivera 1.0 hits, 0.5 runs, 0.2 home runs, 0.8 RBI and 10.8...
Corey Seager sitting for Rangers on Tuesday

Texas Rangers infielder Corey Seager is not in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Oakland Athletics. Seager will move to the bench on Tuesday with Josh Smith starting at shortstop. Smith will bat eighth versus left-hander Ken Waldichuk and Oakland. numberFire's models project Smith for 7.3 FanDuel points...
Wil Myers sitting for Padres on Thursday

San Diego Padres infielder/outfielder Wil Myers is not in the starting lineup for Thursday's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Myers will move to the bench on Thursday with Brandon Drury starting at designated hitter. Drury will bat sixth versus right-hander Drey Jameson and Arizona. numberFire's models project Drury for 11.1...
