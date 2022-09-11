Steven Spielberg’s ‘The Fabelmans’ Issues Official Trailer

Steven Spielberg ’s The Fabelmans , the director’s semi-autobiographical movie based on his own family and upbringing, has released its official trailer .

The coming-of-age film had its premiere at the Toronto Film Festival and was well-received. The bow marked Spielberg’s first appearance at the Toronto fest.

The Universal/Amblin film will have a limited release Nov. 11 and go wide on Nov. 23.

The Fabelmans centers on a young man’s discovery of a shattering family secret and an exploration of the power of movies to help us see the truth about each other and ourselves. Michelle Williams, Paul Dano, Gabriel LaBelle, Seth Rogen, Jeannie Berlin, Julia Butters, Robin Bartlett, Keeley Karsten and Judd Hirsch star in the pic penned by Spielberg and Tony Kushner.

The cast also includes David Lynch, Mateo Zoryon Francis-DeFord, Birdie Borria, Alina Brace, Sophia Kopera, Oakes Fegley, Sam Rechner, Chloe East, Jonathan Hadary and Isabelle Kusman.

Kristie Macosko Krieger, Spielberg and Kushner are producers.

Watch the trailer above.