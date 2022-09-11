Report: Ewers Likely Out 4-6 Weeks With Shoulder Sprain

The quarterback left Saturday’s game against Alabama after landing on his left arm during a play in the first quarter.

Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers is expected to miss 4-6 weeks with a clavicle sprain, per multiple reports. Ewers left Saturday’s game against Alabama late in the first quarter after taking a hard hit near the goal line.

With the Longhorns threatening to find the end zone for the first time, Ewers dropped back to pass but was unable to find an open receiver. He lofted up a pass just before he took a hit from Crimson Tide linebacker Dallas Turner, who drove the Texas signal-caller into the ground and was flagged for roughing the passer.

Ewers landed on his left arm and remained on the field in noticeable discomfort after the play ended. He eventually got up and walked off the field under his own power, but SI ’s Ross Dellenger reported the young quarterback was holding his left shoulder as he walked the sidelines at the end of the first quarter.

Ewers left the game after an electric start against the No. 1 Crimson Tide. He began the contest going 9-for-12 for 134 yards.

Hudson Card, who lost out on the starting quarterback job in the preseason, relieved Ewers after the injury.

