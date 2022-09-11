ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Matthew McConaughey Tweets Reaction to Texas vs. Alabama Outcome

By Madison Williams
The Longhorns lost a close battle against the nation’s No. 1 team on Saturday.

Texas almost took down No. 1 Alabama on Saturday afternoon before Alabama quarterback Bryce Young led the Crimson Tide to a scoring drive to give the team the lead and the win with 10 seconds left.

The Longhorns were undoubtedly disappointed with their close 20–19 loss, but some fans remained positive about the team’s performance against the top program in the country.

One of those fans was actor Matthew McConaughey, who is one of Texas’s most notable alumni. He currently teaches film classes at the university as well.

The Oscar-winning actor tweeted a positive message for his beloved football team after the heartbreaking loss on Saturday.

“we played some great football today - a total TEAM effort and true Texas fight - the future of @TexasFootball looks bright - we are on our way - horns up and hearts high #hookem” he wrote.

With the note of Texas’s future, McConaughey’s tweet begged the all-time question of whether “Texas is back” or not. A lot of fans on social media seemed to be on the “Texas is back” train on Saturday, even though the team lost. It was arguably one of the team’s best performances in recent time.

The debate about Texas’s future still continues, though.

Comments / 72

Lamar Walker
4d ago

Saw on my phone a couple of days before the game the Alabama Million Dollar Band wasn't going to the Texas game because they were going to stick them up in the nose bleed section and then after the game I saw where the Alabama team didn't have air conditioning in their locker rooms again! From what I can gather this isn't the first time either. I also saw where they weren't to only teams to have been treated like that in the past. For yall that watched the game the temperature was like 90 degrees but on the playing field it was 120 degrees! Their hospitality is unacceptable!!!!

Reply(2)
24
Susan Graham Reymann
4d ago

We have never had that many penalties that I can remember in one game. Gotta get that straightened out. We came back thanks to Bryce Young being so calm and a great QB RTR!!!

Reply
8
Jeri Fleming
4d ago

I respect you as an actor but I certainly don't if you approve of what Texas did to our band to our players and to our supporters that travel to Texas for the game our band was disrespected our team was totally disrespected 110° on the field and no AC in the locker room a disgrace putting one of the most prestigious university bands in the nosebleed section a disgrace if that is the message that you want to send to your fans that you approve this I'm very disappointed in you and going to the SEC and initiating a taunting rule for horns down oh my God are y'all of that infantile if that upsets your players I can't imagine what a tackle does to him and yes I'm disappointed in some of our players for doing that after the game was over but our players looked at horns up the whole game

Reply(1)
10
