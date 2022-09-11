Lessons from the Jackson, Miss., water crisis are being learned in Toledo area

The high-profile water crisis in Jackson, Miss., has reminded Toledo-area policymakers what happened here when an algal toxin from western Lake Erie made local tap water undrinkable the first weekend of August, 2014.

But it also has shown them why they must heed the advice of water engineers in general, and it underscored the need for improvements to the region’s water-distribution system on a continuous basis.

That includes the repair or replacement of a crucial 78-inch waterline that is going to cost the fledgling Toledo Regional Water Commission millions of dollars, its first major project since becoming a regional water board in 2019.

The Jackson water crisis and the one that Toledo encountered in 2014, followed by other high-profile events in cities such as Flint and Battle Creek, Mich., differ in terms of physical issues.

But policymakers agree they have a common denominator in that warning signs were missed and public officials put off repairs and maintenance in hopes of keeping water rates from escalating more than they did.

“Unfortunately, we’re going to be hearing and reading about things like this more and more, I suspect, over the upcoming years,” Toledo Mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz said. “Much of the America we know today was built 60 or 70 years ago.”

Lucas County Sanitary Engineer Jim Shaw, the regional water commission’s president, agreed.

“I think these incidents are all related,” Mr. Shaw said. “It’s easy for communities to kick the can down the road. People don’t realize the value of water until they don’t have it.”

Mr. Kapszukiewicz said he sees the Biden Administration’s massive investment in infrastructure as a second wave of major investment in water, sewer, road, and bridge projects that began with the administrations of former President Franklin D. Roosevelt, a Democrat, and continued through that of former President Dwight D. Eisenhower, a Republican.

“So much of that infrastructure is now coming to the end of its life,” Mr. Kapszukiewicz said. “What happened in Jackson is heartbreaking. But we, as policymakers, should be prepared for these things happening more and more in our country. This work has been needed for a long time.”

A parallel between Jackson and Toledo exists in deferred maintenance.

Ed Moore, Toledo Department of Public Utilities director, recalls how dilapidated the city’s Collins Park Water Treatment Plant was a decade ago, when roofing over a portion of the plant was in such bad shape it was crumbling into the raw water brought in for treatment. A new roof was eventually installed, but there was an extended period in which the only solution was putting up a mesh net to catch some of the biggest chunks.

Toledo City Council paid to have a new roof installed after federal Occupational Safety and Health Administration investigators declared portions of the building unsafe for workers.

And there were many other maintenance issues deferred longer than they should have been at that plant.

While many people were pointing to an unusually heavy and toxic algal bloom being pushed down in the city’s intake three miles from the shoreline during that landmark weekend of 2014, then-Gov. John Kasich came to Toledo and blamed city officials for dragging their feet on maintenance at the water plant, which at the time was 74 years old.

A follow-up Blade public records investigation showed the Ohio Environmental Protection Agency and Toledo officials had been at loggerheads for years over the pace of improvements the state agency had established.

It also was revealed back then that the agency had become so frustrated that it had internally discussed the possibility of a rare state takeover of a local water plant.

Those issues are in the city’s rear-view mirror now, though, with more than $500 million of improvements made. The work began before the water crisis and continued for years, the biggest-ticket item being the addition of ozone treatment — an engineering backstop for removing any tiny bits of algal toxins that might remain in treated water before it leaves the plant.

“Even if we have a big bloom out on the lake now, we can handle it,” Mr. Moore said.

Sylvania Mayor Craig Stough told The Blade at the time of the 2014 water crisis that he was going to pursue a regional water concept or alternative service because of how helpless his suburb and others felt from Toledo’s past issues as the plant operator.

“Hopefully, we never face anything like Jackson did,” Mr. Stough said.

After months of tense negotiations and the possibility of Toledo losing vital suburban customers, the Toledo Regional Water Commission was formed to give each of the communities served by Collins Park a voice in how it operates.

“Great strides have been made at our [Collins Park] water plant,” Mr. Stough told The Blade days after a Toledo Metropolitan Area Council of Governments event he attended there on Sept. 1.

He admits he was one of the plant’s harsher critics soon after the 2014 water crisis.

Mr. Kapszukiewicz called the Sylvania mayor “the leading voice for reform” and said it pleases him that Mr. Stough’s view about the plant has improved.

“So much of what we’re trying to do comes down to trust,” Mr. Kapszukiewicz said. “Mayor Stough was a big part of shaping what became the regional water commission.”

Mr. Shaw agreed that the Collins Park water plant has made great strides.

“I think things are progressing,” he said. “We’re trying to do the right thing based on sound engineering principles.”

But, as he and Mr. Moore pointed out, crises such as those in Jackson — caused by a combination of deferred maintenance and unusually heavy storms which led to flooding — serve as reminders for Toledo, despite its improvements.

“We need to keep our foot on the gas pedal in terms of continuous improvements to the system itself,” Mr. Moore said.

Money is a major factor, as it is with all infrastructure projects.

The waterline that needs to be replaced is 82 years old. Built in 1940, before the United States entered World War II, it travels nine miles from the regional water commission’s low-service pump station near Reno Beach to the high-service pump station at the Collins Park plant.

The Jones & Henry consulting firm has said there could be a potentially catastrophic loss of service to the community within five years if that line is not fixed or repaired soon.

A new line would cost about $174 million. The regional water board was hoping for a figure closer to $100 million. The consultants said a repair could be done for $104 million if the worst two-thirds of it were replaced. The regional water board has a subcommittee looking at the various options.

Some of that is because of major obstacles, such as the hazardous waste landfill operated by Envirosafe Services of Ohio, Inc. The 78-inch waterline and a parallel 60-inch waterline pass through it, which presents more engineering challenges.

There also are supply chain issues.

“But that is where we’re at right now with the cost of supplies,” Mr. Moore said. “Everything’s astronomical now. It is the cost of doing business in the water industry now.”

To do the waterline replacement or repair, the board might have to defer work for seven years on a reservoir it hoped to build at a cost of $100 million in eastern Lucas County. The plan is to build a reservoir to provide 15 days of backup water in the event of another major event, such as the one that happened in 2014.

But, as the failing condition of the pipeline is showing local officials, algae isn’t the only thing that could disrupt service in the Toledo area.

While most people agree the waterline takes the highest priority, Mr. Shaw said he doesn’t want the reservoir to get too delayed.

“I would like us to continue on a parallel path with an alternative water supply,” he said. “We’re talking about a lot of money, but we can’t put it off just because it’s expensive.”

The regional water system has an interconnection agreement with Oregon in the event of an emergency, Mr. Shaw said.

Mr. Stough said he would like to see others, such as emergency-only agreements with Bowling Green and Monroe.

“Those things are now more possible today because we created a regional water system than they were five years ago when we were all fighting over water,” Mr. Kapszukiewicz said. “I do know that we are in a better position to have those conversations. What Craig is talking about would have been impossible to conceive five years ago.”

Whatever future infrastructure work is done to Toledo’s regional water system, it’s a new era and the engineering decisions need to factor in the likelihood of more climate change impacts, Mr. Moore said.

“We’re in a different time now. We’re dealing with climate change,” he said. “It not only has to be maintained, it has to be resilient.”